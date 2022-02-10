This JS library is just a collection of functions for manipulating date and time. It's small, simple, and easy to learn.

Why

Nowadays, JS modules have become huge, complex, and have many dependencies. We think it makes sense to try to keep each module simple and small. Especially for modules that are at the bottom of the dependency chain, such as those dealing with date and time.

Features

Minimalist. Approximately 2k. (minified and gzipped)

Extensible. Plugin system support.

Multi language support.

Universal / Isomorphic. Works wherever.

Older browser support. Even works on IE6. :)

Install

npm i date-and-time

Recent Changes

2.1.1 Updated dev dependencies to resolve vulnerability.

2.1.0 Fixed an issue that the lib's functions assigned to variables using ES6 destructuring assignment cause an error. const { format, parse } = require ( 'date-and-time' ); format( new Date (), 'MMM DD YYYY' ); parse( 'Jan 11 2022' , 'MMM DD YYYY' ); Added Swedish support.

2.0.1 Fixed a bug that the timezone plugin does not support changing locales.

2.0.0 Fixed a conflict when importing multiple plugins and locales. Breaking Changes! Due to the above fix, the specifications of plugin, locale, and extension have been changed. The meridiem plugin and the two-digit-year plugin are now partially incompatible with previous ones. See here for details. Also the extend() function has changed. If you are using it, check here for any impact. The locales are still compatible. Added timezone plugin. You can now use the IANA timezone name to output a datetime string or input a date object. See PLUGINS.md for details.



Usage

ES Modules:

import date from 'date-and-time' ;

CommonJS:

const date = require ( 'date-and-time' );

ES Modules for the browser:

< script type = "module" > import date from '/path/to/date-and-time.es.min.js' ; </ script >

Older browser:

< script src = "/path/to/date-and-time.min.js" > </ script >

Note

If you want to use ES Modules in Node.js without a transpiler, you need to add "type": "module" in your package.json or change your file extension from .js to .mjs .

API

format Formatting a Date and Time (Date -> String)

parse Parsing a Date and Time string (String -> Date)

compile Compiling a format string

preparse Pre-parsing a Date and Time string

isValid Validation

transform Transforming a Date and Time string (String -> String)

addYears Adding years

addMonths Adding months

addDays Adding days

addHours Adding hours

addMinutes Adding minutes

addSeconds Adding seconds

addMilliseconds Adding milliseconds

subtract Subtracting two dates

isLeapYear Whether year is leap year

isSameDay Comparison of two dates

locale Changing the locale or defining new locales

extend Feature extension

plugin Importing or defining plugins



@param { Date } dateObj - a Date object

} dateObj - a Date object @param { string|Array.\<string> } arg - a format string or its compiled object

} arg - a format string or its compiled object @param { boolean } [utc] - output as UTC

} [utc] - output as UTC @returns {string} a formatted string

const now = new Date (); date.format(now, 'YYYY/MM/DD HH:mm:ss' ); date.format(now, 'ddd, MMM DD YYYY' ); date.format(now, 'hh:mm A [GMT]Z' ); date.format(now, 'hh:mm A [GMT]Z' , true ); const pattern = date.compile( 'ddd, MMM DD YYYY' ); date.format(now, pattern);

Available tokens and their meanings are as follows:

token meaning examples of output YYYY four-digit year 0999, 2015 YY two-digit year 99, 01, 15 Y four-digit year without zero-padding 2, 44, 888, 2015 MMMM month name (long) January, December MMM month name (short) Jan, Dec MM month with zero-padding 01, 12 M month 1, 12 DD date with zero-padding 02, 31 D date 2, 31 dddd day of week (long) Friday, Sunday ddd day of week (short) Fri, Sun dd day of week (very short) Fr, Su HH 24-hour with zero-padding 23, 08 H 24-hour 23, 8 hh 12-hour with zero-padding 11, 08 h 12-hour 11, 8 A meridiem (uppercase) AM, PM mm minute with zero-padding 14, 07 m minute 14, 7 ss second with zero-padding 05, 10 s second 5, 10 SSS millisecond (high accuracy) 753, 022 SS millisecond (middle accuracy) 75, 02 S millisecond (low accuracy) 7, 0 Z timezone offset +0100, -0800

You can also use the following tokens by importing plugins. See PLUGINS.md for details.

token meaning examples of output DDD ordinal notation of date 1st, 2nd, 3rd AA meridiem (uppercase with ellipsis) A.M., P.M. a meridiem (lowercase) am, pm aa meridiem (lowercase with ellipsis) a.m., p.m.

String in parenthese [...] in the formatString will be ignored as comments:

date.format( new Date (), 'DD-[MM]-YYYY' ); date.format( new Date (), '[DD-[MM]-YYYY]' );

Note 2. Output as UTC

This function usually outputs a local date-time string. Set to true the utc option (the 3rd parameter) if you would like to get a UTC date-time string.

date.format( new Date (), 'hh:mm A [GMT]Z' ); date.format( new Date (), 'hh:mm A [GMT]Z' , true );

Note 3. More Tokens

You can also define your own tokens. See EXTEND.md for details.

@param { string } dateString - a date string

} dateString - a date string @param { string|Array.\<string> } arg - a format string or its compiled object

} arg - a format string or its compiled object @param { boolean } [utc] - input as UTC

} [utc] - input as UTC @returns {Date} a constructed date

date.parse( '2015/01/02 23:14:05' , 'YYYY/MM/DD HH:mm:ss' ); date.parse( '02-01-2015' , 'DD-MM-YYYY' ); date.parse( '11:14:05 PM' , 'hh:mm:ss A' ); date.parse( '11:14:05 PM' , 'hh:mm:ss A' , true ); date.parse( '23:14:05 GMT+0900' , 'HH:mm:ss [GMT]Z' ); date.parse( 'Jam 1 2017' , 'MMM D YYYY' ); date.parse( 'Feb 29 2017' , 'MMM D YYYY' );

Available tokens and their meanings are as follows:

token meaning examples of acceptable form YYYY four-digit year 0999, 2015 Y four-digit year without zero-padding 2, 44, 88, 2015 MMMM month name (long) January, December MMM month name (short) Jan, Dec MM month with zero-padding 01, 12 M month 1, 12 DD date with zero-padding 02, 31 D date 2, 31 HH 24-hour with zero-padding 23, 08 H 24-hour 23, 8 hh 12-hour with zero-padding 11, 08 h 12-hour 11, 8 A meridiem (uppercase) AM, PM mm minute with zero-padding 14, 07 m minute 14, 7 ss second with zero-padding 05, 10 s second 5, 10 SSS millisecond (high accuracy) 753, 022 SS millisecond (middle accuracy) 75, 02 S millisecond (low accuracy) 7, 0 Z timezone offset +0100, -0800

You can also use the following tokens by importing plugins. See PLUGINS.md for details.

token meaning examples of acceptable form YY two-digit year 90, 00, 08, 19 AA meridiem (uppercase with ellipsis) A.M., P.M. a meridiem (lowercase) am, pm aa meridiem (lowercase with ellipsis) a.m., p.m. dddd day of week (long) Friday, Sunday ddd day of week (short) Fri, Sun dd day of week (very short) Fr, Su SSSSSS microsecond (high accuracy) 123456, 000001 SSSSS microsecond (middle accuracy) 12345, 00001 SSSS microsecond (low accuracy) 1234, 0001

If the function fails to parse, it will return Invalid Date . Notice that the Invalid Date is a Date object, not NaN or null . You can tell whether the Date object is invalid as follows:

const today = date.parse( 'Jam 1 2017' , 'MMM D YYYY' ); if ( isNaN (today)) { }

Note 2. Input as UTC

This function usually assumes the dateString is a local date-time. Set to true the utc option (the 3rd parameter) if it is a UTC date-time.

date.parse( '11:14:05 PM' , 'hh:mm:ss A' ); date.parse( '11:14:05 PM' , 'hh:mm:ss A' , true );

Default date is January 1, 1970 , time is 00:00:00.000 . Values not passed will be complemented with them:

date.parse( '11:14:05 PM' , 'hh:mm:ss A' ); date.parse( 'Feb 2000' , 'MMM YYYY' );

Parsable maximum date is December 31, 9999 , minimum date is January 1, 0001 .

date.parse( 'Dec 31 9999' , 'MMM D YYYY' ); date.parse( 'Dec 31 10000' , 'MMM D YYYY' ); date.parse( 'Jan 1 0001' , 'MMM D YYYY' ); date.parse( 'Jan 1 0000' , 'MMM D YYYY' );

Note 5. 12-hour notation and Meridiem

If use hh or h (12-hour) token, use together A (meridiem) token to get the right value.

date.parse( '11:14:05' , 'hh:mm:ss' ); date.parse( '11:14:05 PM' , 'hh:mm:ss A' );

Note 6. Token disablement

Use square brackets [] if a date-time string includes some token characters. Tokens inside square brackets in the formatString will be interpreted as normal characters:

date.parse( '12 hours 34 minutes' , 'HH hours mm minutes' ); date.parse( '12 hours 34 minutes' , 'HH [hours] mm [minutes]' );

Note 7. Wildcard

A white space works as a wildcard token. This token is not interpreted into anything. This means it can be ignored a specific variable string. For example, when you would like to ignore a time part from a date string, you can write as follows:

date.parse( '2015/01/02 11:14:05' , 'YYYY/MM/DD' ); date.parse( '2015/01/02 11:14:05' , 'YYYY/MM/DD ' );

Note 8. Ellipsis

The parser supports ... (ellipsis) token. The above example can be also written like this:

date.parse( '2015/01/02 11:14:05' , 'YYYY/MM/DD...' );

@param { string } formatString - a format string

} formatString - a format string @returns {Array.\<string>} a compiled object

If you are going to execute the format() , the parse() or the isValid() so many times with one string format, recommended to precompile and reuse it for performance.

const pattern = date.compile( 'MMM D YYYY h:m:s A' ); date.parse( 'Mar 22 2019 2:54:21 PM' , pattern); date.parse( 'Jul 27 2019 4:15:24 AM' , pattern); date.parse( 'Dec 25 2019 3:51:11 AM' , pattern); date.format( new Date (), pattern);

@param { string } dateString - a date string

} dateString - a date string @param { string|Array.\<string> } arg - a format string or its compiled object

} arg - a format string or its compiled object @returns {Object} a date structure

This function takes exactly the same parameters with the parse() , but returns a date structure as follows unlike that:

date.preparse( 'Fri Jan 2015 02 23:14:05 GMT-0800' , ' MMM YYYY DD HH:mm:ss [GMT]Z' ); { Y : 2015 , M : 1 , D : 2 , H : 23 , A : 0 , h : 0 , m : 14 , s : 5 , S : 0 , Z : 480 , _index : 33 , _length : 33 , _match : 7 }

This date structure provides a parsing result. You will be able to tell from it how the date string was parsed(, or why the parsing was failed).

@param { Object|string } arg1 - a date structure or a date string

} arg1 - a date structure or a date string @param { string|Array.\<string> } [arg2] - a format string or its compiled object

} [arg2] - a format string or its compiled object @returns {boolean} whether the date string is a valid date

This function takes either exactly the same parameters with the parse() or a date structure which the preparse() returns, evaluates the validity of them.

date.isValid( '2015/01/02 23:14:05' , 'YYYY/MM/DD HH:mm:ss' ); date.isValid( '29-02-2015' , 'DD-MM-YYYY' );

const result = date.preparse( '2015/01/02 23:14:05' , 'YYYY/MM/DD HH:mm:ss' ); date.isValid(result);

@param { string } dateString - a date string

} dateString - a date string @param { string|Array.\<string> } arg1 - a format string or its compiled object

} arg1 - a format string or its compiled object @param { string|Array.\<string> } arg2 - a transformed format string or its compiled object

} arg2 - a transformed format string or its compiled object @param { boolean } [utc] - output as UTC

} [utc] - output as UTC @returns {string} a formatted string

This function transforms the format of a date string. The 2nd parameter, arg1 , is the format string of it. Available token list is equal to the parse() 's. The 3rd parameter, arg2 , is the transformed format string. Available token list is equal to the format() 's.

date.transform( '3/8/2020' , 'D/M/YYYY' , 'M/D/YYYY' ); date.transform( '13:05' , 'HH:mm' , 'hh:mm A' );

@param { Date } dateObj - a Date object

} dateObj - a Date object @param { number } years - number of years to add

} years - number of years to add @returns {Date} a date after adding the value

const now = new Date (); const next_year = date.addYears(now, 1 );

@param { Date } dateObj - a Date object

} dateObj - a Date object @param { number } months - number of months to add

} months - number of months to add @returns {Date} a date after adding the value

const now = new Date (); const next_month = date.addMonths(now, 1 );

@param { Date } dateObj - a Date object

} dateObj - a Date object @param { number } days - number of days to add

} days - number of days to add @returns {Date} a date after adding the value

const now = new Date (); const yesterday = date.addDays(now, -1 );

@param { Date } dateObj - a Date object

} dateObj - a Date object @param { number } hours - number of hours to add

} hours - number of hours to add @returns {Date} a date after adding the value

const now = new Date (); const an_hour_ago = date.addHours(now, -1 );

@param { Date } dateObj - a Date object

} dateObj - a Date object @param { number } minutes - number of minutes to add

} minutes - number of minutes to add @returns {Date} a date after adding the value

const now = new Date (); const two_minutes_later = date.addMinutes(now, 2 );

@param { Date } dateObj - a Date object

} dateObj - a Date object @param { number } seconds - number of seconds to add

} seconds - number of seconds to add @returns {Date} a date after adding the value

const now = new Date (); const three_seconds_ago = date.addSeconds(now, -3 );

@param { Date } dateObj - a Date object

} dateObj - a Date object @param { number } milliseconds - number of milliseconds to add

} milliseconds - number of milliseconds to add @returns {Date} a date after adding the value

const now = new Date (); const a_millisecond_later = date.addMilliseconds(now, 1 );

@param { Date } date1 - a Date object

} date1 - a Date object @param { Date } date2 - a Date object

} date2 - a Date object @returns {Object} a result object subtracting date2 from date1

const today = new Date ( 2015 , 0 , 2 ); const yesterday = new Date ( 2015 , 0 , 1 ); date.subtract(today, yesterday).toDays(); date.subtract(today, yesterday).toHours(); date.subtract(today, yesterday).toMinutes(); date.subtract(today, yesterday).toSeconds(); date.subtract(today, yesterday).toMilliseconds();

@param { number } y - year

} y - year @returns {boolean} whether year is leap year

date.isLeapYear( 2015 ); date.isLeapYear( 2012 );

@param { Date } date1 - a Date object

} date1 - a Date object @param { Date } date2 - a Date object

} date2 - a Date object @returns {boolean} whether the two dates are the same day (time is ignored)

const date1 = new Date ( 2017 , 0 , 2 , 0 ); const date2 = new Date ( 2017 , 0 , 2 , 23 , 59 ); const date3 = new Date ( 2017 , 0 , 1 , 23 , 59 ); date.isSameDay(date1, date2); date.isSameDay(date1, date3);

@param { Function|string } [code] - locale installer | language code

} [code] - locale installer | language code @param { Object } [locale] - locale definition

} [locale] - locale definition @returns {string} current language code

It returns the current language code if called without any parameters.

date.locale();

To switch to any other language, call it with a locale installer or a language code.

import es from 'date-and-time/locale/es' ; date.locale(es);

See LOCALE.md for details.

@param { Object } extension - extension object

} extension - extension object @returns {void}

It extends this library. See EXTEND.md for details.

@param { Function|string } name - plugin installer | plugin name

} name - plugin installer | plugin name @param { Object } [plugin] - plugin object

} [plugin] - plugin object @returns {void}

Plugin is a named extension object. By installing predefined plugins, you can easily extend this library. See PLUGINS.md for details.

Browser Support

Chrome, Firefox, Safari, Edge, and Internet Explorer 6+.

License

MIT