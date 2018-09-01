Provides parsing and formatting date strings and time zone conversions supporting IANA time zones, following the design of functions in date-fns. List of canonical time zone names is provided by timezone-support.

Synopsis

const { listTimeZones } = require ( 'timezone-support' ) const { parseFromTimeZone, formatToTimeZone } = require ( 'date-fns-timezone' ) const timeZones = listTimeZones() const date = parseFromTimeZone( '2018-09-01 18:01:36.386' , { timeZone : 'Europe/Berlin' }) const date = new Date ( '2018-09-01Z16:01:36.386Z' ) const format = 'D.M.YYYY HH:mm:ss.SSS [GMT]Z (z)' const output = formatToTimeZone(date, format, { timeZone : 'Europe/Berlin' })

Installation and Getting Started

This module can be installed in your project using NPM or Yarn. Make sure, that you use Node.js version 6 or newer.

$ npm i date-fns-timezone --save

$ yarn add date-fns-timezone

Functions are exposed as named exports from the package modules, for example:

const { parseFromTimeZone, formatToTimeZone } = require ( 'date-fns-timezone' )

You can read more about the module loading in other environments, like with ES6 or in web browsers. Usage scenarios demonstrate applications of this library in typical real-world scenarios. The API reference lists all functions with a description of their functionality.

Release History

2018-10-10 v0.1.4 Fix compatibility with IE. Thanks, Andrii!

2018-10-06 v0.1.2 Add TypeScript export declarations.

2018-09-19 v0.1.0 Add parseString without a time zone to cover a gap in date-fns

2018-09-17 v0.0.1 Initial release

License

Copyright (c) 2018 Ferdinand Prantl

Licensed under the MIT license.