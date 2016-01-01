openbase logo
Readme

date-holidays-parser

parser for world-wide holidays

NPM version Build Status

This module provides a parser for date-holidays which does calculation of holidays dates for various countries, states and regions by type while considering the applicable timezone.

The features are:

  • calculation of public, bank and observance holidays for different countries, state, region, following ISO 3166-2
  • consideration of timezones for holiday checks
  • consideration of start and end time dependent on timezone
  • substitute days
  • multi-language support for all holiday names
  • setting of custom holidays
  • uses own grammar for calculation of days
  • support for islamic calendar from 1970 to 2080 (*islamic dates might not be correct as they are subject to the sighting of the moon)
  • support for hebrew calendar from 1970 to 2100
  • support for chinese calendar

Happy holidays!

Table of Contents

Usage

const data = require('date-holidays/data/holidays.json')
const Holidays = require('date-holidays-parser')
const hd = new Holidays(data)

// get supported countries
hd.getCountries()
/*>
{ AD: 'Andorra',
  ...
  US: 'United States' }
*/

// get supported states e.g. for US
hd.getStates('US')
/*>
{ al: 'Alabama',
  ...
  wy: 'Wyoming' }
*/

// get supported regions e.g. for US, Lousiana
hd.getRegions('US', 'la')
/*>
{ no: 'New Orleans' }
*/

// initialize holidays for US, Lousiana, New Orleans
hd.init('US', 'la', 'no')
// or using a new instance
hd = new Holidays('US', 'la', 'no')

// get all holidays for the year 2016
hd.getHolidays(2016)
/*>
[ { date: '2016-01-01 00:00:00',
    start: Fri Jan 01 2016 00:00:00 GMT-0600 (CST),
    end: Sat Jan 02 2016 00:00:00 GMT-0600 (CST),
    name: 'New Year\'s Day',
    type: 'public' },
  ...
  { date: '2016-11-24 00:00:00',
    start: Thu Nov 24 2016 00:00:00 GMT-0600 (CST),
    end: Fri Nov 25 2016 00:00:00 GMT-0600 (CST),
    name: 'Thanksgiving Day',
    type: 'public' },
  ...
  { date: '2016-12-26 00:00:00',
    start: Mon Dec 26 2016 00:00:00 GMT-0600 (CST),
    end: Tue Dec 27 2016 00:00:00 GMT-0600 (CST),
    substitute: true,
    name: 'Christmas Day (substitute day)',
    type: 'public' } ]
*/

// check if date is a holiday while respecting timezones
hd.isHoliday(new Date('2016-02-09 00:00:00 GMT+0000'))
//> false
hd.isHoliday(new Date('2016-02-09 10:00:00 GMT-0600'))
/*>
{ date: '2016-02-09 00:00:00',
  start: Tue Feb 09 2016 00:00:00 GMT-0600 (CST),
  end: Wed Feb 10 2016 00:00:00 GMT-0600 (CST),
  name: 'Mardi Gras',
  type: 'public' }
*/

Holiday object

getHolidays() as well as a matching isHoliday() call return either a list or a single holiday object which consists of:

  • {String} date - ISO Date String of (start)-date in local format
  • {Date} start - start date of holiday
  • {Date} end - end date of holiday
  • {String} name - name of holiday using language (if available)
  • {String} type - type of holiday public|bank|school|optional|observance
  • {Boolean} substitute - (optional) if true holiday substitutes another holiday`
  • {String} note - (optional) note`

Dates

The date String represents the start date of the holiday in ISO format without timezone. This string it intended for information only.

start and end are the start/end date of the holiday within the selected timezone of the country, state, region.

Name

The name names the holiday in the local language of the selected country, state, region. The applied language(s) can be requested using getLanguages().

The language can be changed using the setLanguages() method. In case that not translation is available a fall-back to the next given language will be made. E.g. local language is "fr", setLanguages('nl') was called. For all holidays where no dutch translation is available the French version will be used instead.

All holiday names should support an English translation.

Types of holidays

Currently the following type with their meaning are supported

typemeaning
publicpublic holiday
bankbank holiday, banks and offices are closed
schoolschool holiday, schools are closed
optionalmajority of people take a day off
observanceoptional festivity, no paid day off

Additionally a note field is sometimes available for further clarification.

API

See Holidays API for further information.

Browser

This project also runs in all modern browsers. See ./examples/browser

BrowserVersionNotes
Chrome>=45
Firefox>=45
Safari>=10
Edge>=13
IE>=10needs polyfill core-js/es6

Please do not forget to set the correct charset!

<html>
<head>
  <!-- set page-wide -->
  <meta charset="UTF-8">
  ...
</head>
<body>
  ...
  <!-- or per script -->
  <script src="your-bundle.js" charset="UTF-8"></script>

Testing was done with zuul. For local browser tests run npm run zuul -- --local 3000 and open http://localhost:3000/__zuul.

requires manual install of

npm i zuul@3 browserify@10

Data

All data for the holidays of the different countries is contained in ./data/holidays.json. For changing holiday data edit the appropriate country in ./data/countries. Any details on structure and available grammar for holiday attribution is described in holidays.yaml specification.

Contribution and License Agreement

If you contribute code to this project, you are implicitly allowing your code to be distributed under the ISC license. You are also implicitly verifying that all code is your original work or correctly attributed with the source of its origin and license.

License

Copyright (c) 2015-present commenthol (ISC License)

See LICENSE for more information.

References

