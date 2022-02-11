Voyager 2 is a data exploration tool that blends manual and automated chart specification. Voyager 2 combines PoleStar, a traditional chart specification tool inspired by Tableau and Polaris (research project that led to the birth of Tableau), with two partial chart specification interfaces: (1) wildcards let users specify multiple charts in parallel,(2) related views suggest visualizations relevant to the currently specified chart. With Voyager 2, we aim to help analysts engage in both breadth-oriented exploration and depth-oriented question answering.
For a quick overview of Voyager, see our preview video, or a 4-minute demo in our Vega-Lite talk at OpenVisConf, or watch our research talk at CHI 2017. For more information about our design, please read our CHI paper and other related papers (1, 2, 3).
Voyager 2 can be used from JupyterLab via the JupyterLab extension for Voyager. The DataVoyager.jl package integrates Voyager 2 into the Julia programming language.
WARNING:
This repository now hosts an alpha version of the migration of Voyager 2 to a React/Redux application. Older versions of Voyager built in AngularJS at the following URL.
vy1 branch of this repository.
You can find Voyager documentation on our GitBook.
This documentation is divided into several sections:
For basic setup for local development or installation, we use yarn for package management. Installing dependencies can be done with:
yarn
Once the installation is complete, use
yarn test to run the included tests.
To build a deployable version of the code, run
yarn build.
Please see our contributing documentation for more info about setup and coding conventions if you are interested in contributing to this project.
There are 3 artifacts build using
yarn build:
dist/. This distribution can be hosted on a web server to deploy Voyager.
.d.js declaration files for a subset of the Voyager source code in
build/src/. These declarations and sources can be included in other packages that use Voyager as a dependency. See voyager-server for an example.
build/. See below for more details on embedding Voyager in other applications.
datavoyager library)
Voyager can be embedded in another web application. The following sections document how to use it.
Using npm or yarn? Add the following to your package.json then run
npm install datavoyager or
yarn add datavoyager.
If you want to use the latest development version, you may want to clone and link Voyager.
Instantiation
const libVoyager = require('voyager');
const container = document.getElementById("voyager-embed");
const config = undefined;
const data = undefined;
const voyagerInstance = libVoyager.CreateVoyager(container, config, data)
Initializing with data
const data: any = {
"values": [
{"fieldA": "A", "fieldB": 28}, {"fieldA": "B", "fieldB": 55}, {"fieldA": "C", "fieldB": 43},
{"fieldA": "D", "fieldB": 91}, {"fieldA": "E", "fieldB": 81}, {"fieldA": "F", "fieldB": 53},
{"fieldA": "G", "fieldB": 19}, {"fieldA": "H", "fieldB": 87}, {"fieldA": "I", "fieldB": 52}
]
};
const voyagerInstance = libVoyager.CreateVoyager(container, undefined, data)
Updating Data
const voyagerInstance = libVoyager.CreateVoyager(container, undefined, undefined)
const data: any = {
"values": [
{"fieldA": "A", "fieldB": 28}, {"fieldA": "B", "fieldB": 55}, {"fieldA": "C", "fieldB": 43},
{"fieldA": "D", "fieldB": 91}, {"fieldA": "E", "fieldB": 81}, {"fieldA": "F", "fieldB": 53},
{"fieldA": "G", "fieldB": 19}, {"fieldA": "H", "fieldB": 87}, {"fieldA": "I", "fieldB": 52}
]
};
voyagerInstance.updateData(data);
You currently also need to include the CSS. Note that this has not yet been optimized for embedding (it will take over the whole screen)
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="./node_modules/voyager/lib/style.css">
The voyager module exposes 1 function.
/**
* Create an instance of the voyager application and return it.
*
* @param {Container} container css selector or HTMLElement that will be the parent
* element of the application
* @param {Object|undefined} config Optional: configuration options
* @param {Array|undefined} data Optional: data object. Can be a string or an array of objects.
*/
Please see
src/lib-voyager.tsx to see the exposed public methods.
For information regarding the
config parameter, please see
src/models/config.ts
The
data parameter must follow the
inline data format as seen in the
vega lite documentation
Computationally expensive portions of the Voyager process can be configured to run on a server.
To get this running in a local development environment, first clone and install the dependencies of the voyager-server project.
In voyager-server directory,
yarn start will start the server running on port
3000.
With voyager-server now running, we can start voyager in server mode by running:
yarn start:server
This will run Voyager in "server-mode" sending requests to voyager-server, which it expects, by default, to be at http://localhost:3000.
The server url is controlled by the
SERVER environment variable.
See voyager-server for more information on what portions of the functionality the server handles.