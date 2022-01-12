Chinese Calendar

Chinese Calendar calculations with conversion from/ to Gregorian Date.

The module supports:

conversion from Gregorian Date to Chinese Date and vice versa

conversion from javascript Date object to Chinese Date and vice versa

conversion from JDE to Chinese Date and vice versa

calculation of chinese New Year for a given Gregorian year

calculation of Qı̄ngmíng pure brightness festival

calculation of solar terms (minor - Jiéqì / major - Zhōngqì)

calculations of Korean, Vietnamese Calendar based on the Chinese but using a different meridian

calculations of Japanese solar terms (sekki)

Note: Some calculations may take quite some time (> 40ms). Therefore CalendarChinese has a built in cache to store results of long running calculations.

Table of Contents

Usage

Parameters

cycle: Number | Array | Object , chinese 60 year cicle; if {Array} than [cycle, year, ..., day]

year: Number , chinese year in cycle

month: Number , chinese month

leap: Number , true if leap month

day: Number , chinese day

const CalendarChinese = require ( 'date-chinese' ) let cal = new CalendarChinese( 78 , 1 , 10 , true , 9 ) cal.get()

CalenderChinese uses an internal cache for long running calculations. Use set() to reuse cached results.

The timezone of the Gregorian Date is Chinese Standard Time (Beijing Time for years less than 1929).

const CalendarChinese = require ( 'date-chinese' ) let cal = new CalendarChinese() cal.fromGregorian( 1984 , 12 , 1 ) cal.cycle cal.year cal.month cal.leap cal.day let [cycle, year, month, leap, day] = cal.get()

Convert Chinese Date back to Gregorian Date

let cal = new CalendarChinese( 78 , 1 , 10 , true , 9 ) let gdate = cal.toGregorian()

Calculate chinese calendar date from javascript Date object

let cal = new CalendarChinese() let date = new Date ( '1984-12-01T00:00:00+08:00' ) cal.fromDate(date) let cdate = cal.get()

let cal = new CalendarChinese( 78 , 1 , 10 , true , 9 ) let date = cal.toDate(date).toISOString()

Chinese New Year

const CalendarChinese = require ( 'date-chinese' ) let cal = new CalendarChinese() let newYear = cal.newYear( 1985 ) cal.fromJDE(newYear) let cdate = cal.get() let gdate = cal.toGregorian() let date = cal.toDate() const julian = require ( 'astronomia' ).julian let date = new julian.CalendarGregorian().fromJDE(newYear).toDate()

Pure brightness festival date

let cal = new CalendarChinese() let qm = cal.qingming( 1985 ) cal.fromJDE(qm) let cdate = cal.get() let gdate = cal.toGregorian()

or using chinese cycle/ year

let cal = new CalendarChinese( 78 , 2 ) let qm = cal.qingming() cal.fromJDE(qm) let cdate = cal.get() let gdate = cal.toGregorian()

Solar Terms

let cal = new CalendarChinese() let qm = cal.solarTerm( 5 , 1985 ) cal.fromJDE(qm) let cdate = cal.get() let gdate = cal.toGregorian()

Zhōngqì - Major Solar Terms

let cal = new CalendarChinese() let qm = cal.majorSolarTerm( 3 , 1985 ) cal.fromJDE(qm) let cdate = cal.get() let gdate = cal.toGregorian()

Jiéqì - Minor Solar Terms

let cal = new CalendarChinese() let qm = cal.minorSolarTerm( 3 , 1985 ) cal.fromJDE(qm) let cdate = cal.get() let gdate = cal.toGregorian()

Japanese Calendar

Epoch start for the Japanese Calendar in unknown. So Chinese Epoch in 2636 BCE is wrongly used.

Sekki

const CalendarJapanese = require ( 'date-chinese' ).CalendarJapanese let cal = new CalendarJapanese() let qm = cal.solarTerm( 1 , 2016 ) cal.fromJDE(qm) let gdate = cal.toGregorian()

Korean Calendar

Epoch start in 2333 BCE

const CalendarKorean = require ( 'date-chinese' ).CalendarKorean let cal = new CalendarKorean( 73 , 13 , 11 , false , 25 ) let gdate = cal.toGregorian()

Vietnamese Calendar

Epoch start for the Vietnamese Calendar in unknown. So Chinese Epoch in 2636 BCE is maybe wrongly used.

const CalendarVietnamese = require ( 'date-chinese' ).CalendarVietnamese let cal = new CalendarVietnamese() cal.fromGregorian( 1985 , 3 , 22 ) let cdate = cal.get() let gyear = cal.yearFromEpochCycle()

Contribution and License Agreement

If you contribute code to this project, you are implicitly allowing your code to be distributed under the MIT license. You are also implicitly verifying that all code is your original work or correctly attributed with the source of its origin and License.

License

Copyright (c) 2016 commenthol (MIT License)

See LICENSE for more info.

