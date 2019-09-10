DataTables styling for the Bulma CSS framework

Quick Start

Include the Bulma CSS, followed by the /css/dataTables.bulma.min.css file

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "/css/bulma.min.css" > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "/css/dataTables.bulma.min.css" />

Include jQuery, DataTables and the /js/dataTables.bulma.min.js file

< script src = "/js/jquery-3.1.1.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "/js/jquery.dataTables.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "/js/dataTables.bulma.min.js" > </ script >

Initialise DataTables as normal

< script type = "text/javascript" > $(selector).DataTable(); </ script >

End Result

Extra

Include the Font Awesome icon set for the sorting arrows as shown in the above screenshot.

NPM

Install via npm: