parser for world-wide holidays

This module provides a parser for date-holidays which does calculation of holidays dates for various countries, states and regions by type while considering the applicable timezone.

The features are:

calculation of public, bank and observance holidays for different countries, state, region, following ISO 3166-2

consideration of timezones for holiday checks

consideration of start and end time dependent on timezone

substitute days

multi-language support for all holiday names

setting of custom holidays

uses own grammar for calculation of days

support for islamic calendar from 1970 to 2080 (*islamic dates might not be correct as they are subject to the sighting of the moon)

support for hebrew calendar from 1970 to 2100

support for chinese calendar

Happy holidays!

Table of Contents

Usage

const data = require ( 'date-holidays/data/holidays.json' ) const Holidays = require ( 'date-holidays-parser' ) const hd = new Holidays(data) hd.getCountries() hd.getStates( 'US' ) hd.getRegions( 'US' , 'la' ) hd.init( 'US' , 'la' , 'no' ) hd = new Holidays( 'US' , 'la' , 'no' ) hd.getHolidays( 2016 ) hd.isHoliday( new Date ( '2016-02-09 00:00:00 GMT+0000' )) hd.isHoliday( new Date ( '2016-02-09 10:00:00 GMT-0600' ))

Holiday object

getHolidays() as well as a matching isHoliday() call return either a list or a single holiday object which consists of:

{String} date - ISO Date String of (start)-date in local format

{Date} start - start date of holiday

{Date} end - end date of holiday

{String} name - name of holiday using language (if available)

(if available) {String} type - type of holiday public|bank|school|optional|observance

{Boolean} substitute - (optional) if true holiday substitutes another holiday`

{String} note - (optional) note`

The date String represents the start date of the holiday in ISO format without timezone. This string it intended for information only.

start and end are the start/end date of the holiday within the selected timezone of the country, state, region.

Name

The name names the holiday in the local language of the selected country, state, region. The applied language(s) can be requested using getLanguages() .

The language can be changed using the setLanguages() method. In case that not translation is available a fall-back to the next given language will be made. E.g. local language is "fr", setLanguages('nl') was called. For all holidays where no dutch translation is available the French version will be used instead.

All holiday names should support an English translation.

Types of holidays

Currently the following type with their meaning are supported

type meaning public public holiday bank bank holiday, banks and offices are closed school school holiday, schools are closed optional majority of people take a day off observance optional festivity, no paid day off

Additionally a note field is sometimes available for further clarification.

API

See Holidays API for further information.

Browser

This project also runs in all modern browsers. See ./examples/browser

Browser Version Notes Chrome >=45 Firefox >=45 Safari >=10 Edge >=13 IE >=10 needs polyfill core-js/es6

Please do not forget to set the correct charset!

< html > < head > < meta charset = "UTF-8" > ... </ head > < body > ... < script src = "your-bundle.js" charset = "UTF-8" > </ script >

Testing was done with zuul . For local browser tests run npm run zuul -- --local 3000 and open http://localhost:3000/__zuul.

requires manual install of

npm i zuul @ 3 browserify@ 10

Data

All data for the holidays of the different countries is contained in ./data/holidays.json . For changing holiday data edit the appropriate country in ./data/countries . Any details on structure and available grammar for holiday attribution is described in holidays.yaml specification.

Contribution and License Agreement

If you contribute code to this project, you are implicitly allowing your code to be distributed under the ISC license. You are also implicitly verifying that all code is your original work or correctly attributed with the source of its origin and license.

License

Copyright (c) 2015-present commenthol (ISC License)

See LICENSE for more information.

