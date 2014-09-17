openbase logo
datavjs

by TBEDP
0.1.1 (see all)

DataV

Readme

DataV.js

DataV.js 是一个 JavaScript 的数据可视化库，致力于推动数据可视化在普通业务的落地应用。 我们的目标是：

凡有数据在处，皆能可视化

DataV logo

  • API文档
  • 任意疑问，请移至底下联系人部分即可。

安装

目前处于开发中，并未release正式版本，如需使用，请采用如下方式：

$ git clone git://github.com/TBEDP/datavjs.git

需要注意的是 example 目录下的例子中有 ajax 存在，所以你需要一个服务器来托管这些静态文件。

你也可以试用基于 DataV.js 开发的 Chrome插件，可以在任意网页中将表格可视化。

Examples

Quick start

此处以Pie图为例。

引入依赖

<script src="path/to/build/datav.js"></script>
<script src="path/to/charts/pie.js"></script>

准备数据

var source = [
  ['北京', 50265],
  ['上海', 60555],
  ['广州', 38544],
  ['深圳', 27276],
  ['西安', 20506],
  ['昆明', 26916],
  ['武汉', 17636],
  ['拉萨', 977],
  ['哈尔滨', 10406],
  ['乌鲁木齐', 6695]
];

渲染图表

// 初始化组件
var pie = new Pie("container", {width: 1000, tag: true});
// 添加数据源
pie.setSource(source);
// 渲染
pie.render();

结果：

Pie图

Requirements:

Learn more?

Contributors

Thanks goes to the people who have contributed code to this library, see the GitHub Contributors page.

Below is the output from git-summary

$ git summary 

 project  : datavjs
 repo age : 1 year
 active   : 159 days
 commits  : 431
 files    : 276
 authors  : 
   305  Jackson Tian            70.8%
    46  jdk137                  10.7%
    25  xie cong                5.8%
    18  gozo1234                4.2%
    11  Theseue                 2.6%
     8  xiecong                 1.9%
     8  wxtheseue               1.9%
     4  Jiang Dongke            0.9%
     3  郭方舟               0.7%
     2  unknown                 0.5%
     1  arcthur                 0.2%

License

DataV.js is available under the MIT License.

Contact

组件由淘宝数据产品部可视化小组以及浙大CAD&CG可视化与可视分析小组共同开发 开发联系人，有问题可咨询：

  • 阿里旺旺
    • 朴灵朴灵 在线咨询
    • 宁朗宁朗 在线咨询
    • 法慧法慧 在线咨询
    • 解聪(浙大实习生)解聪 在线咨询
    • 黄芯芯(浙大实习生)黄芯芯 在线咨询
  • 阿里旺旺群：76480715
  • QQ群: 18164936
  • Google Group: DataVLab
  • Gtalk: shyvo1987@gmail.com
  • 浙大CAD&CG可视化与可视分析小组: VAG Wiki

如有疑问，或发现Bug，也可提交Bug

