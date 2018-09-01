Provides parsing and formatting date strings and time zone conversions supporting IANA time zones, following the design of functions in date-fns. List of canonical time zone names is provided by timezone-support.
const { listTimeZones } = require('timezone-support')
const { parseFromTimeZone, formatToTimeZone } = require('date-fns-timezone')
// List canonical time zone names: [ 'Africa/Abidjan', ... ]
const timeZones = listTimeZones()
// Set the date to "2018-09-01T16:01:36.386Z"
const date = parseFromTimeZone('2018-09-01 18:01:36.386', { timeZone: 'Europe/Berlin' })
// Set the output to "1.9.2018 18:01:36.386 GMT+02:00 (CEST)"
const date = new Date('2018-09-01Z16:01:36.386Z')
const format = 'D.M.YYYY HH:mm:ss.SSS [GMT]Z (z)'
const output = formatToTimeZone(date, format, { timeZone: 'Europe/Berlin' })
This module can be installed in your project using NPM or Yarn. Make sure, that you use Node.js version 6 or newer.
$ npm i date-fns-timezone --save
$ yarn add date-fns-timezone
Functions are exposed as named exports from the package modules, for example:
const { parseFromTimeZone, formatToTimeZone } = require('date-fns-timezone')
You can read more about the module loading in other environments, like with ES6 or in web browsers. Usage scenarios demonstrate applications of this library in typical real-world scenarios. The API reference lists all functions with a description of their functionality.
In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.
Copyright (c) 2018 Ferdinand Prantl
Licensed under the MIT license.