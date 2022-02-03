DataTables Plugins

This repository contains a collection of plug-ins for the jQuery DataTables table enhancer. These plug-ins are feature enhancing for the DataTables library, adding extra options to core functionality such as additional sort algorithms, API methods and pagination controls. The plug-ins should not be confused with DataTables "extensions" which are more significant software libraries which add additional features to DataTables.

This repository holds the following plug-in types for DataTables (among others):

Sorting Type based Custom data source based

API

Filtering Type based Row based

Internationalisation translations

Type detection

Pagination

Please refer to the DataTables plug-in documentation for details on how to use these plug-ins.

Internationalisation

In the case of i18n Plugins, we ask that you don't create a pull request and instead make use of the management system that we have in place for this on our website. Changes there will be synced up to this repo.