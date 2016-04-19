openbase logo
du

date-utils

by Jerry Sievert
1.2.21

Date Pollyfills for Node.js and Browser

Popularity

Downloads/wk

393K

GitHub Stars

371

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

25

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Date-Utils: Polyfills for the Date object

NOTE

Version 2 Feature and Changes discussion is being held at https://github.com/JerrySievert/node-date-utils/issues/37

In a nutshell

  • Micro-Framework adding missing functionality to the Date object
  • Useable as a polyfill in the browser
  • Useable as a polyfill in Node.js
  • Works in CouchDB

Using within a Browser

<script type="text/javascript" src="date-utils.min.js"></script>

Using with Node.js

$ npm install date-utils

require('date-utils');

Note: This did not work in the REPL before Node.js 0.6 due to how Node.js handles context in the REPL.

Changing Languages

require('date-utils').language("es")

Supported languages:

  • Spanish - "es"
  • French - "fr"
  • Portuguese Brazilian - "pt-BR"

Documentation

Documentation (nearing completion) can be found at https://jerrysievert.github.io/date-utils

Development

Make sure you have gulp installed (npm install gulp -g). After that hit npm install to get the dependencies. Finally, hit gulp. This will build the library initially. If you make changes to the library, it will compile the minified version automatically.

Testing

$ npm test

Complexity and Minification

$ gulp

