openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
dd

date-diff

by Melvin Sembrano
1.0.2 (see all)

Minimalized Javascript Dates arithmetic extension

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.7K

GitHub Stars

31

Maintenance

Last Commit

16d ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Build Status npm version

DateDiff

DateDiff is a minimalized javascript date arithmetic extension.

It works perfectly with easy-date

Installation

Node.js npm install date-diff

Bower bower install date-diff

Download the latest

Usage

Node.js

var DateDiff = require('date-diff');

In Browser

<script src="date-diff.js"></script>

Quickstart usage:

var date1 = new Date(2015, 11, 1); // 2015-12-1
var date2 = new Date(2014, 0, 1); // 2014-01-1

var diff = new DateDiff(date1, date2);

diff.years(); // ===> 1.9
diff.months(); // ===> 23
diff.days(); // ===> 699
diff.weeks(); // ===> 99.9
diff.hours(); // ===> 16776
diff.minutes(); // ===> 1006560
diff.seconds(); // ===> 60393600

Contributing to DateDiff

  • Check out the latest master to make sure the feature hasn't been implemented or the bug hasn't been fixed yet.
  • Check out the issue tracker to make sure someone already hasn't requested it and/or contributed it.
  • Fork the project.
  • Start a feature/bugfix branch.
  • Commit and push until you are happy with your contribution.
  • Make sure to add tests for it. This is important so I don't break it in a future version unintentionally.
  • Please try not to mess with the Gruntfile, package.json, travis.yml, version, or history. If you want to have your own version, or is otherwise necessary, that is fine, but please isolate to its own commit so I can cherry-pick around it.
  • Checkout Gruntfile.coffee, there are few grunt tasks that are very helpful during development.

Copyright (c) 2015 Melvin Sembrano. See LICENSE for further details

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial