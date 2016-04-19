NOTE

Version 2 Feature and Changes discussion is being held at https://github.com/JerrySievert/node-date-utils/issues/37

In a nutshell

Micro-Framework adding missing functionality to the Date object

Useable as a polyfill in the browser

Useable as a polyfill in Node.js

Works in CouchDB

Using within a Browser

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "date-utils.min.js" > </ script >

Using with Node.js

$ npm install date- utils require ( 'date-utils' ) ;

Note: This did not work in the REPL before Node.js 0.6 due to how Node.js handles context in the REPL .

Changing Languages

require ( 'date-utils' ) .language( "es" )

Supported languages:

Spanish - "es"

French - "fr"

Portuguese Brazilian - "pt-BR"

Documentation

Documentation (nearing completion) can be found at https://jerrysievert.github.io/date-utils

Development

Make sure you have gulp installed (npm install gulp -g). After that hit npm install to get the dependencies. Finally, hit gulp . This will build the library initially. If you make changes to the library, it will compile the minified version automatically.

Testing

npm test

Complexity and Minification