Just include this simple script and IE, Firefox, and OS X Safari will support <input type="date"> , without any dependencies, not even jQuery!

Support dynamically created inputs, so can be used in single page applications.

Forked from nodep-date-input-polyfill. Continuing as a separate project.

Install

npm install --save date-input-polyfill

Add to your project:

Webpack/Browserify: require('date-input-polyfill'); or alongside Babel: import 'date-input-polyfill';

Script Tag: Copy date-input-polyfill.dist.js from node_modules and include it anywhere in your HTML.

This package also supports AMD.

Features

Easily Stylable: These are the default styles, which you may override with your own.

Polyfills valueAsDate and valueAsNumber : Learn more about these properties. They behave as getters and setters.

Keyboard Shortcuts: Esc will hide the datepicker. Up/Down will increment/decrement the date by one day.

Localization: Specify the datepicker's locale by setting the lang attribute of the input element. The default locale is en . `< input type ="date" lang="en" />`

Formatting: Specify the display format by setting either the date-format or data-date-format attribute of the input element. The default format is yyyy-mm-dd . Available options list. `< input type ="date" date - format ="mm/dd/yyyy" />` `< input type ="date" data- date - format ="mm/dd/yyyy" />`

Contributing

Local Development

Run npm start or, for Cloud9 IDE users: npm run start-c9

Build