DataTables for jQuery with styling for SemanticUI

This package contains distribution files required to style DataTables library for jQuery with styling for SemanticUI.

DataTables is a table enhancing library which adds features such as paging, ordering, search, scrolling and many more to a static HTML page. A comprehensive API is also available that can be used to manipulate the table. Please refer to the DataTables web-site for a full range of documentation and examples.

Installation

Browser

For inclusion of this library using a standard <script> tag, rather than using this package, it is recommended that you use the DataTables download builder which can create CDN or locally hosted packages for you, will all dependencies satisfied.

npm

npm install datatables .net-se

ES3 Syntax

var $ = require ( 'jquery' ); require ( 'datatables.net-se' )( window , $ );

ES6 Syntax

import 'datatables.net-se'

bower

bower install --save datatables .net-se

Documentation

Full documentation of the DataTables options, API and plug-in interface are available on the website. The site also contains information on the wide variety of plug-ins that are available for DataTables, which can be used to enhance and customise your table even further.

Bug / Support

Support for DataTables is available through the DataTables forums and commercial support options are available.

Contributing

If you are thinking of contributing code to DataTables, first of all, thank you! All fixes, patches and enhancements to DataTables are very warmly welcomed. This repository is a distribution repo, so patches and issues sent to this repo will not be accepted. Instead, please direct pull requests to the DataTables/DataTablesSrc. For issues / bugs, please direct your questions to the DataTables forums.

License

This software is released under the MIT license. You are free to use, modify and distribute this software, but all copyright information must remain.