openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
dat

datatables

by Allan Jardine
1.10.18 (see all)

Tables plug-in for jQuery

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

38.9K

GitHub Stars

7K

Maintenance

Last Commit

21d ago

Contributors

32

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript Table, jQuery Grid

Reviews

Average Rating

4.7/53
Read All Reviews
chunterb

Top Feedback

1Great Documentation

Readme

Legacy repository

Please note that this is a legacy repo for DataTables. The main source repo is DataTables/DataTablesSrc.

Our distribution repos (for NPM, Nuget, etc packages) are the DataTables/Dist-* repos - e.g. DataTables/Dist-DataTables. Each distribution repo has a core Javascript file or styling for DataTables or an extension. Please use our download builder to obtain the files you need, including for NPM, Nuget, CDN and download.

DataTables plug-in for jQuery

DataTables is a table enhancing plug-in for the jQuery Javascript library, adding sorting, paging and filtering abilities to plain HTML tables with minimal effort. The stated goal of DataTables is:

To enhance the accessibility of data in HTML tables.

To meet this goal, DataTables is developed with two distinct groups of users in mind:

  • You the developers using DataTables. For developers DataTables provides a wide array of options for how data should be obtained, displayed and acted upon, along with an extensive API for accessing and manipulating the table.

  • End users. For those using the interface DataTables presents, actions to get the most from the information contained in tables, such as sorting and filtering, along with paging and scrolling of the data in table, are easy to use, intuitive and fast.

Installing DataTables

To use DataTables, the primary way to obtain the software is to use the DataTables downloader. You can also include the individual files from the DataTables CDN. See the documentation for full details.

NPM and Bower

If you prefer to use a package manager such as NPM or Bower, distribution repositories are available with software built from this repository under the name datatables.net. Styling packages for Bootstrap, Foundation and other styling libraries are also available by adding a suffix to the package name.

Please see the DataTables NPM and Bower installation pages for further information. The DataTables installation manual also has details on how to use package managers with DataTables.

Usage

In its simplest case, DataTables can be initialised with a single line of Javascript:

$('table').dataTable();

where the jQuery selector is used to obtain a reference to the table you want to enhance with DataTables. Optional configuration parameters can be passed in to DataTables to have it perform certain actions by using a configuration object as the parameter passed in to the DataTables constructor. For example:

$('table').dataTable( {
  paginate: false,
  scrollY: 300
} );

will disable paging and enable scrolling.

A full list of the options available for DataTables are available in the documentation.

Documentation

Full documentation of the DataTables options, API and plug-in interface are available on the DataTables web-site. The site also contains information on the wide variety of plug-ins that are available for DataTables, which can be used to enhance and customise your table even further.

Support

Support for DataTables is available through the DataTables forums and commercial support options are available.

License

DataTables is release under the MIT license. You are free to use, modify and distribute this software, as long as the copyright header is left intact (specifically the comment block which starts with /*!).

Rate & Review

Great Documentation1
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Hunter BlackwellBaton Rouge, LA32 Ratings37 Reviews
7 months ago
Great Documentation

I've used this in many professional and personal projects. The customizability is one of the biggest pros for me. Being able to attach actionable items to each row, for specific data has been great to have. I highly recommend for any large datasets that you need in a table.

3
mxd025
Cpt-Ghost
rajrgb
Justin LavelleMossel Bay, South Africa33 Ratings0 Reviews
Veteran Polyglot Developer -Stack/Language Agnostic - DevOps Enthusiast - Hardware Hacker - InfoSec Disciple - Bass Player -Milkshake Drinker - Cat Lover <3
3 months ago

Alternatives

ag-grid-communityThe best JavaScript Data Table for building Enterprise Applications. Supports React / Angular / Vue / Plain JavaScript.
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
278K
User Rating
4.4/ 5
19
Top Feedback
5Easy to Use
4Great Documentation
3Performant
tab
tableFormats data into a string table.
GitHub Stars
607
Weekly Downloads
23M
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
handsontableJavaScript data grid with a spreadsheet look & feel. Works with React, Angular, and Vue. Supported by the Handsontable team ⚡
GitHub Stars
16K
Weekly Downloads
81K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
10
Top Feedback
4Performant
2Bleeding Edge
1Great Documentation
tt
tabulator-tablesInteractive Tables and Data Grids for JavaScript
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
44K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
8
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
bt
bootstrap-tableAn extended table to integration with some of the most widely used CSS frameworks. (Supports Bootstrap, Semantic UI, Bulma, Material Design, Foundation, Vue.js)
GitHub Stars
11K
Weekly Downloads
75K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
6
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant
ag-gridThe best JavaScript Data Table for building Enterprise Applications. Supports React / Angular / Vue / Plain JavaScript.
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
23K
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
See 18 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial