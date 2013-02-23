dataurl

Install

$ npm install dataurl

Usage

Parses a dataurl string. Returns an object with three properties:

data : unencoded data

: unencoded data mimetype : mimetype of the data, something like 'image/png'

: mimetype of the data, something like charset : charset of the data, if specified

If the input string isn't a valid dataURL, returns false .

Creates a Read/Write Stream for encoding data as a DataURL.

Options expects up to three properties:

mimetype : Required

: Required charset : Optional

: Optional encoded : Optional

Resulting stream will emit a data event for the header, then emit 'data' events for each chunk (base64 encoded, if necessary) as they pass through.

Example:

fs.createReadStream(pathToSomeImage).pipe( dataurl.stream({ mimetype : 'image/png' }) ).pipe(process.stderr, { end : false });

Converts some data to a dataurl string. Options expects up to four properties

data : Required

: Required mimetype : Required

: Required charset : Optional

: Optional encoded : Optional, whether to base64 encode the data. Defaults to true

License

MIT