dat

daterangepicker

by Dan Grossman
3.1.0

JavaScript Date Range, Date and Time Picker Component

Documentation
Downloads/wk

77.5K

GitHub Stars

10.3K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

160

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Vanilla JavaScript Date Picker

RobiMez

Top Feedback

1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable

Readme

Date Range Picker

Improvely.com

This date range picker component creates a dropdown menu from which a user can select a range of dates. I created it while building the UI for Improvely, which needed a way to select date ranges for reports.

Features include limiting the selectable date range, localizable strings and date formats, a single date picker mode, a time picker, and predefined date ranges.

Documentation and Live Usage Examples

See It In a Live Application

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2012-2020 Dan Grossman

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

Robi
21 days ago
Python Developer, ♥ automation, scripting and BOTS.
21 days ago
Easy to Use
Highly Customizable

ive used this library for a static site that needed better form inputs and it has done more than i hoped , not only does it select dates but it also supports date ranges and also it was super easy to set up , definitely recommend.

0
Justin Lavelle
3 months ago
Veteran Polyglot Developer -Stack/Language Agnostic - DevOps Enthusiast - Hardware Hacker - InfoSec Disciple - Bass Player -Milkshake Drinker - Cat Lover <3
3 months ago
Diego Betto
1 year ago
1 year ago

flatpickrlightweight, powerful javascript datetimepicker with no dependencies
GitHub Stars
15K
Weekly Downloads
574K
User Rating
4.4/ 5
9
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Poor Documentation
1Slow
ks
keen-sliderThe touch slider carousel with the most native feeling
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
40K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
3Performant
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
vd
vanillajs-datepickerA vanilla JavaScript remake of bootstrap-datepicker for Bulma and other CSS frameworks
GitHub Stars
324
Weekly Downloads
8K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2Highly Customizable
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
@material-ui/pickersDate & Time pickers, built with ❤️ for @material-ui/core
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
791K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
1Great Documentation
1Performant
dip
date-input-polyfillAutomatically adds datepickers to input[type=date] on IE, Firefox, and OS X Safari.
GitHub Stars
61
Weekly Downloads
11K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
