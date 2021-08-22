CLI to generate Data URI scheme using datauri module.
The data URI scheme is a uniform resource identifier (URI) scheme that provides a way to include data in-line in web pages as if they were external resources.
from: Wikipedia
npm install -g datauri-cli (it may require Root privileges)
or
npx datauri-cli <file_path> <flags>
To print a data-uri scheme from a file
$ datauri brand.png
or copy into your clipboard
$ datauri brand.png --copy
To output css with data-uri background:
$ datauri brand.png --css
$ datauri brand.png --css --copy
or create/update file:
$ datauri brand.png --css=asset/background.css
If you want to define a Class Name, width and etc just type:
$ datauri brand.png --css --className=MyNewClass
$ datauri brand.png --css --width --height
$ datauri brand.png --css --backgroundSize
Node.js 10+
MIT License (c) Data-URI.js