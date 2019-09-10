openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
db

datatables-bulma

by James Dilleen
1.0.1 (see all)

DataTables styling for the Bulma CSS framework

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

415

GitHub Stars

77

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

datatables-bulma

DataTables styling for the Bulma CSS framework

Quick Start

Include the Bulma CSS, followed by the /css/dataTables.bulma.min.css file

<link rel="stylesheet" href="/css/bulma.min.css">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="/css/dataTables.bulma.min.css" />

Include jQuery, DataTables and the /js/dataTables.bulma.min.js file

<script src="/js/jquery-3.1.1.min.js"></script>
<script src="/js/jquery.dataTables.min.js"></script>
<script src="/js/dataTables.bulma.min.js"></script>

Initialise DataTables as normal

<script type="text/javascript">
    $(selector).DataTable();
</script>

End Result

Styled DataTable

Extra

Include the Font Awesome icon set for the sorting arrows as shown in the above screenshot.

NPM

Install via npm:

npm install datatables-bulma

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial