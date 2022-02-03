openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
dnp

datatables.net-plugins

by Allan Jardine
1.11.3 (see all)

Plug-ins for DataTables

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

9.7K

GitHub Stars

975

Maintenance

Last Commit

13d ago

Contributors

201

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

DataTables Plugins

This repository contains a collection of plug-ins for the jQuery DataTables table enhancer. These plug-ins are feature enhancing for the DataTables library, adding extra options to core functionality such as additional sort algorithms, API methods and pagination controls. The plug-ins should not be confused with DataTables "extensions" which are more significant software libraries which add additional features to DataTables.

This repository holds the following plug-in types for DataTables (among others):

  • Sorting
    • Type based
    • Custom data source based
  • API
  • Filtering
    • Type based
    • Row based
  • Internationalisation translations
  • Type detection
  • Pagination

Please refer to the DataTables plug-in documentation for details on how to use these plug-ins.

Internationalisation

In the case of i18n Plugins, we ask that you don't create a pull request and instead make use of the management system that we have in place for this on our website. Changes there will be synced up to this repo.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial