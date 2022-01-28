Datastore implementation with levelup backend.
$ npm install datastore-level
import { LevelDatastore } from 'datastore-level'
// Default using level as backend for node or the browser
const store = new LevelDatastore('path/to/store')
// another leveldown compliant backend like memdown
const memStore = new LevelDatastore('my/mem/store', {
db: require('level-mem')
})
LevelStore uses the
level module to automatically use
level.js if a modern bundler is used which can detect bundle targets based on the
pkg.browser property in your
package.json.
If you are using a bundler that does not support
pkg.browser, you will need to handle the shimming yourself, as was the case with versions of
LevelStore 0.7.0 and earlier.
level-js@3 changed the database prefix from
IDBWrapper- to
level-js-, so please specify the old prefix if you wish to continue using databases created using
datastore-level prior to
v0.12.0. E.g.
import leveljs from 'level-js'
import browserStore = new LevelDatastore('my/db/name', {
db: (path) => leveljs(path, {
prefix: 'IDBWrapper-'
})
})
More information: https://github.com/Level/level-js/blob/master/UPGRADING.md#new-database-prefix
