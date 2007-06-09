A node.js package for Steven Levithan's excellent dateFormat() function.

Modifications

Removed the Date.prototype.format method. Sorry folks, but extending native prototypes is for suckers.

method. Sorry folks, but extending native prototypes is for suckers. Added a module.exports = dateFormat; statement at the bottom

statement at the bottom Added the placeholder N to get the ISO 8601 numeric representation of the day of the week

Installation

$ npm install dateformat $ dateformat -- help

Usage

As taken from Steven's post, modified to match the Modifications listed above:

import dateFormat, { masks } from "dateformat" ; const now = new Date (); dateFormat(now, "dddd, mmmm dS, yyyy, h:MM:ss TT" ); dateFormat(now, "isoDateTime" ); masks.hammerTime = 'HH:MM! "Can\'t touch this!"' ; dateFormat(now, "hammerTime" ); dateFormat( "Jun 9 2007" , "fullDate" ); dateFormat(now); dateFormat(); dateFormat( "longTime" ); dateFormat(now, "longTime" , true ); dateFormat(now, "UTC:h:MM:ss TT Z" ); dateFormat(now, "W" ); dateFormat(now, "N" );

Mask options

Mask Description d Day of the month as digits; no leading zero for single-digit days. dd Day of the month as digits; leading zero for single-digit days. ddd Day of the week as a three-letter abbreviation. DDD "Ysd", "Tdy" or "Tmw" if date lies within these three days. Else fall back to ddd. dddd Day of the week as its full name. DDDD "Yesterday", "Today" or "Tomorrow" if date lies within these three days. Else fall back to dddd. m Month as digits; no leading zero for single-digit months. mm Month as digits; leading zero for single-digit months. mmm Month as a three-letter abbreviation. mmmm Month as its full name. yy Year as last two digits; leading zero for years less than 10. yyyy Year represented by four digits. h Hours; no leading zero for single-digit hours (12-hour clock). hh Hours; leading zero for single-digit hours (12-hour clock). H Hours; no leading zero for single-digit hours (24-hour clock). HH Hours; leading zero for single-digit hours (24-hour clock). M Minutes; no leading zero for single-digit minutes. MM Minutes; leading zero for single-digit minutes. N ISO 8601 numeric representation of the day of the week. o GMT/UTC timezone offset, e.g. -0500 or +0230. p GMT/UTC timezone offset, e.g. -05:00 or +02:30. s Seconds; no leading zero for single-digit seconds. ss Seconds; leading zero for single-digit seconds. S The date's ordinal suffix (st, nd, rd, or th). Works well with d . l Milliseconds; gives 3 digits. L Milliseconds; gives 2 digits. t Lowercase, single-character time marker string: a or p. tt Lowercase, two-character time marker string: am or pm. T Uppercase, single-character time marker string: A or P. TT Uppercase, two-character time marker string: AM or PM. W ISO 8601 week number of the year, e.g. 4, 42 WW ISO 8601 week number of the year, leading zero for single-digit, e.g. 04, 42 Z US timezone abbreviation, e.g. EST or MDT. For non-US timezones, the GMT/UTC offset is returned, e.g. GMT-0500 '...' , "..." Literal character sequence. Surrounding quotes are removed. UTC: Must be the first four characters of the mask. Converts the date from local time to UTC/GMT/Zulu time before applying the mask. The "UTC:" prefix is removed.

Named Formats

Name Mask Example default ddd mmm dd yyyy HH:MM:ss Sat Jun 09 2007 17:46:21 shortDate m/d/yy 6/9/07 paddedShortDate mm/dd/yyyy 06/09/2007 mediumDate mmm d, yyyy Jun 9, 2007 longDate mmmm d, yyyy June 9, 2007 fullDate dddd, mmmm d, yyyy Saturday, June 9, 2007 shortTime h:MM TT 5:46 PM mediumTime h:MM:ss TT 5:46:21 PM longTime h:MM:ss TT Z 5:46:21 PM EST isoDate yyyy-mm-dd 2007-06-09 isoTime HH:MM:ss 17:46:21 isoDateTime yyyy-mm-dd'T'HH:MM:sso 2007-06-09T17:46:21+0700 isoUtcDateTime UTC:yyyy-mm-dd'T'HH:MM:ss'Z' 2007-06-09T22:46:21Z

Localization

Day names, month names and the AM/PM indicators can be localized by passing an object with the necessary strings. For example:

import { i18n } from "dateformat" ; i18n.dayNames = [ "Sun" , "Mon" , "Tue" , "Wed" , "Thu" , "Fri" , "Sat" , "Sunday" , "Monday" , "Tuesday" , "Wednesday" , "Thursday" , "Friday" , "Saturday" , ]; i18n.monthNames = [ "Jan" , "Feb" , "Mar" , "Apr" , "May" , "Jun" , "Jul" , "Aug" , "Sep" , "Oct" , "Nov" , "Dec" , "January" , "February" , "March" , "April" , "May" , "June" , "July" , "August" , "September" , "October" , "November" , "December" , ]; i18n.timeNames = [ "a" , "p" , "am" , "pm" , "A" , "P" , "AM" , "PM" ];

Notice that only one language is supported at a time and all strings must be present in the new value.

Breaking change in 2.1.0

2.1.0 was published with a breaking change, for those using localized strings.

2.2.0 has been published without the change, to keep packages refering to ^2.0.0 to continue working. This is now branch v2_2.

3.0.* contains the localized AM/PM change.

License

(c) 2007-2009 Steven Levithan stevenlevithan.com, MIT license.