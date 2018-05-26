date-fp is a utility library for working with JavaScript dates.

Motivation

There are several excellent JavaScript libraries for managing dates in JavaScript but they are generally built to be used in the object-oriented programming paradigm. This makes them cumbersome to include in a functional context.

All functions in date-fp are pure, autocurried and will not mutate the date objects they are applied to.

If you are not familiar with functional programming in JavaScript read Professor Frisby's Mostly Adequate Guide to Functional Programming

Also check out Ramda (A great library for functional programming with JavaScript)

Documentation

Read the full documentation

Contributing

Yes please!