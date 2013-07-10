@version 17.7 . 0 @date 2017 - 07 - 14 @stability 2 - Unstable

A small library for parsing and formatting dates that extends native Date object.

Install

npm install date-format-lite --save

require ( "date-format-lite" )

date-format-lite adds format(mask, [zone]) method to native Date.prototype .

mask String - Output format, e.g. hh:mm:ss .

- Output format, e.g. . zone Number, optional - UTC offset in hours, e.g. -6.5 .

var now = new Date () now.format( "iso" ) now.format( "hh:mm" ) now.format( "UTC:hh:mm" ) now.format( "hh:mm" , 2.5 )

date-format-lite adds add(amount, [unit]) method to native Date.prototype .

amount Number - Time to add, negative number will be subtracted.

- Time to add, negative number will be subtracted. unit String, optional - e.g. seconds, minutes, hours, days, weeks, months, years.

now.format( "iso" ) now.add( 1 , "days" ).format( "iso" ) now.add( -2 , "hours" ).format( "iso" )

date-format-lite adds date([outFormat], [outZone], [inZone]) method to native String.prototype and Number.prototype .

outFormat String, optional - Output format, e.g. hh:mm:ss . Returns date object when format not specified.

- Output format, e.g. . Returns date object when format not specified. outZone Number, optional - UTC offset for output in hours, e.g. -6.5 .

- UTC offset for output in hours, e.g. . inZone Number, optional - UTC offset in input in hours, e.g. -6.5 .

"2013-07-10" .date() "2013-07-10T13:47:36Z" .date() "10/07/2013" .date() Date .middleEndian = true "10/07/2013" .date() "10/07/2013" .date( "YYYY-MM-DD" )

Add custom formats

Date .masks.my = '"DayNo "D' now.format( "my" )

Change default format

Date .masks.default = 'YYYY-MM-DD hh:mm:ss' now.format()

Change language

Date .names = "Jaan Veeb Märts Apr Mai Juuni Juuli Aug Sept Okt Nov Dets jaanuar veebruar märts aprill mai juuni juuli august september oktoober november detsember P E T K N R L pühapäev esmaspäev teisipäev kolmapäev neljapäev reede laupäev" .split( " " ) Date .am = "a.m." Date .pm = "p.m."

See tests for more examples

Syntax

Y - A two digit representation of a year without leading zeros. Examples: 99 or 3

- A two digit representation of a year without leading zeros. Examples: 99 or 3 YY - A two digit representation of a year. Examples: 99 or 03

- A two digit representation of a year. Examples: 99 or 03 YYYY - A full numeric representation of a year, 4 digits. Examples: 1999 or 2003

- A full numeric representation of a year, 4 digits. Examples: 1999 or 2003 M - Numeric representation of a month, without leading zeros. 1 through 12

- Numeric representation of a month, without leading zeros. 1 through 12 MM - Numeric representation of a month, with leading zeros. 01 through 12

- Numeric representation of a month, with leading zeros. 01 through 12 MMM - A short textual representation of a month, three letters. Jan through Dec

- A short textual representation of a month, three letters. Jan through Dec MMMM - A full textual representation of a month, such as January or March. January through December

- A full textual representation of a month, such as January or March. January through December D - Day of the month without leading zeros. 1 to 31

- Day of the month without leading zeros. 1 to 31 DD - Day of the month, 2 digits with leading zeros. 01 to 31

- Day of the month, 2 digits with leading zeros. 01 to 31 DDD - A textual representation of a day, three letters. Mon through Sun

- A textual representation of a day, three letters. Mon through Sun DDDD - A full textual representation of the day of the week. Sunday through Saturday

- A full textual representation of the day of the week. Sunday through Saturday H - 12-hour format of an hour without leading zeros. 1 through 12

- 12-hour format of an hour without leading zeros. 1 through 12 HH - 12-hour format of an hour with leading zeros. 01 through 12

- 12-hour format of an hour with leading zeros. 01 through 12 h - 24-hour format of an hour without leading zeros. 0 through 23

- 24-hour format of an hour without leading zeros. 0 through 23 hh - 24-hour format of an hour with leading zeros. 00 through 23

- 24-hour format of an hour with leading zeros. 00 through 23 m - Minutes without leading zeros. 0 through 59

- Minutes without leading zeros. 0 through 59 mm - Minutes with leading zeros. 00 to 59

- Minutes with leading zeros. 00 to 59 s - Seconds without leading zeros. 0 through 59

- Seconds without leading zeros. 0 through 59 ss - Seconds with leading zeros. 00 to 59

- Seconds with leading zeros. 00 to 59 S - Milliseconds without leading zeros. 0 through 999

- Milliseconds without leading zeros. 0 through 999 SS - Milliseconds with leading zeros. 000 to 999

- Milliseconds with leading zeros. 000 to 999 U - Milliseconds since the Unix Epoch (January 1 1970 00:00:00 GMT)

- Milliseconds since the Unix Epoch (January 1 1970 00:00:00 GMT) u - Seconds since the Unix Epoch (January 1 1970 00:00:00 GMT)

- Seconds since the Unix Epoch (January 1 1970 00:00:00 GMT) A - Ante meridiem and Post meridiem. AM or PM

- Ante meridiem and Post meridiem. AM or PM "text" - text, quotes should be escaped, eg '"a \"quoted text\"" YYYY'

Time zone designators

Z - Time offsets from UTC in the form ±hh[:mm] Examples: +02, +02:30

- Time offsets from UTC in the form ±hh[:mm] Examples: +02, +02:30 ZZ - Time offsets from UTC in the form ±hh[mm] Examples: +02, +0230

- Time offsets from UTC in the form ±hh[mm] Examples: +02, +0230 ZZZ - Time offsets from UTC in the form ±hh:mm Examples: +02:00, +02:30

- Time offsets from UTC in the form ±hh:mm Examples: +02:00, +02:30 ZZZZ - Time offsets from UTC in the form ±hhmm Examples: +0200, +0230

w - Day of the week. 1 (for Monday) through 7 (for Sunday)

- Day of the week. 1 (for Monday) through 7 (for Sunday) W - Week number of year, first week is the week with 4 January in it

- Week number of year, first week is the week with 4 January in it o - ISO-8601 year number. This has the same value as YYYY, except that if the ISO week number (W) belongs to the previous or next year, that year is used instead

Notes

If no UTC relation information is given with a time representation, the time is assumed to be in local time.

If the time is in UTC, add a Z directly after the time without a space.

ToDo

Add timezone support for Date.format

Browser Support

It should work IE6 and up but automated testing is currently broken.

Licence

Copyright (c) 2012-2016 Lauri Rooden <lauri@rooden.ee>

The MIT License