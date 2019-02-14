No Dependencies Lightweight Material Date/Time Picker For Mobile Web

date-time-picker.min.js : ~9k when gzipped date-time-picker.min.css : ~2k when gzipped

Installation

Download from https://github.com/dolymood/date-time-picker/tree/master/dist, it contains minified js and css files.

Or use npm:

npm install date - time -picker

Usage

As a npm package:

var DateTimePicker = require ( 'date-time-picker' )

AMD:

var DateTimePicker = require ( '/path/to/date-time-picker.min.js' )

Script load:

var DateTimePicker = window .DateTimePicker

btn.onclick = function ( ) { var datePicker = new DateTimePicker.Date(options, config) datePicker.on( 'selected' , function ( formatDate, now ) { }) datePicker.on( 'cleared' , function ( ) { }) }

TimePicker

btn.onclick = function ( ) { var timePicker = new DateTimePicker.Time(options, config) timePicker.on( 'selected' , function ( formatTime, now ) { }) timePicker.on( 'cleared' , function ( ) { }) }

API and Events

API:

picker.show() picker.hide() picker.destroy()

Events:

picker .on( 'selected' , function ( formatValue, now ) { console .log(formatValue, now) }) .on( 'cleared' , function ( ) { console .log( 'cleared select value' ) }) .on( 'canceled' , function ( ) { console .log( 'canceled' ) }) .on( 'destroy' , function ( ) { console .log( 'destroy' ) })

Options and Config

{ lang : 'EN' , format : 'yyyy-MM-dd' , default : '2016-10-19' , min : '2016-02-10' , max : '2018-11-08' }

TimePicker Options

{ lang : 'EN' , format : 'HH:mm' , default : '12:27' , minuteStep : 5 , min : '00:00' , max : '23:59' }

Config

Default English(EN):

{ day : [ 'Sun' , 'Mon' , 'Tue' , 'Wed' , 'Thu' , 'Fri' , 'Sat' ], shortDay : [ 'S' , 'M' , 'T' , 'W' , 'T' , 'F' , 'S' ], MDW : 'D, MM-d' , YM : 'yyyy-M' , OK : 'OK' , CANCEL : 'CANCEL' , CLEAR : 'CLEAR' }

Default 中文(zh-CN):

{ day : [ '周日' , '周一' , '周二' , '周三' , '周四' , '周五' , '周六' ], shortDay : [ '日' , '一' , '二' , '三' , '四' , '五' , '六' ], MDW : 'M月d日D' , YM : 'yyyy年M月' , OK : '确定' , CANCEL : '取消' , CLEAR : '清除' }

License

MIT