DateJS extends the built-in JavaScript Date object to add much better parsing, internationalization support, and all the functions and syntactic sugar you could wish for.
Date JS was started by Geoffrey McGill in 2007, he abandoned it on May 13th 2008; leaving the Google Code repository stagnant and with many bugs unresolved.
This fork was started improve and maintain DateJS. To keep what is still the most full featured JavaScript Date library alive, maintained, and improved. Currently we're on track towards a 1.0 release - having fixed almost all the existing bugs and added several new features, improved parsing, and many other changes.
DateJS supports running either your regular web browser as a client library or Node.js.
Installation is as easy as running:
npm install datejs
To run just
require('datejs') and DateJS will extend the built in Date object like it does in the browser.
If you use Bower to manage your frontend packages then it's also really simple:
bower install datejs
Otherwise...
DateJS supports 157 different languages and dialects and ships with US English as the default. It is however easily changed and you can support languages on the fly or just a specific subset.
Just call the following:
Date.i18n.setLanguage([country code])
Where "country code" is the appropriate IETF code for the language (e.g. "de-DE", or "es-MX") and DateJS will import the correct strings for that language.
For browsers DateJS has langauge support in one of two ways:
Date.Config.i18n to the location of the internationalization files on your server and DateJS will dynamically load the files by dynamic script element insertion. You can support all languages this way.
date-es-MX.js loads Mexican Spanish). This static method will only allow you support of the selected language & US English.
DateJS +will always support loading US English_ via
Date.i18n.setLanguage("en-US") no matter what other language is specifically loaded. So you can always support both your localization and the English speaking world.
build/ Output from the Grunt powered build process
production/ Fully minified (by Google's Closure Compiler) files suitable for production.
src All the source files used to build the final files.
core/ The main DateJS source files.
i18n/ Internationalization files. Language specifics (days of the week, regex formats,etc). Organized by IETF language tag (eg - en-US, etc).
specs/ Unit Tests written using Jasmine. Code coverage is calculated by BlanketJS.
reports/ Code coverage reports in
lcov and
html that are generated by Istanbul
tests/ Orginal unit tests for 2008 project. Deprecated