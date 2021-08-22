CLI to generate Data URI scheme using datauri module.

The data URI scheme is a uniform resource identifier (URI) scheme that provides a way to include data in-line in web pages as if they were external resources.

from: Wikipedia

CLI

npm install -g datauri-cli (it may require Root privileges)

or

npx datauri-cli <file_path> <flags>

To print a data-uri scheme from a file

$ datauri brand.png

or copy into your clipboard

$ datauri brand.png --copy

CSS Background

To output css with data-uri background:

$ datauri brand.png --css $ datauri brand.png --css --copy

or create/update file:

$ datauri brand.png --css=asset/background.css

If you want to define a Class Name, width and etc just type:

$ datauri brand.png --css --className=MyNewClass $ datauri brand.png --css --width --height $ datauri brand.png --css --backgroundSize

Requirements

Node.js 10+

License

MIT License (c) Data-URI.js