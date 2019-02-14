No Dependencies Lightweight Material Date/Time Picker For Mobile Web
date-time-picker.min.js: ~9k when gzipped
date-time-picker.min.css: ~2k when gzipped
Download from https://github.com/dolymood/date-time-picker/tree/master/dist, it contains minified
js and
css files.
Or use npm:
npm install date-time-picker
As a npm package:
var DateTimePicker = require('date-time-picker')
AMD:
var DateTimePicker = require('/path/to/date-time-picker.min.js')
Script load:
var DateTimePicker = window.DateTimePicker
btn.onclick = function () {
var datePicker = new DateTimePicker.Date(options, config)
datePicker.on('selected', function (formatDate, now) {
// formatData = 2016-10-19
// now = Date instance -> Wed Oct 19 2016 20:28:12 GMT+0800 (CST)
})
datePicker.on('cleared', function () {
// clicked clear btn
})
}
btn.onclick = function () {
var timePicker = new DateTimePicker.Time(options, config)
timePicker.on('selected', function (formatTime, now) {
// formatTime = 18:30
// now = Date instance -> Wed Oct 19 2016 18:30:13 GMT+0800 (CST)
})
timePicker.on('cleared', function () {
// clicked clear btn
})
}
API:
picker.show()
picker.hide()
picker.destroy()
Events:
picker
// click OK button
.on('selected', function (formatValue, now) {
console.log(formatValue, now)
})
// click CLEAR button
.on('cleared', function () {
console.log('cleared select value')
})
// click CANCEL button
// also trigger `destroy` event
.on('canceled', function () {
console.log('canceled')
})
.on('destroy', function () {
console.log('destroy')
})
{
lang: 'EN', // default 'EN'. One of 'EN', 'zh-CN'
format: 'yyyy-MM-dd', // default 'yyyy-MM-dd'
default: '2016-10-19', // default `new Date()`. If `default` type is string, then it will be parsed to `Date` instance by `format` . Or it can be a `Date` instance
min: '2016-02-10', // min date value, `{String | Date}`, default `new Date(1900, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0)`
max: '2018-11-08' // max date value, `{String | Date}`, default `new Date(2100, 11, 31, 23, 59, 59, 999)`
}
{
lang: 'EN', // default 'EN'
format: 'HH:mm', // default 'HH:mm'
default: '12:27', // default `new Date()`. If `default` type is string, then it will be parsed to `Date` instance by `format` . Or it can be a `Date` instance
minuteStep: 5, // default 5. Select minutes step, must be one of [1, 5, 10]
min: '00:00', // min time value, `{String | Date}`, default `new Date(1900, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0)`
max: '23:59' // max time value, `{String | Date}`, default `new Date(2100, 11, 31, 23, 59, 59, 999)`
}
Default English(EN):
{
day: ['Sun', 'Mon', 'Tue', 'Wed', 'Thu', 'Fri', 'Sat'],
shortDay: ['S', 'M', 'T', 'W', 'T', 'F', 'S'],
MDW: 'D, MM-d',
YM: 'yyyy-M',
OK: 'OK',
CANCEL: 'CANCEL',
CLEAR: 'CLEAR'
}
Default 中文(zh-CN):
{
day: ['周日', '周一', '周二', '周三', '周四', '周五', '周六'],
shortDay: ['日', '一', '二', '三', '四', '五', '六'],
MDW: 'M月d日D',
YM: 'yyyy年M月',
OK: '确定',
CANCEL: '取消',
CLEAR: '清除'
}
MIT