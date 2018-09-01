openbase logo
dft

date-fns-timezone

by Ferdinand Prantl
0.1.4 (see all)

Parsing and formatting date strings using IANA time zones for date-fns.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

102K

GitHub Stars

133

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

date-fns-timezone

NPM version Build Status Coverage Status Codacy Badge Dependency Status devDependency Status JavaScript Style Guide

Provides parsing and formatting date strings and time zone conversions supporting IANA time zones, following the design of functions in date-fns. List of canonical time zone names is provided by timezone-support.

Table of Contents

Synopsis

const { listTimeZones } = require('timezone-support')
const { parseFromTimeZone, formatToTimeZone } = require('date-fns-timezone')

// List canonical time zone names: [ 'Africa/Abidjan', ... ]
const timeZones = listTimeZones()

// Set the date to "2018-09-01T16:01:36.386Z"
const date = parseFromTimeZone('2018-09-01 18:01:36.386', { timeZone: 'Europe/Berlin' })

// Set the output to "1.9.2018 18:01:36.386 GMT+02:00 (CEST)"
const date = new Date('2018-09-01Z16:01:36.386Z')
const format = 'D.M.YYYY HH:mm:ss.SSS [GMT]Z (z)'
const output = formatToTimeZone(date, format, { timeZone: 'Europe/Berlin' })

Installation and Getting Started

This module can be installed in your project using NPM or Yarn. Make sure, that you use Node.js version 6 or newer.

$ npm i date-fns-timezone --save

$ yarn add date-fns-timezone

Functions are exposed as named exports from the package modules, for example:

const { parseFromTimeZone, formatToTimeZone } = require('date-fns-timezone')

You can read more about the module loading in other environments, like with ES6 or in web browsers. Usage scenarios demonstrate applications of this library in typical real-world scenarios. The API reference lists all functions with a description of their functionality.

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.

Release History

  • 2018-10-10 v0.1.4 Fix compatibility with IE. Thanks, Andrii!
  • 2018-10-06 v0.1.2 Add TypeScript export declarations.
  • 2018-09-19 v0.1.0 Add parseString without a time zone to cover a gap in date-fns
  • 2018-09-17 v0.0.1 Initial release

License

Copyright (c) 2018 Ferdinand Prantl

Licensed under the MIT license.

