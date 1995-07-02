openbase logo
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

12.8M

GitHub Stars

28K

Maintenance

Last Commit

7d ago

Contributors

388

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript Date, Node.js World Times API

Reviews

Average Rating

4.7/5177
Read All Reviews
Top Feedback

Readme

date-fns

date-fns provides the most comprehensive, yet simple and consistent toolset
for manipulating JavaScript dates in a browser & Node.js.

It's like Lodash for dates

  • It has 200+ functions for all occasions.
  • Modular: Pick what you need. Works with webpack, Browserify, or Rollup and also supports tree-shaking.
  • Native dates: Uses existing native type. It doesn't extend core objects for safety's sake.
  • Immutable & Pure: Built using pure functions and always returns a new date instance.
  • TypeScript & Flow: Supports both Flow and TypeScript
  • I18n: Dozens of locales. Include only what you need.
  • and many more benefits
import { compareAsc, format } from 'date-fns'

format(new Date(2014, 1, 11), 'yyyy-MM-dd')
//=> '2014-02-11'

const dates = [
  new Date(1995, 6, 2),
  new Date(1987, 1, 11),
  new Date(1989, 6, 10),
]
dates.sort(compareAsc)
//=> [
//   Wed Feb 11 1987 00:00:00,
//   Mon Jul 10 1989 00:00:00,
//   Sun Jul 02 1995 00:00:00
// ]

The library is available as an npm package. To install the package run:

npm install date-fns --save
# or with yarn
yarn add date-fns

Docs

See date-fns.org for more details, API, and other docs.


License

MIT © Sasha Koss

Rate & Review

100
HarthSid53 Ratings70 Reviews
1 year ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use

I have been using date-fns to manipulate JavaScript dates for the last 1 year in my browser and other environments like node.js. The best thing which I liked about date-fns is that it supports both Typescript and Flow. It has great documentation and active community support.

6
AmarjeetNew Delhi , INDIA73 Ratings78 Reviews
21 days ago

In my all javascript project for data and time functionality this is my go-to library. i also have used moment. but I find data-fns is much better. Lightweight, fast, well documented, immutable, good community support for this library. it’s a kind of a better version of the moment library. Also, support functional programming package which increases productivity.

2
shubham jangid34 Ratings30 Reviews
A passionate individual 🚀 who always thrive to work on end to end products which develop sustainable and scalable social and technical systems to create impact
1 month ago

This superb library gives you the flexibility to do anything with dates let it be adding, subtraction, comparison even localization. By default, Javascript dates don't have many built-in functions which make it very unfriendly but using Date-fns this drawback is fulfilled.

2
Dhruvkaran38 Ratings40 Reviews
1 month ago

Using default Javascript dates(Dinasourse age guy :D)? and not able to do basic addition, subtraction, or comparison on dates then this library has pretty much a cool function that can solve your hassle(addition, subtraction etc etc) as it does for me in every project. you may be hearing of another library something called moment js, but in my opinion date function is a better version of moment js because it allows you to import only the parts you need, which leads to smaller bundle size is incredibly small and also allows us to use native javascript dates moment require u to wrap in moment dates but in fns u could use normal javascript object and can do any normal js operation.

1
Karolis ŠarapnickisVilnius, Lithuania86 Ratings79 Reviews
December 21, 2020
Performant
Easy to Use
Great Documentation

The successor of moment.js! Probably the current industry standard when you are working with dates and actually care about your bundle sizes.

1
Alternatives

