date-fns provides the most comprehensive, yet simple and consistent toolset
for manipulating JavaScript dates in a browser & Node.js.
import { compareAsc, format } from 'date-fns'
format(new Date(2014, 1, 11), 'yyyy-MM-dd')
//=> '2014-02-11'
const dates = [
new Date(1995, 6, 2),
new Date(1987, 1, 11),
new Date(1989, 6, 10),
]
dates.sort(compareAsc)
//=> [
// Wed Feb 11 1987 00:00:00,
// Mon Jul 10 1989 00:00:00,
// Sun Jul 02 1995 00:00:00
// ]
The library is available as an npm package. To install the package run:
npm install date-fns --save
# or with yarn
yarn add date-fns
See date-fns.org for more details, API, and other docs.
I have been using date-fns to manipulate JavaScript dates for the last 1 year in my browser and other environments like node.js. The best thing which I liked about date-fns is that it supports both Typescript and Flow. It has great documentation and active community support.
In my all javascript project for data and time functionality this is my go-to library. i also have used moment. but I find data-fns is much better. Lightweight, fast, well documented, immutable, good community support for this library. it’s a kind of a better version of the moment library. Also, support functional programming package which increases productivity.
This superb library gives you the flexibility to do anything with dates let it be adding, subtraction, comparison even localization. By default, Javascript dates don't have many built-in functions which make it very unfriendly but using Date-fns this drawback is fulfilled.
Using default Javascript dates(Dinasourse age guy :D)? and not able to do basic addition, subtraction, or comparison on dates then this library has pretty much a cool function that can solve your hassle(addition, subtraction etc etc) as it does for me in every project. you may be hearing of another library something called moment js, but in my opinion date function is a better version of moment js because it allows you to import only the parts you need, which leads to smaller bundle size is incredibly small and also allows us to use native javascript dates moment require u to wrap in moment dates but in fns u could use normal javascript object and can do any normal js operation.
The successor of moment.js! Probably the current industry standard when you are working with dates and actually care about your bundle sizes.