Pretty datetime: 2014-01-09 06:46:01

Install

$ npm install date - time

Usage

import dateTime from 'date-time' ; dateTime(); dateTime({ date : new Date ( 1989 , 2 , 4 , 10 )}); dateTime({ showTimeZone : true }); dateTime({ local : false }); dateTime({ local : false , showTimeZone : true }); dateTime({ showMilliseconds : true });

API

options

Type: object

Type: Date \ Default: new Date()

Custom date.

local

Type: boolean \ Default: true

Show the date in the local time zone.

showTimeZone

Type: boolean \ Default: false

Show the UTC time zone postfix.

showMilliseconds

Type: boolean \ Default: false

Show the milliseconds in the date if any.