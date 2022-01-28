consolidates all data structures of @datastructures-js into a single repository.

Contents

install

npm install --save datastructures-js

require

const { Stack, Queue, Deque, EnhancedSet, LinkedList, LinkedListNode, DoublyLinkedList, DoublyLinkedListNode, MinHeap, MaxHeap, MinPriorityQueue, MaxPriorityQueue, BinarySearchTree, BinarySearchTreeNode, AvlTree, AvlTreeNode, Trie, TrieNode, Graph, DirectedGraph, } = require ( 'datastructures-js' );

import

import { Stack, Queue, Deque, EnhancedSet, LinkedList, LinkedListNode, DoublyLinkedList, DoublyLinkedListNode, MinHeap, MaxHeap, HeapNode, PriorityQueueOptions, PriorityQueueItem, MinPriorityQueue, MaxPriorityQueue, BinarySearchTree, BinarySearchTreeNode, AvlTree, AvlTreeNode, Trie, TrieNode, Graph, DirectedGraph, } from 'datastructures-js' ;

extend

Data structures are implemented here as ES6 classes (with types definitions) for general purposes. They can be extended for additional functionality and custom requirements.

const { Graph } = require ( 'datastructures-js' ); class CustomGraph extends Graph { findShortestPath(pointA, pointB) { } }

Build

grunt build

License

The MIT License. Full License is here