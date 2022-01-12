Chinese Calendar
Chinese Calendar calculations with conversion from/ to Gregorian Date.
The module supports:
Note: Some calculations may take quite some time (> 40ms). Therefore
CalendarChinese has a built in cache to store results of long running
calculations.
Parameters
cycle:
Number | Array | Object, chinese 60 year cicle; if
{Array} than
[cycle, year, ..., day]
year:
Number, chinese year in cycle
month:
Number, chinese month
leap:
Number,
true if leap month
day:
Number, chinese day
const CalendarChinese = require('date-chinese')
let cal = new CalendarChinese(78, 1, 10, true, 9)
cal.get()
//> [ 78, 1, 10, true, 9 ]
CalenderChinese uses an internal cache for long running calculations.
Use
set() to reuse cached results.
The timezone of the Gregorian Date is Chinese Standard Time (Beijing Time for years less than 1929).
const CalendarChinese = require('date-chinese')
let cal = new CalendarChinese()
cal.fromGregorian(1984, 12, 1)
// properties
cal.cycle //> 78
cal.year //> 1
cal.month //> 10
cal.leap //> true // is leap month
cal.day //> 9
let [cycle, year, month, leap, day] = cal.get()
//> [ 78, 1, 10, true, 9 ]
Convert Chinese Date back to Gregorian Date
let cal = new CalendarChinese(78, 1, 10, true, 9)
let gdate = cal.toGregorian()
//> { year: 1984, month: 12, day: 1 }
Calculate chinese calendar date from javascript Date object
let cal = new CalendarChinese()
let date = new Date('1984-12-01T00:00:00+08:00')
cal.fromDate(date)
let cdate = cal.get()
//> [ 78, 1, 10, true, 9 ]
let cal = new CalendarChinese(78, 1, 10, true, 9)
let date = cal.toDate(date).toISOString()
//> 1984-11-30T16:00:00.426Z
const CalendarChinese = require('date-chinese')
let cal = new CalendarChinese()
let newYear = cal.newYear(1985)
cal.fromJDE(newYear)
let cdate = cal.get()
//> [ 78, 2, 1, false, 1 ]
// convert to Gregorian Date (Chinese Standard Time)
let gdate = cal.toGregorian()
//> { year: 1985, month: 2, day: 20 }
// convert to Date
let date = cal.toDate()
//> 1985-02-19T16:00:00.306Z
// convert to Date for more accurate and faster result
const julian = require('astronomia').julian
let date = new julian.CalendarGregorian().fromJDE(newYear).toDate()
//> 1985-02-19T16:00:00.000Z
Pure brightness festival date
let cal = new CalendarChinese()
let qm = cal.qingming(1985)
cal.fromJDE(qm)
let cdate = cal.get()
//> [ 78, 2, 2, false, 16 ]
let gdate = cal.toGregorian()
//> { year: 1985, month: 4, day: 5 }
or using chinese cycle/ year
let cal = new CalendarChinese(78, 2)
let qm = cal.qingming()
cal.fromJDE(qm)
let cdate = cal.get()
//> [ 78, 2, 2, false, 16 ]
let gdate = cal.toGregorian()
//> { year: 1985, month: 4, day: 5 }
let cal = new CalendarChinese()
let qm = cal.solarTerm(5, 1985)
cal.fromJDE(qm)
let cdate = cal.get()
//> [ 78, 2, 2, false, 16 ]
let gdate = cal.toGregorian()
//> { year: 1985, month: 4, day: 5 }
let cal = new CalendarChinese()
let qm = cal.majorSolarTerm(3, 1985)
cal.fromJDE(qm)
let cdate = cal.get()
//> [ 78, 2, 3, false, 1 ]
let gdate = cal.toGregorian()
//> { year: 1985, month: 4, day: 20 }
let cal = new CalendarChinese()
let qm = cal.minorSolarTerm(3, 1985)
cal.fromJDE(qm)
let cdate = cal.get()
//> [ 78, 2, 2, false, 16 ]
let gdate = cal.toGregorian()
//> { year: 1985, month: 4, day: 5 }
Epoch start for the Japanese Calendar in unknown. So Chinese Epoch in 2636 BCE is wrongly used.
const CalendarJapanese = require('date-chinese').CalendarJapanese
let cal = new CalendarJapanese()
let qm = cal.solarTerm(1, 2016)
cal.fromJDE(qm)
let gdate = cal.toGregorian()
//> { year: 2016, month: 2, day: 4 }
Epoch start in 2333 BCE
const CalendarKorean = require('date-chinese').CalendarKorean
let cal = new CalendarKorean(73, 13, 11, false, 25)
let gdate = cal.toGregorian()
//> { year: 2000, month: 1, day: 1 }
Epoch start for the Vietnamese Calendar in unknown. So Chinese Epoch in 2636 BCE is maybe wrongly used.
const CalendarVietnamese = require('date-chinese').CalendarVietnamese
let cal = new CalendarVietnamese()
cal.fromGregorian(1985, 3, 22)
let cdate = cal.get()
//> [ 78, 2, 2, true, 2 ]
let gyear = cal.yearFromEpochCycle()
//> 1985
If you contribute code to this project, you are implicitly allowing your code to be distributed under the MIT license. You are also implicitly verifying that all code is your original work or correctly attributed with the source of its origin and License.
Copyright (c) 2016 commenthol (MIT License)
See LICENSE for more info.