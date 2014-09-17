DataV.js 是一个 JavaScript 的数据可视化库，致力于推动数据可视化在普通业务的落地应用。 我们的目标是：
凡有数据在处，皆能可视化
目前处于开发中，并未release正式版本，如需使用，请采用如下方式：
$ git clone git://github.com/TBEDP/datavjs.git
需要注意的是 example 目录下的例子中有
ajax 存在，所以你需要一个服务器来托管这些静态文件。
你也可以试用基于 DataV.js 开发的 Chrome插件，可以在任意网页中将表格可视化。
此处以Pie图为例。
<script src="path/to/build/datav.js"></script>
<script src="path/to/charts/pie.js"></script>
var source = [
['北京', 50265],
['上海', 60555],
['广州', 38544],
['深圳', 27276],
['西安', 20506],
['昆明', 26916],
['武汉', 17636],
['拉萨', 977],
['哈尔滨', 10406],
['乌鲁木齐', 6695]
];
// 初始化组件
var pie = new Pie("container", {width: 1000, tag: true});
// 添加数据源
pie.setSource(source);
// 渲染
pie.render();
Thanks goes to the people who have contributed code to this library, see the GitHub Contributors page.
Below is the output from
git-summary
$ git summary
project : datavjs
repo age : 1 year
active : 159 days
commits : 431
files : 276
authors :
305 Jackson Tian 70.8%
46 jdk137 10.7%
25 xie cong 5.8%
18 gozo1234 4.2%
11 Theseue 2.6%
8 xiecong 1.9%
8 wxtheseue 1.9%
4 Jiang Dongke 0.9%
3 郭方舟 0.7%
2 unknown 0.5%
1 arcthur 0.2%
DataV.js is available under the MIT License.
组件由淘宝数据产品部可视化小组以及浙大CAD&CG可视化与可视分析小组共同开发 开发联系人，有问题可咨询：
如有疑问，或发现Bug，也可提交Bug