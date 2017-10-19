______ _______ _________ _______ _______ _______ _______ _______ ( __ \ ( ___ ) \ _ _ __/( ____ \ ( ____ )( ____ \ ( ____ \ | \ /|( ____ ) | ( \ )| ( ) | ) ( | ( \ / | ( )|| ( \ / | ( \ / | ) ( || ( )| | | ) || (___) | | | | (__ _____ | (____)|| (__ | | | | | || (____)| | | | || ___ | | | | __)(_____)| __)| __) | | | | | || __) | | ) || ( ) | | | | ( | ( \ ( | ( | | | | | || ( \ ( | (__/ )| ) ( | | | | (____/ \ | ) \ \ _ _| (____/ \ | (____/ \ | (___) || ) \ \ _ _ (______/ |/ \ | )_( (_______/ |/ \ _ _/(_______/(_______/(_______)|/ \ _ _/

Create a recurring date and query it to see if it lands on a particular date.

$ npm -d install date -recur

Examples

Since this is a small (but very useful) library, I'll show you a number of examples on what you can do with it.

var recur = require ( 'date-recur' ); var lunch = recur() .setDayOfWeek( 6 ); var lunch = recur( '2012-01-02' ) .setDayOfWeek( 4 ) .setWeeklyInterval( 2 ); var christmas = recur() .setMonthOfYear( 12 ) .setDayOfMonth( 25 ); var valentines = recur() .setMonthOfYear( 'February' ) .setDayOfMonth( 14 ); var breakdancing = recur() .setMonthOfYear([ 7 , 8 , 9 ]); var lunch = recur() .setDayOfWeek( 'Tue' ) .setDayOfMonth([ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 , 7 ]); var lunch = recur( '1976-02-29' ) .setYearlyInterval( 4 ) .setDayOfMonth( 29 ) .setMonthOfYear( 'Feb' ); var fri13th = recur() .setDayOfMonth( 13 ) .setDayOfWeek( 'fri' ); var lunch = recur( '2012-01-01' ) .setMonthlyInterval( 2 ) .setDayOfMonth([ 16 , 17 , 18 , 19 , 20 , 21 , 22 ]); var meeting = recur() .setMonthOfYear([ 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 , 7 , 8 , 9 , 10 , 11 , 12 ]) .setDayOfWeek( 2 ) .setDayOfMonth([ 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 , 7 , 8 ]); var election = recur( '2012-01-01' ) .setYearlyInterval( 4 ) .setMonthOfYear( 'November' ) .setDayOfWeek( 'Tuesday' ) .setDayOfMonth([ 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 , 7 , 8 ]);

Returns true or false depending on whether your recurring date lands on the date passed in.

var fri13th = recur().setDayOfMonth(13).setDayOfWeek(5); fri13th.matches('2012-01-13;); // jan 2011 is true fri13th.matches(new Date('2012-01-13')); // jan 2011 is true fri13th.matches('2012-02-13;); // feb 2012 is false fri13th.matches(new Date('2012-02-13')); // feb 2012 is false

As well as passing a start date to the constructor, you can use this method too. A start date is useful to limit where your recurrences happen, but also for setting an interval since intervals require a start date.

var r1 = recur().start( '2011-02-01' ); var r2 = recur( '2011-02-01' ); var r3 = recur({ start : '2011-02-01' });

As well as passing an end date to the constructor, you can use this method too.

var r1 = recur().end( '2011-12-15' ); var r2 = recur( null , '2011-12-15' ); var r3 = recur({ end : '2011-12-15' });

The start of the week defaults to Monday (value 1). You may want to set it to Sunday (0).

var r1 = recur().setStartOfWeek( 1 ); var r2 = recur().setStartOfWeek( 'Monday' ); var r3 = recur().setStartOfWeek( 'Mon' ); var r4 = recur().setStartOfWeek( 'monday' ); var r5 = recur().setStartOfWeek( 'mon' );

Sets which days of each week the event occurs on. 'daysOfWeek' can be a number, array or object (where the keys are the day names or numbers). You can use day numbers (0-6) or day names ('Monday', 'monday', 'Mon', 'mon') as the values. You do not need a start date for this restriction.

var sat1 = recur().setDaysOfWeek( 6 ); var sat2 = recur().setDaysOfWeek( 'Saturday' ); var sat3 = recur().setDaysOfWeek( 'saturday' ); var sat4 = recur().setDaysOfWeek( 'Sat' ); var sat5 = recur().setDaysOfWeek( 'sat' ); var mwf1 = recur().setDaysOfWeek([ 1 , 3 , 5 ]); var mwf2 = recur().setDaysOfWeek({ mon : 1 , wed : 1 , fri : 1 }); var weekend1 = recur().setDaysOfWeek([ 'Saturday' , 'Sunday' ]); var weekend2 = recur().setDaysOfWeek({ Sat : true , Sun : true });

Sets which days of each month the event occurs on. 'daysOfMonth' can be a number, array or object (where the keys are the day numbers). You do not need a start date for this restriction.

// the 12th of every month var monthlyDance = recur().setDaysOfMonth(12); // the first 7 days of the month var r2 = recur().setDaysOfMonth([1, 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 , 7 ]); // the 7th and 14th of every month var r2 = recur().setDaysOfMonth({ 7 : true , 14 : true });

Sets which weeks of the month the event occurson. 'weeksOfMonth' can be a number, array or object (where the keys are the week numbers). The weeks must be between 0 and 5 inclusive. This method is affected by the 'startOfWeek' setting. You do not need a start date for this restriction.

var week3 = recur().setWeeksOfMonth( 2 );

NOTE1: this may not do what you want it to. For example, for the first Monday of every month, the following will not work (line 1). You must do it as line 2.

var firstMonday1 = recur().setDaysOfWeek( 'Monday' ).setWeeksOfMonth( 0 ).; var firstMonday2 = recur().setDaysOfWeek( 'Monday' ).setDaysOfMonth([ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 , 7 ]);

NOTE2: Week 0 and week 4 may be short weeks. For example, week 0 of Feb 2012 starts on Wednesday so this only matches on the 1st to the 5th.

Sets which weeks of the year the event occurson. 'weeksOfYear' can be a number, array or object (where the keys are the week numbers). The weeks must be between 0 and 52 inclusive. This method is affected by the 'startOfWeek' setting. You do not need a start date for this restriction.

var week0 = recur().setWeeksOfYear( 0 ); var week2 = recur().setWeeksOfYear( 2 ); var weeks3and5 = recur().setWeeksOfYear([ 2 , 4 ]);

NOTE1: this may not do what you want it to. For example, for the first Monday of the year, the following will not work (line 1). You must do it as line 2.

var firstMonday1 = recur().setDaysOfWeek( 'Monday' ).setWeeksOfYear( 0 ); var firstMonday2 = recur().setDaysOfWeek( 'Monday' ).setDaysOfYear([ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 , 7 ]); var mondayNumber39 = recur().setDaysOfWeek( 'Monday' ).setWeeksOfYear( 38 );

NOTE2: Week 0 and week 52 may be short weeks. For example, week 0 of 2013 starts on Tuesday so this only matches on the 1st to the 6th.

Sets which months of each year the event occurs on. 'monthsOfYear' can be a number, array or object (where the keys are the month names or numbers). You can use month numbers (1-12) or month names ('January', 'january', 'Jan', 'jan') as the values. You do not need a start date for this restriction.

var mar1 = recur().setMonthsOfYear( 3 ); var mar2 = recur().setMonthsOfYear( 'March' ); var mar3 = recur().setMonthsOfYear( 'march' ); var mar4 = recur().setMonthsOfYear( 'Mar' ); var mar5 = recur().setMonthsOfYear( 'mar' ); var mwf1 = recur().setDaysOfWeek([ 10 , 11 , 12 ]); var mwf2 = recur().setDaysOfWeek({ oct : 1 , nov : 1 , dec : 1 , fri : 1 }); var qtr1 = recur().setDaysOfWeek([ 'March' , 'June' , 'September' , 'December' ]); var qtr2 = recur().setDaysOfWeek( 'mar,jun,sep,dec' .split( ',' ) );

Sets the number of days between each occurrence. You must have a start date when setting this interval.

var r1 = recur( '2012-01-01' ).setDailyInterval( 2 ); var r2 = recur( '2012-01-01' ).setDailyInterval( 37 );

Sets the number of weeks between each occurrence. You must have a start date when setting this interval. This is also affected by the 'startOfWeek' setting.

var r1 = recur( '2012-01-01' ).setWeeklyInterval( 2 ); var r2 = recur( '2012-01-01' ).setWeeklyInterval( 4 ).setDaysOfWeek( 'Monday' );

Sets the number of months between each occurrence. You must have a start date when setting this interval.

var r1 = recur( '2012-01-01' ).setMonthlyInterval( 2 ); var r2 = recur( '2012-01-01' ).setWeeklyInterval( 3 ).setDayOfMonth( 2 );

Sets the number of years between each occurrence. You must have a start date when setting this interval.

var myFestival = recur( '2012-01-01' ).setYearlyInterval( 2 ); var r2 = recur( '2012-02-29' ).setYearlyInterval( 4 ).setMonthOfYear( 2 ).setDayOfMonth( 29 ); var r3 = recur( '2012-01-01' ).setMonthOfYear( 2 ).setDayOfMonth( 29 );

