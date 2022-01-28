openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

datastore-level

by ipfs
7.0.1 (see all)

Datastore implementation with level(up/down) backend

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

14K

GitHub Stars

19

Maintenance

Last Commit

21d ago

Contributors

18

Package

Dependencies

7

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

js-datastore-level

standard-readme compliant Build Status Codecov Dependency Status js-standard-style

Datastore implementation with levelup backend.

Table of Contents

Install

$ npm install datastore-level

Usage

import { LevelDatastore } from 'datastore-level'

// Default using level as backend for node or the browser
const store = new LevelDatastore('path/to/store')

// another leveldown compliant backend like memdown
const memStore = new LevelDatastore('my/mem/store', {
  db: require('level-mem')
})

Browser Shimming Leveldown

LevelStore uses the level module to automatically use level.js if a modern bundler is used which can detect bundle targets based on the pkg.browser property in your package.json.

If you are using a bundler that does not support pkg.browser, you will need to handle the shimming yourself, as was the case with versions of LevelStore 0.7.0 and earlier.

Database names

level-js@3 changed the database prefix from IDBWrapper- to level-js-, so please specify the old prefix if you wish to continue using databases created using datastore-level prior to v0.12.0. E.g.

import leveljs from 'level-js'
import browserStore = new LevelDatastore('my/db/name', {
  db: (path) => leveljs(path, {
    prefix: 'IDBWrapper-'
  })
})

More information: https://github.com/Level/level-js/blob/master/UPGRADING.md#new-database-prefix

Contribute

Feel free to join in. All welcome. Open an issue!

This repository falls under the IPFS Code of Conduct.

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial