DataV.js 是一个 JavaScript 的数据可视化库，致力于推动数据可视化在普通业务的落地应用。 我们的目标是：

凡有数据在处，皆能可视化

安装

目前处于开发中，并未release正式版本，如需使用，请采用如下方式：

$ git clone git://github.com/TBEDP/datavjs.git

需要注意的是 example 目录下的例子中有 ajax 存在，所以你需要一个服务器来托管这些静态文件。

你也可以试用基于 DataV.js 开发的 Chrome插件，可以在任意网页中将表格可视化。

Examples

Quick start

此处以Pie图为例。

引入依赖

< script src = "path/to/build/datav.js" > </ script > < script src = "path/to/charts/pie.js" > </ script >

准备数据

var source = [ [ '北京' , 50265 ], [ '上海' , 60555 ], [ '广州' , 38544 ], [ '深圳' , 27276 ], [ '西安' , 20506 ], [ '昆明' , 26916 ], [ '武汉' , 17636 ], [ '拉萨' , 977 ], [ '哈尔滨' , 10406 ], [ '乌鲁木齐' , 6695 ] ];

渲染图表

var pie = new Pie( "container" , { width : 1000 , tag : true }); pie.setSource(source); pie.render();

Learn more?

Contributors

Thanks goes to the people who have contributed code to this library, see the GitHub Contributors page.

Below is the output from git-summary

$ git summary project : datavjs repo age : 1 year active : 159 days commits : 431 files : 276 authors : 305 Jackson Tian 70.8% 46 jdk137 10.7% 25 xie cong 5.8% 18 gozo1234 4.2% 11 Theseue 2.6% 8 xiecong 1.9% 8 wxtheseue 1.9% 4 Jiang Dongke 0.9% 3 郭方舟 0.7% 2 unknown 0.5% 1 arcthur 0.2%

License

DataV.js is available under the MIT License.

组件由淘宝数据产品部可视化小组以及浙大CAD&CG可视化与可视分析小组共同开发 开发联系人，有问题可咨询：

如有疑问，或发现Bug，也可提交Bug