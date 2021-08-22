openbase logo
datauri-cli

by data-uri
4.1.0 (see all)

Generate Data-URI scheme via terminal or node.js

Documentation
Downloads/wk

7

GitHub Stars

221

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

datauri-cli

CLI to generate Data URI scheme using datauri module.

The data URI scheme is a uniform resource identifier (URI) scheme that provides a way to include data in-line in web pages as if they were external resources.

from: Wikipedia

CLI Build Status

npm install -g datauri-cli (it may require Root privileges)

or

npx datauri-cli <file_path> <flags>

Print

To print a data-uri scheme from a file

$ datauri brand.png

or copy into your clipboard

$ datauri brand.png --copy

CSS Background

To output css with data-uri background:

$ datauri brand.png --css
$ datauri brand.png --css --copy

or create/update file:

$ datauri brand.png --css=asset/background.css

If you want to define a Class Name, width and etc just type:

$ datauri brand.png --css --className=MyNewClass
$ datauri brand.png --css --width --height
$ datauri brand.png --css --backgroundSize

ChangeLog

Requirements

Node.js 10+

License

MIT License (c) Data-URI.js

