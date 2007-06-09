A node.js package for Steven Levithan's excellent dateFormat() function.
Date.prototype.format method. Sorry folks, but extending native prototypes is for suckers.
module.exports = dateFormat; statement at the bottom
N to get the ISO 8601 numeric representation of the day of the week
$ npm install dateformat
$ dateformat --help
As taken from Steven's post, modified to match the Modifications listed above:
import dateFormat, { masks } from "dateformat";
const now = new Date();
// Basic usage
dateFormat(now, "dddd, mmmm dS, yyyy, h:MM:ss TT");
// Saturday, June 9th, 2007, 5:46:21 PM
// You can use one of several named masks
dateFormat(now, "isoDateTime");
// 2007-06-09T17:46:21
// ...Or add your own
masks.hammerTime = 'HH:MM! "Can\'t touch this!"';
dateFormat(now, "hammerTime");
// 17:46! Can't touch this!
// You can also provide the date as a string
dateFormat("Jun 9 2007", "fullDate");
// Saturday, June 9, 2007
// Note that if you don't include the mask argument,
// dateFormat.masks.default is used
dateFormat(now);
// Sat Jun 09 2007 17:46:21
// And if you don't include the date argument,
// the current date and time is used
dateFormat();
// Sat Jun 09 2007 17:46:22
// You can also skip the date argument (as long as your mask doesn't
// contain any numbers), in which case the current date/time is used
dateFormat("longTime");
// 5:46:22 PM EST
// And finally, you can convert local time to UTC time. Simply pass in
// true as an additional argument (no argument skipping allowed in this case):
dateFormat(now, "longTime", true);
// 10:46:21 PM UTC
// ...Or add the prefix "UTC:" or "GMT:" to your mask.
dateFormat(now, "UTC:h:MM:ss TT Z");
// 10:46:21 PM UTC
// You can also get the ISO 8601 week of the year:
dateFormat(now, "W");
// 42
// and also get the ISO 8601 numeric representation of the day of the week:
dateFormat(now, "N");
// 6
|Mask
|Description
d
|Day of the month as digits; no leading zero for single-digit days.
dd
|Day of the month as digits; leading zero for single-digit days.
ddd
|Day of the week as a three-letter abbreviation.
DDD
|"Ysd", "Tdy" or "Tmw" if date lies within these three days. Else fall back to ddd.
dddd
|Day of the week as its full name.
DDDD
|"Yesterday", "Today" or "Tomorrow" if date lies within these three days. Else fall back to dddd.
m
|Month as digits; no leading zero for single-digit months.
mm
|Month as digits; leading zero for single-digit months.
mmm
|Month as a three-letter abbreviation.
mmmm
|Month as its full name.
yy
|Year as last two digits; leading zero for years less than 10.
yyyy
|Year represented by four digits.
h
|Hours; no leading zero for single-digit hours (12-hour clock).
hh
|Hours; leading zero for single-digit hours (12-hour clock).
H
|Hours; no leading zero for single-digit hours (24-hour clock).
HH
|Hours; leading zero for single-digit hours (24-hour clock).
M
|Minutes; no leading zero for single-digit minutes.
MM
|Minutes; leading zero for single-digit minutes.
N
|ISO 8601 numeric representation of the day of the week.
o
|GMT/UTC timezone offset, e.g. -0500 or +0230.
p
|GMT/UTC timezone offset, e.g. -05:00 or +02:30.
s
|Seconds; no leading zero for single-digit seconds.
ss
|Seconds; leading zero for single-digit seconds.
S
|The date's ordinal suffix (st, nd, rd, or th). Works well with
d.
l
|Milliseconds; gives 3 digits.
L
|Milliseconds; gives 2 digits.
t
|Lowercase, single-character time marker string: a or p.
tt
|Lowercase, two-character time marker string: am or pm.
T
|Uppercase, single-character time marker string: A or P.
TT
|Uppercase, two-character time marker string: AM or PM.
W
|ISO 8601 week number of the year, e.g. 4, 42
WW
|ISO 8601 week number of the year, leading zero for single-digit, e.g. 04, 42
Z
|US timezone abbreviation, e.g. EST or MDT. For non-US timezones, the GMT/UTC offset is returned, e.g. GMT-0500
'...',
"..."
|Literal character sequence. Surrounding quotes are removed.
UTC:
|Must be the first four characters of the mask. Converts the date from local time to UTC/GMT/Zulu time before applying the mask. The "UTC:" prefix is removed.
|Name
|Mask
|Example
default
ddd mmm dd yyyy HH:MM:ss
|Sat Jun 09 2007 17:46:21
shortDate
m/d/yy
|6/9/07
paddedShortDate
mm/dd/yyyy
|06/09/2007
mediumDate
mmm d, yyyy
|Jun 9, 2007
longDate
mmmm d, yyyy
|June 9, 2007
fullDate
dddd, mmmm d, yyyy
|Saturday, June 9, 2007
shortTime
h:MM TT
|5:46 PM
mediumTime
h:MM:ss TT
|5:46:21 PM
longTime
h:MM:ss TT Z
|5:46:21 PM EST
isoDate
yyyy-mm-dd
|2007-06-09
isoTime
HH:MM:ss
|17:46:21
isoDateTime
yyyy-mm-dd'T'HH:MM:sso
|2007-06-09T17:46:21+0700
isoUtcDateTime
UTC:yyyy-mm-dd'T'HH:MM:ss'Z'
|2007-06-09T22:46:21Z
Day names, month names and the AM/PM indicators can be localized by passing an object with the necessary strings. For example:
import { i18n } from "dateformat";
i18n.dayNames = [
"Sun",
"Mon",
"Tue",
"Wed",
"Thu",
"Fri",
"Sat",
"Sunday",
"Monday",
"Tuesday",
"Wednesday",
"Thursday",
"Friday",
"Saturday",
];
i18n.monthNames = [
"Jan",
"Feb",
"Mar",
"Apr",
"May",
"Jun",
"Jul",
"Aug",
"Sep",
"Oct",
"Nov",
"Dec",
"January",
"February",
"March",
"April",
"May",
"June",
"July",
"August",
"September",
"October",
"November",
"December",
];
i18n.timeNames = ["a", "p", "am", "pm", "A", "P", "AM", "PM"];
Notice that only one language is supported at a time and all strings must be present in the new value.
(c) 2007-2009 Steven Levithan stevenlevithan.com, MIT license.
well, my stakeholders are non-technical and they want date in their own format. but javascript doesn't provide that format most used is DD-MM-YYYY. this module is just a function pass two or three arguments max and voila. in the documentation, there is a chart and trust me. you only need it. I am using it with the combination of currying which helps me to save functions for different formats and make my work quick"
Lightweight package which I am using to format the date string into different format like short date, long date, time zone etc.,. A basic utility if we just format the date.
dateformat is a best alternative of the Moment and it is a Great node.js package for date library for formatting dates.,