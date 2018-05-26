date-fp is a utility library for working with JavaScript dates.
There are several excellent JavaScript libraries for managing dates in JavaScript but they are generally built to be used in the object-oriented programming paradigm. This makes them cumbersome to include in a functional context.
All functions in date-fp are pure, autocurried and will not mutate the date objects they are applied to.
If you are not familiar with functional programming in JavaScript read Professor Frisby's Mostly Adequate Guide to Functional Programming
Also check out Ramda (A great library for functional programming with JavaScript)
Something to note is that we automatically release to NPM on every successful commit and we also strictly follow SemVer so please update the version number in
package.json appropriately when submitting a Pull Request.