Please fork and contribute.

require ( "date" ); var datestr = "2009-10-03T17:44:12.117Z+10:30" ; console .log(datestr === Date .ISO(datestr).toISOString());

Adapted from ECMAScript ISO Date For Every Browser

Extends the Date prototype to work for ISO 96001 (RFC 3339) dates

Year: YYYY (eg 1997 ) Year and month: YYYY-MM (eg 1997 -07 ) Complete date: YYYY-MM-DD (eg 1997 -07 -16 ) Complete date plus hours and minutes: YYYY-MM-DDThh:mmTZD (eg 1997 -07 -16T19:20+01:00) Complete date plus hours, minutes and seconds: YYYY-MM-DDThh:mm:ssTZD (eg 1997 -07 -16T19:20:30+01:00) Complete date plus hours, minutes, seconds and a decimal fraction of a second YYYY-MM-DDThh:mm:ss.sTZD (eg 1997 -07 -16T19:20:30.45+01:00) where: YYYY = four-digit year MM = two-digit month (01=January, etc.) DD = two-digit day of month (01 through 31 ) hh = two digits of hour (00 through 23 ) (am/pm NOT allowed) mm = two digits of minute (00 through 59 ) ss = two digits of second (00 through 59 ) s = one or more digits representing a decimal fraction of a second TZD = time zone designator (Z or +hh:mm or -hh:mm)

The MIT License