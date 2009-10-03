openbase logo
date

by Andrea Giammarchi
1.0.2 (see all)

Date and Time tools for Browser JavaScript and Node.js

Readme

Date

Please fork and contribute.

|=^D

Date.ISO() and Date.prototype.toISOString()

require("date");
var datestr = "2009-10-03T17:44:12.117Z+10:30";
console.log(datestr === Date.ISO(datestr).toISOString());

Adapted from ECMAScript ISO Date For Every Browser

Extends the Date prototype to work for ISO 96001 (RFC 3339) dates

Year:
  YYYY (eg 1997)
Year and month:
  YYYY-MM (eg 1997-07)
Complete date:
  YYYY-MM-DD (eg 1997-07-16)
Complete date plus hours and minutes:
  YYYY-MM-DDThh:mmTZD (eg 1997-07-16T19:20+01:00)
Complete date plus hours, minutes and seconds:
  YYYY-MM-DDThh:mm:ssTZD (eg 1997-07-16T19:20:30+01:00)
Complete date plus hours, minutes, seconds and a decimal fraction of a second
  YYYY-MM-DDThh:mm:ss.sTZD (eg 1997-07-16T19:20:30.45+01:00)

where:

  YYYY = four-digit year
  MM   = two-digit month (01=January, etc.)
  DD   = two-digit day of month (01 through 31)
  hh   = two digits of hour (00 through 23) (am/pm NOT allowed)
  mm   = two digits of minute (00 through 59)
  ss   = two digits of second (00 through 59)
  s    = one or more digits representing a decimal fraction of a second
  TZD  = time zone designator (Z or +hh:mm or -hh:mm)

The MIT License

Copyright (c) 2009 
Andrea Giammarchi (http://webreflection.blogspot.com/)
AJ ONeal <coolaj86@gmail.com> (http://coolaj86.info)

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy
of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal
in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights
to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell
copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is
furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in
all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR
IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY,
FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE
AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER
LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM,
OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN
THE SOFTWARE.

