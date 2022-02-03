What if creating a database would be as cheap as creating a Hashmap?

An immutable in-memory database and Datalog query engine in Clojure and ClojureScript.

DataScript is meant to run inside the browser. It is cheap to create, quick to query and ephemeral. You create a database on page load, put some data in it, track changes, do queries and forget about it when the user closes the page.

DataScript databases are immutable and based on persistent data structures. In fact, they’re more like data structures than databases (think Hashmap). Unlike querying a real SQL DB, when you query DataScript, it all comes down to a Hashmap lookup. Or series of lookups. Or array iteration. There’s no particular overhead to it. You put a little data in it, it’s fast. You put in a lot of data, well, at least it has indexes. That should do better than you filtering an array by hand anyway. The thing is really lightweight.

The intention with DataScript is to be a basic building block in client-side applications that needs to track a lot of state during their lifetime. There’s a lot of benefits:

Central, uniform approach to manage all application state. Clients working with state become decoupled and independent: rendering, server sync, undo/redo do not interfere with each other.

Immutability simplifies things even in a single-threaded browser environment. Keep track of app state evolution, rewind to any point in time, always render consistent state, sync in background without locking anybody.

Datalog query engine to answer non-trivial questions about current app state.

Structured format to track data coming in and out of DB. Datalog queries can be run against it too.

Usage examples

For more examples, see our acceptance test suite.

( require '[datascript.core :as d]) ( let [schema { :aka { :db/cardinality :db.cardinality/many }} conn ( d/create-conn schema)] ( d/transact! conn [ { :db/id -1 :name "Maksim" :age 45 :aka [ "Max Otto von Stierlitz" , "Jack Ryan" ] } ]) ( d/q '[ :find ?n ?a :where [?e :aka "Max Otto von Stierlitz" ] [?e :name ?n] [?e :age ?a] ] @conn)) ( d/q '[ :find ?k ?x :in [[?k [?min ?max]] ...] ?range :where [( ?range ?min ?max) [?x ...]] [( even? ?x)] ] { :a [ 1 7 ], :b [ 2 4 ] } range) ( d/q '[ :find ?u1 ?u2 :in $ % :where ( follows ?u1 ?u2) ] [ [ 1 :follows 2 ] [ 2 :follows 3 ] [ 3 :follows 4 ] ] '[ [( follows ?e1 ?e2) [?e1 :follows ?e2]] [( follows ?e1 ?e2) [?e1 :follows ?t] ( follows ?t ?e2)] ]) ( d/q '[ :find ?color ( max ?amount ?x) ( min ?amount ?x) :in [[?color ?x]] ?amount ] [[ :red 10 ] [ :red 20 ] [ :red 30 ] [ :red 40 ] [ :red 50 ] [ :blue 7 ] [ :blue 8 ]] 3 )

Using from vanilla JS

DataScript can be used from any JS engine without additional dependencies:

< script src = "https://github.com/tonsky/datascript/releases/download/1.3.9/datascript-1.3.9.min.js" > </ script >

or as a CommonJS module (npm page):

npm install datascript

var ds = require ( 'datascript' );

or as a RequireJS module:

require ([ 'datascript' ], function ( ds ) { ... });

Queries:

Query and rules should be EDN passed as strings

Results of q are returned as regular JS arrays

Entities:

Entities returned by entity call are lazy as in Clojure

call are lazy as in Clojure Use e.get("prop") , e.get(":db/id") , e.db to access entity properties

, , to access entity properties Entities implement ECMAScript 6 Map interface (has/get/keys/...)

Transactions:

Use strings such as ":db/id" , ":db/add" , etc. instead of db-namespaced keywords

, , etc. instead of db-namespaced keywords Use regular JS arrays and objects to pass data to transact and db_with

Transaction reports:

report.tempids has string keys ( "-1" for entity tempid -1 ), use resolve_tempid to set up a correspondence

Check out test/js/tests.js for usage examples.

Project status

Stable. Most of the features done, expecting non-breaking API additions and performance optimizations. No docs at the moment, use examples & Datomic documentation.

The following features are supported:

Database as a value: each DB is an immutable value. New DBs are created on top of old ones, but old ones stay perfectly valid too

Triple store model

EAVT, AEVT and AVET indexes

Multi-valued attributes via :db/cardinality :db.cardinality/many

Lazy entities and :db/valueType :db.type/ref auto-expansion

auto-expansion Database “mutations” via transact!

Callback-based analogue to txReportQueue via listen!

Direct index lookup and iteration via datoms and seek-datoms

and Filtered databases via filter

Lookup refs

Unique constraints, upsert

Pull API (thx David Thomas Hume)

Query engine features:

Implicit joins

Query over DB or regular collections

Parameterized queries via :in clause

clause Tuple, collection, relation binding forms in :in clause

clause Query over multiple DB/collections

Predicates and user functions in query

Negation and disjunction

Rules, recursive rules

Aggregates

Find specifications

Interface differences:

Conn is just an atom storing last DB value, use @conn instead of (d/db conn)

instead of Instead of #db/id[:db.part/user -100] just use -100 in place of :db/id or entity id

just use in place of or entity id Transactor functions can be called as [:db.fn/call f args] where f is a function reference and will take db as first argument (thx @thegeez)

where is a function reference and will take db as first argument (thx @thegeez) In ClojureScript, custom query functions and aggregates should be passed as source instead of being referenced by symbol (due to lack of resolve in CLJS)

in CLJS) Custom aggregate functions are called via aggregate keyword: :find (aggregate ?myfn ?e) :in $ ?myfn

Additional :db.fn/retractAttribute shortcut

shortcut Transactions are not annotated by default with :db/txInstant

Expected soon:

Better error reporting

Proper documentation

Differences from Datomic

DataScript is built totally from scratch and is not related by any means to the popular Clojure database Datomic

Runs in a browser and/or in a JVM

Simplified schema, not queryable

Attributes do not have to be declared in advance. Put them to schema only when you need special behaviour from them

Any type can be used for values

No :db/ident attributes, keywords are literally attribute values, no integer id behind them

attributes, keywords are literally attribute values, no integer id behind them No schema migrations

No cache segments management, no laziness. Entire DB must reside in memory

No facilities to persist, transfer over the wire or sync DB with the server

No pluggable storage options, no full-text search, no partitions

No external dependencies

Free

Aimed at interactive, long-living browser applications, DataScript DBs operate in constant space. If you do not add new entities, just update existing ones, or clean up database from time to time, memory consumption will be limited. This is unlike Datomic which keeps history of all changes, thus grows monotonically. DataScript does not track history by default, but you can do it via your own code if needed.

Some of the features are omitted intentionally. Different apps have different needs in storing/transfering/keeping track of DB state. DataScript is a foundation to build exactly the right storage solution for your needs without selling too much “vision”.

Contributing

Testing

Setup

npm install ws

Running the tests

clj -M :test -m kaocha .runner

Watching tests:

./script/watch .sh

Benchmarking and Datomic compatibility

datomic-free is a dependency not available on Clojars or Maven Central.

Download datomic-free from https://my.datomic.com/downloads/free Unzip it Inside the unzipped folder run ./bin/maven-install

Run compatibility checks:

clj -M :datomic

Benchmark:

cd bench ./bench.clj

License

Copyright © 2014–2021 Nikita Prokopov

Licensed under Eclipse Public License (see LICENSE).