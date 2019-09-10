DataTables styling for the Bulma CSS framework
Include the Bulma CSS, followed by the /css/dataTables.bulma.min.css file
<link rel="stylesheet" href="/css/bulma.min.css">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="/css/dataTables.bulma.min.css" />
Include jQuery, DataTables and the /js/dataTables.bulma.min.js file
<script src="/js/jquery-3.1.1.min.js"></script>
<script src="/js/jquery.dataTables.min.js"></script>
<script src="/js/dataTables.bulma.min.js"></script>
Initialise DataTables as normal
<script type="text/javascript">
$(selector).DataTable();
</script>
Include the Font Awesome icon set for the sorting arrows as shown in the above screenshot.
Install via npm:
npm install datatables-bulma