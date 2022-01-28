consolidates all data structures of @datastructures-js into a single repository.
npm install --save datastructures-js
const {
Stack,
Queue,
Deque,
EnhancedSet,
LinkedList,
LinkedListNode,
DoublyLinkedList,
DoublyLinkedListNode,
MinHeap,
MaxHeap,
MinPriorityQueue,
MaxPriorityQueue,
BinarySearchTree,
BinarySearchTreeNode,
AvlTree,
AvlTreeNode,
Trie,
TrieNode,
Graph,
DirectedGraph,
} = require('datastructures-js');
import {
Stack,
Queue,
Deque,
EnhancedSet,
LinkedList,
LinkedListNode,
DoublyLinkedList,
DoublyLinkedListNode,
MinHeap,
MaxHeap,
HeapNode, // interface
PriorityQueueOptions, // interface
PriorityQueueItem, // interface
MinPriorityQueue,
MaxPriorityQueue,
BinarySearchTree,
BinarySearchTreeNode,
AvlTree,
AvlTreeNode,
Trie,
TrieNode,
Graph,
DirectedGraph,
} from 'datastructures-js';
Data structures are implemented here as ES6 classes (with types definitions) for general purposes. They can be extended for additional functionality and custom requirements.
const { Graph } = require('datastructures-js'); // OR require('@datastructures-js/graph')
class CustomGraph extends Graph {
findShortestPath(pointA, pointB) {
// code
}
}
grunt build
The MIT License. Full License is here