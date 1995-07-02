date-fns provides the most comprehensive, yet simple and consistent toolset

for manipulating JavaScript dates in a browser & Node.js.

It has 200+ functions for all occasions.

for all occasions. Modular : Pick what you need. Works with webpack, Browserify, or Rollup and also supports tree-shaking.

: Pick what you need. Works with webpack, Browserify, or Rollup and also supports tree-shaking. Native dates : Uses existing native type. It doesn't extend core objects for safety's sake.

: Uses existing native type. It doesn't extend core objects for safety's sake. Immutable & Pure : Built using pure functions and always returns a new date instance.

: Built using pure functions and always returns a new date instance. TypeScript & Flow : Supports both Flow and TypeScript

: Supports both Flow and TypeScript I18n : Dozens of locales. Include only what you need.

: Dozens of locales. Include only what you need. and many more benefits

import { compareAsc, format } from 'date-fns' format( new Date ( 2014 , 1 , 11 ), 'yyyy-MM-dd' ) const dates = [ new Date ( 1995 , 6 , 2 ), new Date ( 1987 , 1 , 11 ), new Date ( 1989 , 6 , 10 ), ] dates.sort(compareAsc)

The library is available as an npm package. To install the package run:

npm install date-fns --save yarn add date-fns

Docs

See date-fns.org for more details, API, and other docs.

License

MIT © Sasha Koss