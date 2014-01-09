Pretty datetime:
2014-01-09 06:46:01
$ npm install date-time
import dateTime from 'date-time';
dateTime();
//=> '2017-05-20 17:07:05'
dateTime({date: new Date(1989, 2, 4, 10)});
//=> '1989-03-04 09:00:00'
dateTime({showTimeZone: true});
//=> '2017-05-20 17:07:05 UTC+7'
dateTime({local: false});
//=> '2017-05-20 10:07:05'
dateTime({local: false, showTimeZone: true});
//=> '2017-05-20 10:07:05 UTC'
dateTime({showMilliseconds: true});
//=> '2017-05-20 17:07:05 6ms'
Type:
object
Type:
Date\
Default:
new Date()
Custom date.
Type:
boolean\
Default:
true
Show the date in the local time zone.
Type:
boolean\
Default:
false
Show the UTC time zone postfix.
Type:
boolean\
Default:
false
Show the milliseconds in the date if any.