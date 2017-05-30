openbase logo
dip

date-input-polyfill

by Jonathan Gertig
2.14.0 (see all)

Automatically adds datepickers to input[type=date] on IE, Firefox, and OS X Safari.

Overview

11.7K

61

5yrs ago

21

1

MIT

DefinitelyTyped

No?

Vanilla JavaScript Date Picker

Readme

date-input-polyfill

Just include this simple script and IE, Firefox, and OS X Safari will support <input type="date">, without any dependencies, not even jQuery!

Support dynamically created inputs, so can be used in single page applications.

Forked from nodep-date-input-polyfill. Continuing as a separate project.

Install

npm install --save date-input-polyfill

Add to your project:

  • Webpack/Browserify: require('date-input-polyfill');

    or alongside Babel: import 'date-input-polyfill';

  • Script Tag: Copy date-input-polyfill.dist.js from node_modules and include it anywhere in your HTML.

  • This package also supports AMD.

Features

  • Easily Stylable: These are the default styles, which you may override with your own.

  • Polyfills valueAsDate and valueAsNumber: Learn more about these properties. They behave as getters and setters.

  • Keyboard Shortcuts: Esc will hide the datepicker. Up/Down will increment/decrement the date by one day.

  • Localization: Specify the datepicker's locale by setting the lang attribute of the input element. The default locale is en.

    `<input type="date" lang="en" />`

  • Formatting: Specify the display format by setting either the date-format or data-date-format attribute of the input element. The default format is yyyy-mm-dd. Available options list.

    `<input type="date" date-format="mm/dd/yyyy" />`

`<input type="date" data-date-format="mm/dd/yyyy" />`

Contributing

Local Development

Run npm start or, for Cloud9 IDE users: npm run start-c9

Build

Run npm run build

Very Useful and excellent library for adding best input in web app. this library is so useful for me i've used this library in my projects for contact forms and this performance amazing. easy to use if you know JavaScript well and work amazing with React and also work amazing with Gatsby. great documentation

0

