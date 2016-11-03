Brick reactive data layer
Datastore is a bloat free interface for data store and database access.
var store = require('datastore')
// initialize datastore with mongodb adapter
var data = store({
hello: 'world'
}, mongo('user'))
data.set('age', 30)
data.set('name', 'bredele').then(function() {
// do something when name has been set in database
})
Datastore's goal is to help you focus on a single API without committing to one type of data storage. Thus you can easily switch in the middle of your projects from a in-memory store to any kind of database without changing a single line of code.
Check out examples and docs for more information.
npm install datastore --save
For questions and feedback please use our twitter account. For support, bug reports and or feature requests please make sure to read our community guideline and use the issue list of this repo and make sure it's not present yet in our reporting checklist.
Datastore is an open source project and would not exist without its community. If you want to participate please make sure to read our guideline before making a pull request. If you have any datastore-related project, adapter or other let everyone know in our wiki.
The MIT License (MIT)
Copyright (c) 2016 Olivier Wietrich
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.