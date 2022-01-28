Datastore implementation backed by s3.

Table of Contents

Install

npm install datastore-s3

Usage

If the flag createIfMissing is not set or is false, then the bucket must be created prior to using datastore-s3. Please see the AWS docs for information on how to configure the S3 instance. A bucket name is required to be set at the s3 instance level, see the below example.

import S3 from 'aws-sdk/clients/s3.js' import { S3Datastore } from 'datastore-s3' const s3Instance = new S3({ params : { Bucket : 'my-ipfs-bucket' } }) const store = new S3Datastore( '.ipfs/datastore' , { s3 : s3Instance createIfMissing : false })

Create a Repo

See examples/full-s3-repo for how to quickly create an S3 backed repo using the createRepo convenience function.

Examples

You can see examples of S3 backed ipfs in the examples folder

Contribute

PRs accepted.

Small note: If editing the Readme, please conform to the standard-readme specification.

License

Apache-2.0 OR MIT