A collection of reusable React components with their own Flux lifecycle.

What's inside react-components?

From a simple table to multi-column filtering, column sorting, row selection, client side pagination, and more.

Search against large sets of data, populate results, and take action with all the sweet hot keys your power users are after.

Display complex data with our pie chart's drill in/out functionality, hover animations, and result list.

A simple single page modal that renders in it's own DOM tree and operates outside the render cycles of an application.

A page level component that displays a confirmation dialog to the user with OK/Cancel buttons.

A page level component that animates in and out for success, error, warning, info, and custom messages.

Getting Started

NPM Install react-components

$ npm install dataminr-react-components

If using a component which requests data from your APIs, add a mapping to your webpack config for the component which will be responsible for making requests

resolve : { alias : { RequestHandler$: path. join (__dirname, 'path' , 'to' , 'request' , 'library' ), } },

Add external style sheet

<link type = "text/css" rel= "stylesheet" href= "/node_modules/react-components/dist/react-components.css" />

Submitting Issues

If you are submitting a bug, please create a jsfiddle demonstrating the issue if possible.

Contributing

Fork the library and follow the Install Dependencies steps below.

git clone https://github.com/dataminr/react-components.git git checkout master

Important Notes

Pull requests should be made to the master branch with proper unit tests.

branch with proper unit tests. Do not include the distribution files in your pull request. These are only sent to NPM

We use the following libraries within our project

React JavaScript library for building user interfaces

Flux Application architecture for building user interfaces

lodash JavaScript utility library

Moment Parse, validate, manipulate, and display dates in JavaScript

d3 Manipulate documents based on data with Data-Driven Documents

Style

Compass Css authoring framework

Sass CSS with superpowers

Unit testing and style checking

Jasmine Behavior-driven development framework for testing JavaScript code

Istanbul JavaScript statement, line, function, and branch code coverage when running unit tests

ESLint The pluggable linting utility for JavaScript and JSX

Install Dependencies

Node

node.js.org

Compass & Sass

gem install compass

Grunt command line interface

npm install -g grunt-cli

Finally, install third-party dependencies and start watchers:

cd ~/path/to/react-components/root npm install grunt

If you find your css build results are empty, update your sass gem.

Use the sample app in your browser to develop

/react-components/examples/index.html

Grunt Tasks

The default grunt task will start webpack to compile all JS/Sass and startup webpack dev server to serve combined files.

grunt

Run Karma unit tests and eslint

grunt test

Same as grunt test, however, this task will run code coverage and launch the code coverage in your browser.

grunt test :cov

License

MIT

Special Thanks To:

The developers that made this project possible by contributing to the the following libraries and frameworks:

React, Flux, Compass, Sass, Require, Grunt, Jasmine, Istanbul, ESLint, Watch, d3, lodash, and Moment