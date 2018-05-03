Datamaps

Interactive maps for data visualizations. Bundled into a single Javascript file.

Datamaps is intended to provide some data visualizations based on geographical data. It's SVG-based, can scale to any screen size, and includes everything inside of 1 script file. It heavily relies on the amazing D3.js library.

Out of the box it includes support for choropleths and bubble maps (see demos), but it's not limited to just that. Its new plugin system allows for the addition of any type of visualization over the map.

For feature requests, open an issue!

Downloads:

Documentation

Getting Started

Include D3.js and Topojson on your page Include Datamaps.js on your page Add a container, set the height and width and position to relative Create a new Datamaps(options) , passing in at least an element option

Example:

< script src = "//cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/d3/3.5.3/d3.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "//cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/topojson/1.6.9/topojson.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "/datamaps.world.min.js" > </ script > < div id = "container" style = "position: relative; width: 500px; height: 300px;" > </ div > < script > var map = new Datamap({ element : document .getElementById( 'container' )}); </ script >

This should render a new world map with a standard projection.

npm install datamaps Refer to file in dist directory, like:

< script src = "//cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/d3/3.5.3/d3.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "//cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/topojson/1.6.9/topojson.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "node_modules/datamaps/dist/datamaps.world.min.js" > </ script > < div id = "container" style = "position: relative; width: 500px; height: 300px;" > </ div > < script > var map = new Datamap({ element : document .getElementById( 'container' )}); </ script >

via Bower

bower install datamaps Refer to file in dist directory, like:

< script src = "//cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/d3/3.5.3/d3.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "//cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/topojson/1.6.9/topojson.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "bower_components/datamaps/dist/datamaps.world.min.js" > </ script > < div id = "container" style = "position: relative; width: 500px; height: 300px;" > </ div > < script > var map = new Datamap({ element : document .getElementById( 'container' )}); </ script >

USA Only Map

A map of the USA with an Albers based projection will be default if you only include datamaps.usa.min.js , but in case you include datamaps.all.min.js :

< script > var map = new Datamap({ element : document .getElementById( 'container' ), scope : 'usa' }); </ script >

Changing the default fill colors

< script > var map = new Datamap({ element : document .getElementById( 'container' ), fills : { defaultFill : 'rgba(23,48,210,0.9)' } }); </ script >

< script > var map = new Datamap({ element : document .getElementById( 'container' ), geographyConfig : { highlightOnHover : false , popupOnHover : false } }); </ script >

Using custom maps

< script > var map = new Datamap({ element : document .getElementById( 'container' ), geographyConfig : { dataUrl : '/custom.json' }, scope : 'custom' , setProjection : function ( element, options ) { var projection, path; projection = d3.geo.albersUsa() .center([long, lat]) .scale(element.offsetWidth) .translate([element.offsetWidth / 2 , element.offsetHeight / 2 ]); } path = d3.geo.path() .projection( projection ); return { path : path, projection : projection}; } }); </ script >

By specifying a dataUrl , Datamaps will attempt to fetch that resource as TopoJSON.

If you are using a custom map, you'll probably want to specify your own setProjection method as well.

setProjection takes 2 arguments, element as a DOM element, options as the original options you passed in. It should return an object with two properties: path as a d3.geo.path , projection as a d3.geo.projection

The example above will result in albersUsa projection.

Read about other D3.js projections

Read more about TopoJSON

You can create any country's map using custom maps.

Follow the below steps:-

Find the {xyz}.topo.json file for you country xyz. You can find from https://github.com/markmarkoh/datamaps/tree/master/dist. Extract Datamap.prototype.{xyz}Topo json and save it file named {xyz}.topo.json If the state codes contains dot(.) in the topo json, then you need to remove the dot from the code e.g, if your state code is CA.AL, remove CA. part to get 2-digit ISO code AL. If the states code are already in 2-digit ISO or do't have dot(.) then don't do any modification follow next steps. Objects country name in {xyz}.topo.json should be same as you declared in the Datamap scope. e.g, for Canada, in canada.topo.json we have {"type":"Topology","objects":{"can":{"type":"GeometryCollection"}}} and we have provided scope as 'canada' in the canada.html page. So this case 'can' in canada.topo.json must be as 'canada' i.e {"type":"Topology","objects":{"canada":{"type":"GeometryCollection"}}}. You need to override setProjection method, which is explained above three countires. You can refer any one. Done

Here are the some examples of different countries maps.

1. Bubble map on India Geographical region

india.html

var bubble_map = new Datamap({ element : document .getElementById( 'india' ), scope : 'india' , geographyConfig : { popupOnHover : true , highlightOnHover : true , borderColor : '#444' , borderWidth : 0.5 , dataUrl : 'https://rawgit.com/Anujarya300/bubble_maps/master/data/geography-data/india.topo.json' }, fills : { 'MAJOR' : '#306596' , 'MEDIUM' : '#0fa0fa' , 'MINOR' : '#bada55' , defaultFill : '#dddddd' }, data : { 'JH' : { fillKey : 'MINOR' }, 'MH' : { fillKey : 'MINOR' } }, setProjection : function ( element ) { var projection = d3.geo.mercator() .center([ 78.9629 , 23.5937 ]) .scale( 1000 ); var path = d3.geo.path().projection(projection); return { path : path, projection : projection }; } });

Set the correct projection for India map on world map with the help of Longitude and Latitute of India (you can google it India Longitude and Latitute)

Please use india.toto.json for India geopraphy json data from https://github.com/Anujarya300/bubble_maps/blob/master/data/geography-data/india.topo.json, otherwise your map wont work. (I have truncated IND. from all state ISO code(2-digit ISO code), e.g IND.JH for Jharkhand state truncated to JH)

Please note in setProjection method, I have set [78.9629, 23.5937] to locate center point for India in the world map. That means Latitude = 78.9629 E and Longitude = 23.5937 N. Remember Latitute and Longitude are always East and North. For western countries, Latitude are in West so make it convert as Negative of East. e.g 102.3421 W ==> -102.3421 E.

2. Bubble map on Canada Geographical region

canada.html

var bubble_map = new Datamap({ element: document.getElementById('canada'), scope: 'canada' , geographyConfig: { popupOnHover: true , highlightOnHover: true , borderColor: '#444' , borderWidth: 0.5 , dataUrl: 'https://rawgit.com/Anujarya300/bubble_maps/master/data/geography-data/canada.topo.json' //dataJson: topoJsonData }, fills: { 'MAJOR': '#306596' , 'MEDIUM': '#0fa0fa' , 'MINOR': '#bada55' , defaultFill: '#dddddd' }, data: { 'JH': { fillKey: 'MINOR' }, 'MH': { fillKey: 'MINOR' } }, setProjection: function (element) { var projection = d3.geo.mercator() .center([-106.3468, 68.1304 ]) // always in [East Latitude, North Longitude] .scale(250) .translate([element.offsetWidth / 2 , element.offsetHeight / 2 ]); var path = d3.geo.path().projection(projection); return { path: path, projection: projection }; } });

Set the correct projection for Canada map on world map with the help of Longitude and Latitute of Canada (you can google it Canada Longitude and Latitute)

Please use canada.toto.json for India geopraphy json data from https://github.com/Anujarya300/bubble_maps/blob/master/data/geography-data/canada.topo.json, otherwise your map wont work. (I have truncated CA. from all state ISO code(2-digit ISO code), e.g CA.TN to TN)

Please note in setProjection method, I have set [-106.3468, 68.1304] to locate center point for Canada in the world map. That means Latitude = 106.3468 W and Longitude = 68.1304 N. Remember Latitute and Longitude are always East and North. For western countries, Latitude are in West so make it convert as Negative of East. e.g 102.3421 W ==> -102.3421 E.

You can adjust this latitude and longitude co-ordinates by minor changing. e.g, if your map is not showing full view of North then you can change 68.1304 N to 70.3200 N or 71.3200 etc. if your map is not showing full view of East then you can change 32.1304 E to 70.3200 E or 30.3200 etc.

More about other countries maps

Creating a Choropleth

Probably the most common type of map visualization, where different states or countries are color coded.

You'll need to know the 2 letter state code ('NY' for New York) or the 3 letter country code ('SCT' for Scotland) to fill in areas.

< script > var map = new Datamap({ element : document .getElementById( 'container' ), fills : { HIGH : '#afafaf' , LOW : '#123456' , MEDIUM : 'blue' , UNKNOWN : 'rgb(0,0,0)' , defaultFill : 'green' }, data : { IRL : { fillKey : 'LOW' , numberOfThings : 2002 }, USA : { fillKey : 'MEDIUM' , numberOfThings : 10381 } } }); map.legend(); </ script >

This will draw a world map and fill in IRL (Ireland) with the corresponding fills.LOW and USA with fills.MEDIUM .

You can also use fill: color for each state if you don't want to define a fillKey .

Colors will be applied in this order: fillKey , fill , defaultFill .

Updating a choropleth after initial drawing

map.updateChoropleth({ USA : { fillKey : 'LOW' }, CAN : '#0fa0fa' });

You can specify either a literal color (as a string), or an object with a fillKey property.

Resetting a choropleth to defaultFill

The following will reset the entire map to the defaultFill and update CA to be filled green.

map.updateChoropleth({ CA : 'green' }, { reset : true })

The following will reset the entire map to defaultFill

map.updateChoropleth( null , { reset : true })

The following will reset the entire map to defaultFill , but update the corresponding data of NY.

map.updateChoropleth({ NY : { numberOfVoters : 55452 }}, { reset : true })

You can also add a map legend with the legend plugin (used above)

Choropleth with auto-calculated color

Example highmaps_world.html explains how to create colorized map based on some quantity of things, Live Demo

Example result:

Expanding on the previous example of using data , any property passed into data will be sent to the popupTemplate function, which can be override to display custom messages.

< script > var map = new Datamap({ element : document .getElementById( 'container' ), fills : { HIGH : '#afafaf' , LOW : '#123456' , MEDIUM : 'blue' , UNKNOWN : 'rgb(0,0,0)' , defaultFill : 'green' }, data : { IRL : { fillKey : 'LOW' , numberOfThings : 2002 }, USA : { fillKey : 'MEDIUM' , numberOfThings : 10381 } }, geographyConfig : { popupTemplate : function ( geo, data ) { return [ '<div class="hoverinfo"><strong>' , 'Number of things in ' + geo.properties.name, ': ' + data.numberOfThings, '</strong></div>' ].join( '' ); } } }); </ script >

geographyConfig.popupTemplate , bubblesConfig.popupTemplate and arcConfig.popupTemplate just needs to return an HTML string, so feel free to use Handlebars or Underscore templates (instead of the terrible Array.join method above).

Bubbles

Bubbles in a core plugin that will render circles('bubbles') on different parts of the map. Each of these bubbles can be color coded in the same way a choropleth is color coded (see above 'Choropleth' example).

var bombMap = new Datamap({ element : document .getElementById( 'map_bombs' ), scope : 'world' , geographyConfig : { popupOnHover : false , highlightOnHover : false }, fills : { 'USA' : '#1f77b4' , 'RUS' : '#9467bd' , 'PRK' : '#ff7f0e' , 'PRC' : '#2ca02c' , 'IND' : '#e377c2' , 'GBR' : '#8c564b' , 'FRA' : '#d62728' , 'PAK' : '#7f7f7f' , defaultFill : '#EDDC4E' }, data : { 'RUS' : { fillKey : 'RUS' }, 'PRK' : { fillKey : 'PRK' }, 'PRC' : { fillKey : 'PRC' }, 'IND' : { fillKey : 'IND' }, 'GBR' : { fillKey : 'GBR' }, 'FRA' : { fillKey : 'FRA' }, 'PAK' : { fillKey : 'PAK' }, 'USA' : { fillKey : 'USA' } } }); var bombs = [{ name : 'Joe 4' , radius : 25 , yield : 400 , country : 'USSR' , fillKey : 'RUS' , significance : 'First fusion weapon test by the USSR (not "staged")' , date : '1953-08-12' , latitude : 50.07 , longitude : 78.43 },{ name : 'RDS-37' , radius : 40 , yield : 1600 , country : 'USSR' , fillKey : 'RUS' , significance : 'First "staged" thermonuclear weapon test by the USSR (deployable)' , date : '1955-11-22' , latitude : 50.07 , longitude : 78.43 },{ name : 'Tsar Bomba' , radius : 75 , yield : 50000 , country : 'USSR' , fillKey : 'RUS' , significance : 'Largest thermonuclear weapon ever tested—scaled down from its initial 100 Mt design by 50%' , date : '1961-10-31' , latitude : 73.482 , longitude : 54.5854 } ]; bombMap.bubbles(bombs, { popupTemplate : function ( geo, data ) { return [ '<div class="hoverinfo">' + data.name, '<br/>Payload: ' + data.yield + ' kilotons' , '<br/>Country: ' + data.country + '' , '<br/>Date: ' + data.date + '' , '</div>' ].join( '' ); } });

The first parameter to bubbles should be an array of objects, each with at least 3 properties:

latitude

longitude

radius

Optionally, pass in fillKey to color code the bubble, and pass in any other data you want to render in a popup template which can be overridden in the options parameter.

For further customization, you can set these properties on each bubble to override the options parameter (or default options):

borderColor

borderWidth

borderOpacity

fillOpacity

The second parameter is the options param, where you can override any of the default options (documented below)

Live updating of bubbles

You can continue to call bubbles on the same map instance and the map will auto update itself. Any bubble previously drawn that's not included in subsequent calls will be removed from the UI.

map.bubbles([]) will erase all bubbles.

Labels

For USA maps you can add 2 letter (i.e., NY, TX) labels to each state. To add labels, after created the map:

map.labels();

The following options are allowed:

labelColor // Font color, default: #000

// Font color, default: #000 lineWidth // Line width for New England states, default: 1

// Line width for New England states, default: 1 fontSize // Font size, default: 10

// Font size, default: 10 fontFamily // Font family, default: 'Verdana'

// Font family, default: 'Verdana' customLabelText // Replaces 2 letter labels with custom

An example for using the options:

map.labels({ labelColor : 'blue' , fontSize : 12 });

An example for using the customLabelText

This accepts an object whose keys are uppercase 2 letter state codes. Values will be substituted for default label text Any missing values default to 2 state letters

newLabels = { 'AK' : 'Alaska' , 'AL' : '123' ,.......}; map.labels({ 'customLabelText' : newLabels});

Example custom-labels.html for using the customLabelText

Zooming

You can override the default projection by setting your own setProjection(element) function. Example here

var map = new Datamap({ scope : 'world' , element : document .getElementById( 'container1' ), setProjection : function ( element ) { var projection = d3.geo.equirectangular() .center([ 19 , -3 ]) .rotate([ 4.4 , 0 ]) .scale( 400 ) .translate([element.offsetWidth / 2 , element.offsetHeight / 2 ]); var path = d3.geo.path() .projection(projection); return { path : path, projection : projection}; },

Using with jQuery

If jQuery is present on the page when the Datamaps library loads, it'll automatically create a jQuery plugin called datamaps that can be used like:

< script > $( "#container" ).datamaps(options); </ script >

Events

All events are bubbled up to the root svg element and to listen to events, use the done callback.

< script > var map = new Datamap({ element : document .getElementById( 'container' ), done : function ( datamap ) { datamap.svg.selectAll( '.datamaps-subunit' ).on( 'click' , function ( geography ) { alert(geography.properties.name); }); } }); </ script >

Responsive Maps

Set responsive to true and then listen for resize events on window , and call Datamaps.prototype.resize .

Avoid setting the height and width of the container with hard pixel values, instead use percent values. (use 50% instead of 500px .

If the aspect ratio of your custom map is not the default 16:9 ( 0.5625 ), you should use the aspectRatio option to set it appropriately (eg. 0.3 for a 3:1 aspect ratio).

< div id = "container" > </ div > < script > var map = new Datamap({ element : document .getElementById( 'container' ), responsive : true }); window .addEventListener( 'resize' , function ( ) { map.resize(); }); d3.select( window ).on( 'resize' , function ( ) { map.resize(); }); $( window ).on( 'resize' , function ( ) { map.resize(); }); </ script >

Default Options

{ scope : 'world' , setProjection : setProjection, projection : 'equirectangular' , height : null , width : null , responsive : false , done : function ( ) {}, fills : { defaultFill : '#ABDDA4' }, dataType : 'json' , dataUrl : null , geographyConfig : { dataUrl : null , hideAntarctica : true , hideHawaiiAndAlaska : false , borderWidth : 1 , borderOpacity : 1 , borderColor : '#FDFDFD' , popupTemplate : function ( geography, data ) { return '<div class="hoverinfo"><strong>' + geography.properties.name + '</strong></div>' ; }, popupOnHover : true , highlightOnHover : true , highlightFillColor : '#FC8D59' , highlightBorderColor : 'rgba(250, 15, 160, 0.2)' , highlightBorderWidth : 2 , highlightBorderOpacity : 1 }, bubblesConfig : { borderWidth : 2 , borderOpacity : 1 , borderColor : '#FFFFFF' , popupOnHover : true , radius : null , popupTemplate : function ( geography, data ) { return '<div class="hoverinfo"><strong>' + data.name + '</strong></div>' ; }, fillOpacity : 0.75 , animate : true , highlightOnHover : true , highlightFillColor : '#FC8D59' , highlightBorderColor : 'rgba(250, 15, 160, 0.2)' , highlightBorderWidth : 2 , highlightBorderOpacity : 1 , highlightFillOpacity : 0.85 , exitDelay : 100 , key : JSON .stringify }, arcConfig : { strokeColor : '#DD1C77' , strokeWidth : 1 , arcSharpness : 1 , animationSpeed : 600 , popupOnHover : false , popupTemplate : function ( geography, data ) { if ( ( data.origin && data.destination ) && data.origin.latitude && data.origin.longitude && data.destination.latitude && data.destination.longitude ) { return '<div class="hoverinfo"><strong>Arc</strong><br>Origin: ' + JSON .stringify(data.origin) + '<br>Destination: ' + JSON .stringify(data.destination) + '</div>' ; } else if ( data.origin && data.destination ) { return '<div class="hoverinfo"><strong>Arc</strong><br>' + data.origin + ' -> ' + data.destination + '</div>' ; } else { return '' ; } } } }

