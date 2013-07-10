openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

date-format-lite

by litejs
17.7.0 (see all)

Format, parse and manipulate dates in JavaScript

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.7K

GitHub Stars

36

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

@version    17.7.0
@date       2017-07-14
@stability  2 - Unstable

Date format – Build Coverage

A small library for parsing and formatting dates that extends native Date object.

Install

npm install date-format-lite --save

require("date-format-lite")

Format Dates

date-format-lite adds format(mask, [zone]) method to native Date.prototype.

  • mask String - Output format, e.g. hh:mm:ss.
  • zone Number, optional - UTC offset in hours, e.g. -6.5.
var now = new Date()          // Date {Wed Jul 10 2013 16:47:36 GMT+0300 (EEST)}
now.format("iso")             // 2013-07-10T13:47:36Z
now.format("hh:mm")           // 16:47 (local time)
now.format("UTC:hh:mm")       // 13:47
now.format("hh:mm", 2.5)      // 16:17

Mutate Dates

date-format-lite adds add(amount, [unit]) method to native Date.prototype.

  • amount Number - Time to add, negative number will be subtracted.
  • unit String, optional - e.g. seconds, minutes, hours, days, weeks, months, years.
now.format("iso")                     // 2013-07-10T13:47:36Z
now.add(1, "days").format("iso")      // 2013-07-11T13:47:36Z
now.add(-2, "hours").format("iso")    // 2013-07-11T11:47:36Z

Parse Dates

date-format-lite adds date([outFormat], [outZone], [inZone]) method to native String.prototype and Number.prototype.

  • outFormat String, optional - Output format, e.g. hh:mm:ss. Returns date object when format not specified.
  • outZone Number, optional - UTC offset for output in hours, e.g. -6.5.
  • inZone Number, optional - UTC offset in input in hours, e.g. -6.5.
"2013-07-10".date()           // Date {Wed Jul 10 2013 03:00:00 GMT+0300 (EEST)}
"2013-07-10T13:47:36Z".date() // Date {Wed Jul 10 2013 16:47:36 GMT+0300 (EEST)}
"10/07/2013".date()           // Date {Wed Jul 10 2013 03:00:00 GMT+0300 (EEST)}
Date.middleEndian = true
"10/07/2013".date()           // Date {Mon Oct 07 2013 03:00:00 GMT+0300 (EEST)}
// Change format
"10/07/2013".date("YYYY-MM-DD")// 2013-07-10

Add custom formats

Date.masks.my = '"DayNo "D'
now.format("my")              // DayNo 10

Change default format

Date.masks.default = 'YYYY-MM-DD hh:mm:ss'
now.format()         // 2013-07-10 13:47:36

Change language

// Add to estonian-lang.js
Date.names = "Jaan Veeb Märts Apr Mai Juuni Juuli Aug Sept Okt Nov Dets jaanuar veebruar märts aprill mai juuni juuli august september oktoober november detsember P E T K N R L pühapäev esmaspäev teisipäev kolmapäev neljapäev reede laupäev".split(" ")

// Change AM and PM
Date.am = "a.m."
Date.pm = "p.m."

See tests for more examples

Syntax

  • Y - A two digit representation of a year without leading zeros. Examples: 99 or 3
  • YY - A two digit representation of a year. Examples: 99 or 03
  • YYYY - A full numeric representation of a year, 4 digits. Examples: 1999 or 2003
  • M - Numeric representation of a month, without leading zeros. 1 through 12
  • MM - Numeric representation of a month, with leading zeros. 01 through 12
  • MMM - A short textual representation of a month, three letters. Jan through Dec
  • MMMM - A full textual representation of a month, such as January or March. January through December
  • D - Day of the month without leading zeros. 1 to 31
  • DD - Day of the month, 2 digits with leading zeros. 01 to 31
  • DDD - A textual representation of a day, three letters. Mon through Sun
  • DDDD - A full textual representation of the day of the week. Sunday through Saturday
  • H - 12-hour format of an hour without leading zeros. 1 through 12
  • HH - 12-hour format of an hour with leading zeros. 01 through 12
  • h - 24-hour format of an hour without leading zeros. 0 through 23
  • hh - 24-hour format of an hour with leading zeros. 00 through 23
  • m - Minutes without leading zeros. 0 through 59
  • mm - Minutes with leading zeros. 00 to 59
  • s - Seconds without leading zeros. 0 through 59
  • ss - Seconds with leading zeros. 00 to 59
  • S - Milliseconds without leading zeros. 0 through 999
  • SS - Milliseconds with leading zeros. 000 to 999
  • U - Milliseconds since the Unix Epoch (January 1 1970 00:00:00 GMT)
  • u - Seconds since the Unix Epoch (January 1 1970 00:00:00 GMT)
  • A - Ante meridiem and Post meridiem. AM or PM
  • "text" - text, quotes should be escaped, eg '"a \"quoted text\"" YYYY'
Time zone designators
  • Z - Time offsets from UTC in the form ±hh[:mm] Examples: +02, +02:30
  • ZZ - Time offsets from UTC in the form ±hh[mm] Examples: +02, +0230
  • ZZZ - Time offsets from UTC in the form ±hh:mm Examples: +02:00, +02:30
  • ZZZZ - Time offsets from UTC in the form ±hhmm Examples: +0200, +0230
ISO-8601
  • w - Day of the week. 1 (for Monday) through 7 (for Sunday)
  • W - Week number of year, first week is the week with 4 January in it
  • o - ISO-8601 year number. This has the same value as YYYY, except that if the ISO week number (W) belongs to the previous or next year, that year is used instead

Notes

  • If no UTC relation information is given with a time representation, the time is assumed to be in local time.
  • If the time is in UTC, add a Z directly after the time without a space.

ToDo

  • Add timezone support for Date.format

Browser Support

It should work IE6 and up but automated testing is currently broken.

Licence

Copyright (c) 2012-2016 Lauri Rooden <lauri@rooden.ee>
The MIT License

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial