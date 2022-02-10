This JS library is just a collection of functions for manipulating date and time. It's small, simple, and easy to learn.
Nowadays, JS modules have become huge, complex, and have many dependencies. We think it makes sense to try to keep each module simple and small. Especially for modules that are at the bottom of the dependency chain, such as those dealing with date and time.
npm i date-and-time
2.1.1
2.1.0
// Destructuring assignment
const { format, parse } = require('date-and-time');
// These used to be errors in 2.0.x.
format(new Date(), 'MMM DD YYYY');
parse('Jan 11 2022', 'MMM DD YYYY');
2.0.1
2.0.0
meridiem plugin and the
two-digit-year plugin are now partially incompatible with previous ones. See here for details. Also the
extend() function has changed. If you are using it, check here for any impact. The locales are still compatible.
timezone plugin. You can now use the IANA timezone name to output a datetime string or input a date object. See PLUGINS.md for details.
import date from 'date-and-time';
const date = require('date-and-time');
<script type="module">
import date from '/path/to/date-and-time.es.min.js';
</script>
<script src="/path/to/date-and-time.min.js"></script>
"type": "module" in your
package.json or change your file extension from
.js to
.mjs.
const now = new Date();
date.format(now, 'YYYY/MM/DD HH:mm:ss'); // => '2015/01/02 23:14:05'
date.format(now, 'ddd, MMM DD YYYY'); // => 'Fri, Jan 02 2015'
date.format(now, 'hh:mm A [GMT]Z'); // => '11:14 PM GMT-0800'
date.format(now, 'hh:mm A [GMT]Z', true); // => '07:14 AM GMT+0000'
const pattern = date.compile('ddd, MMM DD YYYY');
date.format(now, pattern); // => 'Fri, Jan 02 2015'
Available tokens and their meanings are as follows:
|token
|meaning
|examples of output
|YYYY
|four-digit year
|0999, 2015
|YY
|two-digit year
|99, 01, 15
|Y
|four-digit year without zero-padding
|2, 44, 888, 2015
|MMMM
|month name (long)
|January, December
|MMM
|month name (short)
|Jan, Dec
|MM
|month with zero-padding
|01, 12
|M
|month
|1, 12
|DD
|date with zero-padding
|02, 31
|D
|date
|2, 31
|dddd
|day of week (long)
|Friday, Sunday
|ddd
|day of week (short)
|Fri, Sun
|dd
|day of week (very short)
|Fr, Su
|HH
|24-hour with zero-padding
|23, 08
|H
|24-hour
|23, 8
|hh
|12-hour with zero-padding
|11, 08
|h
|12-hour
|11, 8
|A
|meridiem (uppercase)
|AM, PM
|mm
|minute with zero-padding
|14, 07
|m
|minute
|14, 7
|ss
|second with zero-padding
|05, 10
|s
|second
|5, 10
|SSS
|millisecond (high accuracy)
|753, 022
|SS
|millisecond (middle accuracy)
|75, 02
|S
|millisecond (low accuracy)
|7, 0
|Z
|timezone offset
|+0100, -0800
You can also use the following tokens by importing plugins. See PLUGINS.md for details.
|token
|meaning
|examples of output
|DDD
|ordinal notation of date
|1st, 2nd, 3rd
|AA
|meridiem (uppercase with ellipsis)
|A.M., P.M.
|a
|meridiem (lowercase)
|am, pm
|aa
|meridiem (lowercase with ellipsis)
|a.m., p.m.
String in parenthese
[...] in the
formatString will be ignored as comments:
date.format(new Date(), 'DD-[MM]-YYYY'); // => '02-MM-2015'
date.format(new Date(), '[DD-[MM]-YYYY]'); // => 'DD-[MM]-YYYY'
This function usually outputs a local date-time string. Set to true the
utc option (the 3rd parameter) if you would like to get a UTC date-time string.
date.format(new Date(), 'hh:mm A [GMT]Z'); // => '11:14 PM GMT-0800'
date.format(new Date(), 'hh:mm A [GMT]Z', true); // => '07:14 AM GMT+0000'
You can also define your own tokens. See EXTEND.md for details.
date.parse('2015/01/02 23:14:05', 'YYYY/MM/DD HH:mm:ss'); // => Jan 2 2015 23:14:05 GMT-0800
date.parse('02-01-2015', 'DD-MM-YYYY'); // => Jan 2 2015 00:00:00 GMT-0800
date.parse('11:14:05 PM', 'hh:mm:ss A'); // => Jan 1 1970 23:14:05 GMT-0800
date.parse('11:14:05 PM', 'hh:mm:ss A', true); // => Jan 1 1970 23:14:05 GMT+0000 (Jan 1 1970 15:14:05 GMT-0800)
date.parse('23:14:05 GMT+0900', 'HH:mm:ss [GMT]Z'); // => Jan 1 1970 23:14:05 GMT+0900 (Jan 1 1970 06:14:05 GMT-0800)
date.parse('Jam 1 2017', 'MMM D YYYY'); // => Invalid Date
date.parse('Feb 29 2017', 'MMM D YYYY'); // => Invalid Date
Available tokens and their meanings are as follows:
|token
|meaning
|examples of acceptable form
|YYYY
|four-digit year
|0999, 2015
|Y
|four-digit year without zero-padding
|2, 44, 88, 2015
|MMMM
|month name (long)
|January, December
|MMM
|month name (short)
|Jan, Dec
|MM
|month with zero-padding
|01, 12
|M
|month
|1, 12
|DD
|date with zero-padding
|02, 31
|D
|date
|2, 31
|HH
|24-hour with zero-padding
|23, 08
|H
|24-hour
|23, 8
|hh
|12-hour with zero-padding
|11, 08
|h
|12-hour
|11, 8
|A
|meridiem (uppercase)
|AM, PM
|mm
|minute with zero-padding
|14, 07
|m
|minute
|14, 7
|ss
|second with zero-padding
|05, 10
|s
|second
|5, 10
|SSS
|millisecond (high accuracy)
|753, 022
|SS
|millisecond (middle accuracy)
|75, 02
|S
|millisecond (low accuracy)
|7, 0
|Z
|timezone offset
|+0100, -0800
You can also use the following tokens by importing plugins. See PLUGINS.md for details.
|token
|meaning
|examples of acceptable form
|YY
|two-digit year
|90, 00, 08, 19
|AA
|meridiem (uppercase with ellipsis)
|A.M., P.M.
|a
|meridiem (lowercase)
|am, pm
|aa
|meridiem (lowercase with ellipsis)
|a.m., p.m.
|dddd
|day of week (long)
|Friday, Sunday
|ddd
|day of week (short)
|Fri, Sun
|dd
|day of week (very short)
|Fr, Su
|SSSSSS
|microsecond (high accuracy)
|123456, 000001
|SSSSS
|microsecond (middle accuracy)
|12345, 00001
|SSSS
|microsecond (low accuracy)
|1234, 0001
If the function fails to parse, it will return
Invalid Date. Notice that the
Invalid Date is a Date object, not
NaN or
null. You can tell whether the Date object is invalid as follows:
const today = date.parse('Jam 1 2017', 'MMM D YYYY');
if (isNaN(today)) {
// Failure
}
This function usually assumes the
dateString is a local date-time. Set to true the
utc option (the 3rd parameter) if it is a UTC date-time.
date.parse('11:14:05 PM', 'hh:mm:ss A'); // => Jan 1 1970 23:14:05 GMT-0800
date.parse('11:14:05 PM', 'hh:mm:ss A', true); // => Jan 1 1970 23:14:05 GMT+0000 (Jan 1 1970 15:14:05 GMT-0800)
Default date is
January 1, 1970, time is
00:00:00.000. Values not passed will be complemented with them:
date.parse('11:14:05 PM', 'hh:mm:ss A'); // => Jan 1 1970 23:14:05 GMT-0800
date.parse('Feb 2000', 'MMM YYYY'); // => Feb 1 2000 00:00:00 GMT-0800
Parsable maximum date is
December 31, 9999, minimum date is
January 1, 0001.
date.parse('Dec 31 9999', 'MMM D YYYY'); // => Dec 31 9999 00:00:00 GMT-0800
date.parse('Dec 31 10000', 'MMM D YYYY'); // => Invalid Date
date.parse('Jan 1 0001', 'MMM D YYYY'); // => Jan 1 0001 00:00:00 GMT-0800
date.parse('Jan 1 0000', 'MMM D YYYY'); // => Invalid Date
If use
hh or
h (12-hour) token, use together
A (meridiem) token to get the right value.
date.parse('11:14:05', 'hh:mm:ss'); // => Jan 1 1970 11:14:05 GMT-0800
date.parse('11:14:05 PM', 'hh:mm:ss A'); // => Jan 1 1970 23:14:05 GMT-0800
Use square brackets
[] if a date-time string includes some token characters. Tokens inside square brackets in the
formatString will be interpreted as normal characters:
date.parse('12 hours 34 minutes', 'HH hours mm minutes'); // => Invalid Date
date.parse('12 hours 34 minutes', 'HH [hours] mm [minutes]'); // => Jan 1 1970 12:34:00 GMT-0800
A white space works as a wildcard token. This token is not interpreted into anything. This means it can be ignored a specific variable string. For example, when you would like to ignore a time part from a date string, you can write as follows:
// This will be an error.
date.parse('2015/01/02 11:14:05', 'YYYY/MM/DD'); // => Invalid Date
// Adjust the length of the format string by appending white spaces of the same length as a part to ignore to the end of it.
date.parse('2015/01/02 11:14:05', 'YYYY/MM/DD '); // => Jan 2 2015 00:00:00 GMT-0800
The parser supports
... (ellipsis) token. The above example can be also written like this:
date.parse('2015/01/02 11:14:05', 'YYYY/MM/DD...'); // => Jan 2 2015 00:00:00 GMT-0800
If you are going to execute the
format(), the
parse() or the
isValid() so many times with one string format, recommended to precompile and reuse it for performance.
const pattern = date.compile('MMM D YYYY h:m:s A');
date.parse('Mar 22 2019 2:54:21 PM', pattern);
date.parse('Jul 27 2019 4:15:24 AM', pattern);
date.parse('Dec 25 2019 3:51:11 AM', pattern);
date.format(new Date(), pattern); // => Mar 16 2020 6:24:56 PM
This function takes exactly the same parameters with the
parse(), but returns a date structure as follows unlike that:
date.preparse('Fri Jan 2015 02 23:14:05 GMT-0800', ' MMM YYYY DD HH:mm:ss [GMT]Z');
{
Y: 2015, // Year
M: 1, // Month
D: 2, // Day
H: 23, // 24-hour
A: 0, // Meridiem
h: 0, // 12-hour
m: 14, // Minute
s: 5, // Second
S: 0, // Millisecond
Z: 480, // Timsezone offset
_index: 33, // Pointer offset
_length: 33, // Length of the date string
_match: 7 // Token matching count
}
This date structure provides a parsing result. You will be able to tell from it how the date string was parsed(, or why the parsing was failed).
This function takes either exactly the same parameters with the
parse() or a date structure which the
preparse() returns, evaluates the validity of them.
date.isValid('2015/01/02 23:14:05', 'YYYY/MM/DD HH:mm:ss'); // => true
date.isValid('29-02-2015', 'DD-MM-YYYY'); // => false
const result = date.preparse('2015/01/02 23:14:05', 'YYYY/MM/DD HH:mm:ss');
date.isValid(result); // => true
This function transforms the format of a date string. The 2nd parameter,
arg1, is the format string of it. Available token list is equal to the
parse()'s. The 3rd parameter,
arg2, is the transformed format string. Available token list is equal to the
format()'s.
// 3/8/2020 => 8/3/2020
date.transform('3/8/2020', 'D/M/YYYY', 'M/D/YYYY');
// 13:05 => 01:05 PM
date.transform('13:05', 'HH:mm', 'hh:mm A');
const now = new Date();
const next_year = date.addYears(now, 1);
const now = new Date();
const next_month = date.addMonths(now, 1);
const now = new Date();
const yesterday = date.addDays(now, -1);
const now = new Date();
const an_hour_ago = date.addHours(now, -1);
const now = new Date();
const two_minutes_later = date.addMinutes(now, 2);
const now = new Date();
const three_seconds_ago = date.addSeconds(now, -3);
const now = new Date();
const a_millisecond_later = date.addMilliseconds(now, 1);
const today = new Date(2015, 0, 2);
const yesterday = new Date(2015, 0, 1);
date.subtract(today, yesterday).toDays(); // => 1 = today - yesterday
date.subtract(today, yesterday).toHours(); // => 24
date.subtract(today, yesterday).toMinutes(); // => 1440
date.subtract(today, yesterday).toSeconds(); // => 86400
date.subtract(today, yesterday).toMilliseconds(); // => 86400000
date.isLeapYear(2015); // => false
date.isLeapYear(2012); // => true
const date1 = new Date(2017, 0, 2, 0); // Jan 2 2017 00:00:00
const date2 = new Date(2017, 0, 2, 23, 59); // Jan 2 2017 23:59:00
const date3 = new Date(2017, 0, 1, 23, 59); // Jan 1 2017 23:59:00
date.isSameDay(date1, date2); // => true
date.isSameDay(date1, date3); // => false
It returns the current language code if called without any parameters.
date.locale(); // => "en"
To switch to any other language, call it with a locale installer or a language code.
import es from 'date-and-time/locale/es';
date.locale(es); // Switch to Spanish
See LOCALE.md for details.
It extends this library. See EXTEND.md for details.
Plugin is a named extension object. By installing predefined plugins, you can easily extend this library. See PLUGINS.md for details.
Chrome, Firefox, Safari, Edge, and Internet Explorer 6+.
MIT