A collection of reusable React components with their own Flux lifecycle.
From a simple table to multi-column filtering, column sorting, row selection, client side pagination, and more.
Search against large sets of data, populate results, and take action with all the sweet hot keys your power users are after.
Display complex data with our pie chart's drill in/out functionality, hover animations, and result list.
A simple single page modal that renders in it's own DOM tree and operates outside the render cycles of an application.
A page level component that displays a confirmation dialog to the user with OK/Cancel buttons.
A page level component that animates in and out for success, error, warning, info, and custom messages.
$ npm install dataminr-react-components --save
resolve: {
alias: {
RequestHandler$: path.join(__dirname, 'path', 'to', 'request', 'library'),
}
},
<link type="text/css" rel="stylesheet" href="/node_modules/react-components/dist/react-components.css" />
$ git clone https://github.com/dataminr/react-components.git
$ git checkout master
master branch with proper unit tests.
$ gem install compass
$ npm install -g grunt-cli
$ cd ~/path/to/react-components/root
$ npm install
$ grunt
If you find your css build results are empty, update your sass gem.
/react-components/examples/index.html
The default grunt task will start webpack to compile all JS/Sass and startup webpack dev server to serve combined files.
$ grunt
Run Karma unit tests and eslint
$ grunt test
Same as grunt test, however, this task will run code coverage and launch the code coverage in your browser.
$ grunt test:cov
MIT
The developers that made this project possible by contributing to the the following libraries and frameworks:
React, Flux, Compass, Sass, Require, Grunt, Jasmine, Istanbul, ESLint, Watch, d3, lodash, and Moment