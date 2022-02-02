DateDiff is a minimalized javascript date arithmetic extension.

It works perfectly with easy-date

Installation

Node.js npm install date-diff

Bower bower install date-diff

Download the latest

Usage

Node.js

var DateDiff = require ( 'date-diff' );

In Browser

< script src = "date-diff.js" > </ script >

Quickstart usage:

var date1 = new Date ( 2015 , 11 , 1 ); var date2 = new Date ( 2014 , 0 , 1 ); var diff = new DateDiff(date1, date2); diff.years(); diff.months(); diff.days(); diff.weeks(); diff.hours(); diff.minutes(); diff.seconds();

Check out the latest master to make sure the feature hasn't been implemented or the bug hasn't been fixed yet.

Check out the issue tracker to make sure someone already hasn't requested it and/or contributed it.

Fork the project.

Start a feature/bugfix branch.

Commit and push until you are happy with your contribution.

Make sure to add tests for it. This is important so I don't break it in a future version unintentionally.

Please try not to mess with the Gruntfile, package.json, travis.yml, version, or history. If you want to have your own version, or is otherwise necessary, that is fine, but please isolate to its own commit so I can cherry-pick around it.

Checkout Gruntfile.coffee, there are few grunt tasks that are very helpful during development.

Copyright

Copyright (c) 2015 Melvin Sembrano. See LICENSE for further details