Just include this simple script and IE, Firefox, and OS X Safari will support
<input type="date">, without any dependencies, not even jQuery!
Support dynamically created inputs, so can be used in single page applications.
Forked from nodep-date-input-polyfill. Continuing as a separate project.
npm install --save date-input-polyfill
Add to your project:
Webpack/Browserify:
require('date-input-polyfill');
or alongside Babel:
import 'date-input-polyfill';
Script Tag: Copy
date-input-polyfill.dist.js from
node_modules and
include it anywhere in your HTML.
This package also supports AMD.
Easily Stylable: These are the default styles, which you may override with your own.
Polyfills
valueAsDate and
valueAsNumber:
Learn more about these properties.
They behave as getters and setters.
Keyboard Shortcuts:
Esc will hide the datepicker.
Up/Down will
increment/decrement the date by one day.
Localization: Specify the datepicker's locale by setting the
lang attribute of the
input element. The default locale is
en.
`<input type="date" lang="en" />`
Formatting: Specify the display format by setting either the
date-format or
data-date-format attribute of the
input element. The default format is
yyyy-mm-dd.
Available options list.
`<input type="date" date-format="mm/dd/yyyy" />`
`<input type="date" data-date-format="mm/dd/yyyy" />`
Run
npm start or, for Cloud9 IDE users:
npm run start-c9
Run
npm run build
Very Useful and excellent library for adding best input in web app. this library is so useful for me i've used this library in my projects for contact forms and this performance amazing. easy to use if you know JavaScript well and work amazing with React and also work amazing with Gatsby. great documentation