dt

date-time

by Sindre Sorhus
4.0.0 (see all)

Pretty UTC datetime: `2014-01-09 06:46:01`

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

608K

GitHub Stars

24

Maintenance

Last Commit

10mos ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

date-time

Pretty datetime: 2014-01-09 06:46:01

Install

$ npm install date-time

Usage

import dateTime from 'date-time';

dateTime();
//=> '2017-05-20 17:07:05'

dateTime({date: new Date(1989, 2, 4, 10)});
//=> '1989-03-04 09:00:00'

dateTime({showTimeZone: true});
//=> '2017-05-20 17:07:05 UTC+7'

dateTime({local: false});
//=> '2017-05-20 10:07:05'

dateTime({local: false, showTimeZone: true});
//=> '2017-05-20 10:07:05 UTC'

dateTime({showMilliseconds: true});
//=> '2017-05-20 17:07:05 6ms'

API

dateTime(options?)

options

Type: object

date

Type: Date\ Default: new Date()

Custom date.

local

Type: boolean\ Default: true

Show the date in the local time zone.

showTimeZone

Type: boolean\ Default: false

Show the UTC time zone postfix.

showMilliseconds

Type: boolean\ Default: false

Show the milliseconds in the date if any.

