dat

dateformat

by Felix Geisendörfer
5.0.2 (see all)

A node.js package for Steven Levithan's excellent dateFormat() function.

Overview

Reviews

Average Rating

4.6/5

4.6/55
Readme

A node.js package for Steven Levithan's excellent dateFormat() function.

Modifications

  • Removed the Date.prototype.format method. Sorry folks, but extending native prototypes is for suckers.
  • Added a module.exports = dateFormat; statement at the bottom
  • Added the placeholder N to get the ISO 8601 numeric representation of the day of the week

Installation

$ npm install dateformat
$ dateformat --help

Usage

As taken from Steven's post, modified to match the Modifications listed above:

import dateFormat, { masks } from "dateformat";
const now = new Date();

// Basic usage
dateFormat(now, "dddd, mmmm dS, yyyy, h:MM:ss TT");
// Saturday, June 9th, 2007, 5:46:21 PM

// You can use one of several named masks
dateFormat(now, "isoDateTime");
// 2007-06-09T17:46:21

// ...Or add your own
masks.hammerTime = 'HH:MM! "Can\'t touch this!"';
dateFormat(now, "hammerTime");
// 17:46! Can't touch this!

// You can also provide the date as a string
dateFormat("Jun 9 2007", "fullDate");
// Saturday, June 9, 2007

// Note that if you don't include the mask argument,
// dateFormat.masks.default is used
dateFormat(now);
// Sat Jun 09 2007 17:46:21

// And if you don't include the date argument,
// the current date and time is used
dateFormat();
// Sat Jun 09 2007 17:46:22

// You can also skip the date argument (as long as your mask doesn't
// contain any numbers), in which case the current date/time is used
dateFormat("longTime");
// 5:46:22 PM EST

// And finally, you can convert local time to UTC time. Simply pass in
// true as an additional argument (no argument skipping allowed in this case):
dateFormat(now, "longTime", true);
// 10:46:21 PM UTC

// ...Or add the prefix "UTC:" or "GMT:" to your mask.
dateFormat(now, "UTC:h:MM:ss TT Z");
// 10:46:21 PM UTC

// You can also get the ISO 8601 week of the year:
dateFormat(now, "W");
// 42

// and also get the ISO 8601 numeric representation of the day of the week:
dateFormat(now, "N");
// 6

Mask options

MaskDescription
dDay of the month as digits; no leading zero for single-digit days.
ddDay of the month as digits; leading zero for single-digit days.
dddDay of the week as a three-letter abbreviation.
DDD"Ysd", "Tdy" or "Tmw" if date lies within these three days. Else fall back to ddd.
ddddDay of the week as its full name.
DDDD"Yesterday", "Today" or "Tomorrow" if date lies within these three days. Else fall back to dddd.
mMonth as digits; no leading zero for single-digit months.
mmMonth as digits; leading zero for single-digit months.
mmmMonth as a three-letter abbreviation.
mmmmMonth as its full name.
yyYear as last two digits; leading zero for years less than 10.
yyyyYear represented by four digits.
hHours; no leading zero for single-digit hours (12-hour clock).
hhHours; leading zero for single-digit hours (12-hour clock).
HHours; no leading zero for single-digit hours (24-hour clock).
HHHours; leading zero for single-digit hours (24-hour clock).
MMinutes; no leading zero for single-digit minutes.
MMMinutes; leading zero for single-digit minutes.
NISO 8601 numeric representation of the day of the week.
oGMT/UTC timezone offset, e.g. -0500 or +0230.
pGMT/UTC timezone offset, e.g. -05:00 or +02:30.
sSeconds; no leading zero for single-digit seconds.
ssSeconds; leading zero for single-digit seconds.
SThe date's ordinal suffix (st, nd, rd, or th). Works well with d.
lMilliseconds; gives 3 digits.
LMilliseconds; gives 2 digits.
tLowercase, single-character time marker string: a or p.
ttLowercase, two-character time marker string: am or pm.
TUppercase, single-character time marker string: A or P.
TTUppercase, two-character time marker string: AM or PM.
WISO 8601 week number of the year, e.g. 4, 42
WWISO 8601 week number of the year, leading zero for single-digit, e.g. 04, 42
ZUS timezone abbreviation, e.g. EST or MDT. For non-US timezones, the GMT/UTC offset is returned, e.g. GMT-0500
'...', "..."Literal character sequence. Surrounding quotes are removed.
UTC:Must be the first four characters of the mask. Converts the date from local time to UTC/GMT/Zulu time before applying the mask. The "UTC:" prefix is removed.

Named Formats

NameMaskExample
defaultddd mmm dd yyyy HH:MM:ssSat Jun 09 2007 17:46:21
shortDatem/d/yy6/9/07
paddedShortDatemm/dd/yyyy06/09/2007
mediumDatemmm d, yyyyJun 9, 2007
longDatemmmm d, yyyyJune 9, 2007
fullDatedddd, mmmm d, yyyySaturday, June 9, 2007
shortTimeh:MM TT5:46 PM
mediumTimeh:MM:ss TT5:46:21 PM
longTimeh:MM:ss TT Z5:46:21 PM EST
isoDateyyyy-mm-dd2007-06-09
isoTimeHH:MM:ss17:46:21
isoDateTimeyyyy-mm-dd'T'HH:MM:sso2007-06-09T17:46:21+0700
isoUtcDateTimeUTC:yyyy-mm-dd'T'HH:MM:ss'Z'2007-06-09T22:46:21Z

Localization

Day names, month names and the AM/PM indicators can be localized by passing an object with the necessary strings. For example:

import { i18n } from "dateformat";

i18n.dayNames = [
  "Sun",
  "Mon",
  "Tue",
  "Wed",
  "Thu",
  "Fri",
  "Sat",
  "Sunday",
  "Monday",
  "Tuesday",
  "Wednesday",
  "Thursday",
  "Friday",
  "Saturday",
];

i18n.monthNames = [
  "Jan",
  "Feb",
  "Mar",
  "Apr",
  "May",
  "Jun",
  "Jul",
  "Aug",
  "Sep",
  "Oct",
  "Nov",
  "Dec",
  "January",
  "February",
  "March",
  "April",
  "May",
  "June",
  "July",
  "August",
  "September",
  "October",
  "November",
  "December",
];

i18n.timeNames = ["a", "p", "am", "pm", "A", "P", "AM", "PM"];

Notice that only one language is supported at a time and all strings must be present in the new value.

Breaking change in 2.1.0

  • 2.1.0 was published with a breaking change, for those using localized strings.
  • 2.2.0 has been published without the change, to keep packages refering to ^2.0.0 to continue working. This is now branch v2_2.
  • 3.0.* contains the localized AM/PM change.

License

(c) 2007-2009 Steven Levithan stevenlevithan.com, MIT license.

100
71 Ratings50 Reviews
1 year ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use

well, my stakeholders are non-technical and they want date in their own format. but javascript doesn't provide that format most used is DD-MM-YYYY. this module is just a function pass two or three arguments max and voila. in the documentation, there is a chart and trust me. you only need it. I am using it with the combination of currying which helps me to save functions for different formats and make my work quick"

1
amslezak
India43 Ratings45 Reviews
9 months ago

Lightweight package which I am using to format the date string into different format like short date, long date, time zone etc.,. A basic utility if we just format the date.

0
20 Ratings66 Reviews
Full-Stack developer
Full-Stack developer
November 23, 2020
Great Documentation
Easy to Use

dateformat is a best alternative of the Moment and it is a Great node.js package for date library for formatting dates.,

0

