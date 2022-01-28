openbase logo
dj

datastructures-js

by Eyas Ranjous
10.1.1 (see all)

🔵 data structures implementation in javascript & typescript.

Readme

build:? npm npm npm

consolidates all data structures of @datastructures-js into a single repository.

Contents

install

npm install --save datastructures-js

require

const {
  Stack,

  Queue,

  Deque,

  EnhancedSet,

  LinkedList,
  LinkedListNode,
  DoublyLinkedList,
  DoublyLinkedListNode,

  MinHeap,
  MaxHeap,

  MinPriorityQueue,
  MaxPriorityQueue,

  BinarySearchTree,
  BinarySearchTreeNode,
  AvlTree,
  AvlTreeNode,

  Trie,
  TrieNode,

  Graph,
  DirectedGraph,
} = require('datastructures-js');

import

import {
  Stack,

  Queue,

  Deque,

  EnhancedSet,

  LinkedList,
  LinkedListNode,
  DoublyLinkedList,
  DoublyLinkedListNode,

  MinHeap,
  MaxHeap,
  HeapNode, // interface

  PriorityQueueOptions, // interface
  PriorityQueueItem, // interface
  MinPriorityQueue,
  MaxPriorityQueue,

  BinarySearchTree,
  BinarySearchTreeNode,
  AvlTree,
  AvlTreeNode,

  Trie,
  TrieNode,

  Graph,
  DirectedGraph,
} from 'datastructures-js';

extend

Data structures are implemented here as ES6 classes (with types definitions) for general purposes. They can be extended for additional functionality and custom requirements.

const { Graph } = require('datastructures-js'); // OR require('@datastructures-js/graph')

class CustomGraph extends Graph {
  findShortestPath(pointA, pointB) {
    // code
  }
}

Build

grunt build

License

The MIT License. Full License is here

