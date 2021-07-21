How to use

1) Install using npm

npm i ion-datepicker --save

2) Add it to your ngModule in app.module

import { DatePickerModule } from 'ion-datepicker' ;

imports : [ IonicModule.forRoot(App), DatePickerModule, ],

< span ion-datepicker [( value )]= "localDate" [ min ]= "localDate" clear class = "ScheduleDate" > < span > {{localDate | date }} < ion-icon name = "clipboard" item-left > </ ion-icon > </ span > </ span >

import { DatePickerDirective } from 'ion-datepicker' ; (DatePickerDirective) private datepickerDirective:DatePickerDirective; public closeDatepicker () { this .datepickerDirective.modal.dismiss(); }

Options

[value] - defines the initial value, can be two bindable as in [(value)].

[min] - minimum date that user is allowed to select. (not required)

[max] - maximum date that user is allowed to select. (not required)

[disabledDates] - An array of dates that should be disabled (not required)

[calendar] - A boolean that determines whether to show calendar or not. Defaults to true.

[markDates] - An array of dates that should be marked with background color (not required)

(ionChanged) - an event emitter that returns the date as a $event.

(ionCanceled) - an event that is raised when the cancel button is activated. Returns no data.

(ionSelected) - an event that is raised when a date is selected

[headerClasses] - a bridge to the header classes of the directive using ngClass (string, array or object) (not required)

[bodyClasses] - a bridge to the date classes of the directive using ngClass (string, array or object) (not required)

[modalOptions] - a modal is used to display the picker to configure the animation or other options you may use this

[locale] - for translating the calendar. Avaliable local is en-US, en-UK, he-IL, pt-BR, ru-RU, de, fi, fr-FR, zh-TW, zh-CN, ja-JP. Please note en-US locale starts the calendar with monday and en-UK starts it with sunday

[localeStrings] - if you dont want to use the built translations - accepts an object { weekdays: string[], months: string[], monday:boolean }, For example:

``` { monday :true, weekdays: [ 'Monday' , 'Tuesday' , 'Wednesday' , 'Thursday' , 'Friday' , 'Saturday' , 'Sunday' ], months: [ 'January' , 'February' , 'March' , 'April' , 'May' , 'June' , 'July' , 'August' , 'September' , 'October' , 'November' , 'December' ] }, ```

[okText] - text for the ok button

[cancelText] - text for the cancel button

4) Pictures