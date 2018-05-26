openbase logo
df

date-fp

by Andreas Møller
5.0.3

Functional programming date manipulation library

Downloads/wk

509

GitHub Stars

124

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

1

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

date-fp

Circle CI npm version Gitter

date-fp is a utility library for working with JavaScript dates.

Motivation

There are several excellent JavaScript libraries for managing dates in JavaScript but they are generally built to be used in the object-oriented programming paradigm. This makes them cumbersome to include in a functional context.

All functions in date-fp are pure, autocurried and will not mutate the date objects they are applied to.

If you are not familiar with functional programming in JavaScript read Professor Frisby's Mostly Adequate Guide to Functional Programming

Also check out Ramda (A great library for functional programming with JavaScript)

Documentation

Read the full documentation

Contributing

Yes please!

Something to note is that we automatically release to NPM on every successful commit and we also strictly follow SemVer so please update the version number in package.json appropriately when submitting a Pull Request.

