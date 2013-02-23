$ npm install dataurl
Parses a dataurl string. Returns an object with three properties:
data : unencoded data
mimetype : mimetype of the data, something like
'image/png'
charset : charset of the data, if specified
If the input string isn't a valid dataURL, returns
false.
Creates a Read/Write Stream for encoding data as a DataURL.
Options expects up to three properties:
mimetype : Required
charset : Optional
encoded : Optional
Resulting stream will emit a data event for the header, then emit 'data' events for each chunk (base64 encoded, if necessary) as they pass through.
Example:
fs.createReadStream(pathToSomeImage).pipe(
dataurl.stream({ mimetype: 'image/png'})
).pipe(process.stderr, {end: false});
Converts some data to a dataurl string. Options expects up to four properties
data : Required
mimetype : Required
charset : Optional
encoded : Optional, whether to base64 encode the data. Defaults to
true
