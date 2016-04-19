Version 2 Feature and Changes discussion is being held at https://github.com/JerrySievert/node-date-utils/issues/37
<script type="text/javascript" src="date-utils.min.js"></script>
$ npm install date-utils
require('date-utils');
Note: This did not work in the
REPL before
Node.js 0.6 due to how
Node.js handles context in the
REPL.
require('date-utils').language("es")
Supported languages:
Documentation (nearing completion) can be found at https://jerrysievert.github.io/date-utils
Make sure you have gulp installed (npm install gulp -g). After that hit
npm install to get the dependencies. Finally, hit
gulp. This will build the library initially. If you make changes to the library, it will compile the minified version automatically.
$ npm test
$ gulp