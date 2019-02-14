openbase logo
dtp

date-time-picker

by doly mood
0.5.3 (see all)

No Dependencies Lightweight Material Date/Time Picker For Mobile Web

Readme

date-time-picker

No Dependencies Lightweight Material Date/Time Picker For Mobile Web

date-time-picker.min.js: ~9k when gzipped date-time-picker.min.css: ~2k when gzipped

Select date and time QR

Installation

Download from https://github.com/dolymood/date-time-picker/tree/master/dist, it contains minified js and css files.

Or use npm:

npm install date-time-picker

Usage

As a npm package:

var DateTimePicker = require('date-time-picker')

AMD:

var DateTimePicker = require('/path/to/date-time-picker.min.js')

Script load:

var DateTimePicker = window.DateTimePicker

DatePicker

btn.onclick = function () {
  var datePicker = new DateTimePicker.Date(options, config)
  datePicker.on('selected', function (formatDate, now) {
    // formatData = 2016-10-19
    // now = Date instance -> Wed Oct 19 2016 20:28:12 GMT+0800 (CST)
  })
  datePicker.on('cleared', function () {
    // clicked clear btn
  })
}

TimePicker

btn.onclick = function () {
  var timePicker = new DateTimePicker.Time(options, config)
  timePicker.on('selected', function (formatTime, now) {
    // formatTime = 18:30
    // now = Date instance -> Wed Oct 19 2016 18:30:13 GMT+0800 (CST)
  })
  timePicker.on('cleared', function () {
    // clicked clear btn
  })
}

API and Events

API:

picker.show()
picker.hide()
picker.destroy()

Events:

picker
  // click OK button
  .on('selected', function (formatValue, now) {
    console.log(formatValue, now)
  })
  // click CLEAR button
  .on('cleared', function () {
    console.log('cleared select value')
  })
  // click CANCEL button
  // also trigger `destroy` event
  .on('canceled', function () {
    console.log('canceled')
  })
  .on('destroy', function () {
    console.log('destroy')
  })

Options and Config

DatePicker Options

{
  lang: 'EN', // default 'EN'. One of 'EN', 'zh-CN'
  format: 'yyyy-MM-dd', // default 'yyyy-MM-dd'
  default: '2016-10-19', // default `new Date()`. If `default` type is string, then it will be parsed to `Date` instance by `format` . Or it can be a `Date` instance
  min: '2016-02-10', // min date value, `{String | Date}`, default `new Date(1900, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0)`
  max: '2018-11-08' // max date value, `{String | Date}`, default `new Date(2100, 11, 31, 23, 59, 59, 999)`
}

TimePicker Options

{
  lang: 'EN', // default 'EN'
  format: 'HH:mm', // default 'HH:mm'
  default: '12:27', // default `new Date()`. If `default` type is string, then it will be parsed to `Date` instance by `format` . Or it can be a `Date` instance
  minuteStep: 5, // default 5. Select minutes step, must be one of [1, 5, 10]
  min: '00:00', // min time value, `{String | Date}`, default `new Date(1900, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0)`
  max: '23:59' // max time value, `{String | Date}`, default `new Date(2100, 11, 31, 23, 59, 59, 999)`
}

Config

Default English(EN):

{
  day: ['Sun', 'Mon', 'Tue', 'Wed', 'Thu', 'Fri', 'Sat'],
  shortDay: ['S', 'M', 'T', 'W', 'T', 'F', 'S'],
  MDW: 'D, MM-d',
  YM: 'yyyy-M',
  OK: 'OK',
  CANCEL: 'CANCEL',
  CLEAR: 'CLEAR'
}

Default 中文(zh-CN):

{
  day: ['周日', '周一', '周二', '周三', '周四', '周五', '周六'],
  shortDay: ['日', '一', '二', '三', '四', '五', '六'],
  MDW: 'M月d日D',
  YM: 'yyyy年M月',
  OK: '确定',
  CANCEL: '取消',
  CLEAR: '清除'
}

License

MIT

