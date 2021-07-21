openbase logo
datepicker-ionic2

by Michael Tarnorutsky
2.6.2 (see all)

Date picker for Ionic

Documentation
Deprecated!
WARNING: This project has been renamed to ion-datepicker. Install using ion-datepicker instead.

Readme

Demo

How to use

1) Install using npm

    npm i ion-datepicker --save

2) Add it to your ngModule in app.module

 import { DatePickerModule } from 'ion-datepicker';

   imports: [
        IonicModule.forRoot(App),
        DatePickerModule,
    ],

3) Use the directive ion-datepicker in your html

    <span ion-datepicker  [(value)]="localDate" [min]="localDate" clear class="ScheduleDate">
        <span>{{localDate | date}} <ion-icon name="clipboard" item-left ></ion-icon> </span>
    </span>

Dismiss the datepicker from the class


    import { DatePickerDirective } from 'ion-datepicker';

    @ViewChild(DatePickerDirective) private datepickerDirective:DatePickerDirective;

    public closeDatepicker(){
        this.datepickerDirective.modal.dismiss();
    }

Options

[value] - defines the initial value, can be two bindable as in [(value)].

[min] - minimum date that user is allowed to select. (not required)

[max] - maximum date that user is allowed to select. (not required)

[disabledDates] - An array of dates that should be disabled (not required)

[calendar] - A boolean that determines whether to show calendar or not. Defaults to true.

[markDates] - An array of dates that should be marked with background color (not required)

(ionChanged) - an event emitter that returns the date as a $event.

(ionCanceled) - an event that is raised when the cancel button is activated. Returns no data.

(ionSelected) - an event that is raised when a date is selected

[headerClasses] - a bridge to the header classes of the directive using ngClass (string, array or object) (not required)

[bodyClasses] - a bridge to the date classes of the directive using ngClass (string, array or object) (not required)

[modalOptions] - a modal is used to display the picker to configure the animation or other options you may use this

[locale] - for translating the calendar. Avaliable local is en-US, en-UK, he-IL, pt-BR, ru-RU, de, fi, fr-FR, zh-TW, zh-CN, ja-JP. Please note en-US locale starts the calendar with monday and en-UK starts it with sunday

[localeStrings] - if you dont want to use the built translations - accepts an object { weekdays: string[], months: string[], monday:boolean }, For example: 

        ```
        {
            monday:true,
            weekdays: ['Monday', 'Tuesday', 'Wednesday', 'Thursday', 'Friday', 'Saturday', 'Sunday'],
            months: ['January', 'February', 'March', 'April', 'May', 'June', 'July', 'August', 'September', 'October', 'November', 'December']
        },
        ```

[okText] - text for the ok button

[cancelText] - text for the cancel button

4) Pictures

