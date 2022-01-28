Datastore implementation with levelup backend.

Table of Contents

Install

$ npm install datastore- level

Usage

import { LevelDatastore } from 'datastore-level' const store = new LevelDatastore( 'path/to/store' ) const memStore = new LevelDatastore( 'my/mem/store' , { db : require ( 'level-mem' ) })

Browser Shimming Leveldown

LevelStore uses the level module to automatically use level.js if a modern bundler is used which can detect bundle targets based on the pkg.browser property in your package.json .

If you are using a bundler that does not support pkg.browser , you will need to handle the shimming yourself, as was the case with versions of LevelStore 0.7.0 and earlier.

Database names

level-js@3 changed the database prefix from IDBWrapper- to level-js- , so please specify the old prefix if you wish to continue using databases created using datastore-level prior to v0.12.0 . E.g.

import leveljs from 'level-js' import browserStore = new LevelDatastore( 'my/db/name' , { db : ( path ) => leveljs(path, { prefix : 'IDBWrapper-' }) })

More information: https://github.com/Level/level-js/blob/master/UPGRADING.md#new-database-prefix

Contribute

Feel free to join in. All welcome. Open an issue!

This repository falls under the IPFS Code of Conduct.

License

MIT