dn

datatables.net

by Allan Jardine
1.11.3 (see all)

jQuery DataTables

npm
GitHub
CDN

Documentation
Downloads/wk

308K

GitHub Stars

29

Maintenance

Last Commit

6d ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

jQuery Table

Average Rating

3.6/5
soydavidpaucar
allisonlevine
danny007in

2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Highly Customizable
2Responsive Maintainers
2Slow
1Abandoned

DataTables for jQuery

This package contains distribution files for the DataTables library for jQuery. Only the core software for this library is contained in this package - to be correctly styled, a styling package for DataTables must also be included. Styling options include DataTable's native styling, Bootstrap and Foundation.

DataTables is a table enhancing library which adds features such as paging, ordering, search, scrolling and many more to a static HTML page. A comprehensive API is also available that can be used to manipulate the table. Please refer to the DataTables web-site for a full range of documentation and examples.

Browser

For inclusion of this library using a standard <script> tag, rather than using this package, it is recommended that you use the DataTables download builder which can create CDN or locally hosted packages \for you, will all dependencies satisfied.

npm

npm install datatables.net

ES3 Syntax

var $ = require( 'jquery' );
require( 'datatables.net' )( window, $ );

ES6 Syntax

import 'datatables.net'

bower

bower install --save datatables.net

Full documentation of the DataTables options, API and plug-in interface are available on the website. The site also contains information on the wide variety of plug-ins that are available for DataTables, which can be used to enhance and customise your table even further.

Support for DataTables is available through the DataTables forums and commercial support options are available.

If you are thinking of contributing code to DataTables, first of all, thank you! All fixes, patches and enhancements to DataTables are very warmly welcomed. This repository is a distribution repo, so patches and issues sent to this repo will not be accepted. Instead, please direct pull requests to the DataTables/DataTablesSrc. For issues / bugs, please direct your questions to the DataTables forums.

This software is released under the MIT license. You are free to use, modify and distribute this software, but all copyright information must remain.

100
David Paucar
I'm David, a full-time full-stack freelance developer 👨‍💻 working since 2017 🚀
6 months ago
Great Documentation
Slow
Highly Customizable
Abandoned

Great library because on every single project we need tables to CRUD's and this one make it works as good as we need, has a lot custom kind of information to work, ajax, server side rendering, all this helps me to make scalable projects for me and my clients.

riginoommen
Allison Levine
Having the okayest time, on this line. C#/JavaScript mainly, learning to love functional languages.
8 months ago
Responsive Maintainers

I love datatables for jQuery. They make the once daunting task of how to display data to the user, an easy one. Also the print features have saved me so many times. One point off because the styling can be a bit of a nightmare.

Daniel
Full Stack Developer. Open Source Contributor. AdminLTE Collaborator.
February 9, 2021
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Slow
Responsive Maintainers
Highly Customizable

one of the time saving JQuery plugin for listing data in table, but in 2021 we no needed to JQuery, so plz turn it into vanilla js plugin

8351m8 Ratings0 Reviews
December 17, 2020

