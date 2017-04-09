A lightweight library/framework for data analysis in JavaScript.
npm install datakitjs --save
var dk = require('datakitjs');
//READ A CSV FILE
//file.csv
// COL1, COL2
// val11, val12
// val21, val22
dk.csv('file.csv', function(data) {
console.log(data);
});
//Output:
//[{ COL1: val11, COL2: val12 }, { COL1: val21, COL2: val22 }]
//GET A COLUMN FROM AN ARRAY OF ROW OBJECTS
dk.csv('file.csv', function(data) {
var c2 = dk.col(data, 'COL2');
console.log(c2);
});
//Output:
//[val12, val22]
// By default, dk.csv will convert all values to strings. You can convert select
// columns to numbers by passing an array of column names to 'dk.numeric'.
//file2.csv
// COL1, COL2
// val11, 1
// val21, 2
dk.csv('file2.csv', function(data) {
var d = dk.numeric(data, ['COL2'], 0) // The third parameter value will be filled
// in to blank cells. Its default value is 0.
var c2 = dk.col(d, 'COL2');
console.log(c2);
});
//Output:
//[1, 2]
//PLOT ARRAY(S) OF DATA
var chart = new dk.Chart({
//optional config
height: 500,
width: 500,
xLab: 'x-Axis Label',
yLab: 'y-Axis Label'
});
chart.addDataSet({
x: [1, 2, 3],
y: [4, 5, 6],
z: [2, 3, 5],
colors: ['blue', 'green', 'red']
}).addDataSet({
x: [1, 10],
y: [2, -1],
type: 'line'
}).addDataSet({
x: [10, 5, 1],
y: [4, 5, 2],
labels: ["first", "second", "third"]
}).plot();
var dk = require('datakitjs');
//MEAN OF AN ARRAY
dk.mean([1, 2, 3]); //returns 2
//STANDARD DEVIATION AND VARIANCE OF AN ARRAY
dk.sd([1, 2, 3]); //returns 1
dk.vari([1, 2, 3]); //returns 1
//COVARIANCE OF TWO ARRAYS
dk.cov([1, 2, 3], [3, 2, 1]); //returns -1
//SIMPLE LINEAR REGRESSION
var x = [1, 2, 3];
var y = [2, 1, 3];
var model = dk.reg(x, y);
// model.f is a function that returns the estimated y for an input x (estimated via standard OLS regression)
// model.f = function(x) {
// return (a + b * x);
// };
// model.pts is an array of the estimated y for each element of x
// model.pts = [1.5, 2, 2.5];
// model.endPoints is an object with the coordinates of the boundary points
// model.endPoints = { x1: 1, x2: 3, y1: 1.5, y2: 2.5 };
var dk = require('datakitjs');
//GENERATE AN ARRAY WITH A SEQUENCE OF NUMBERS
dk.seq(1, 5); //returns [1, 2, 3, 4, 5]
dk.seq(0, 1, 0.25); //returns [0, 0.25, 0.5, 0.75, 1]
//GENERATE AN ARRAY WITH REPEATED VALUE
dk.rep(1, 5); //returns [1, 1, 1, 1, 1]
//CHECK IF NUMBERS ARE CLOSE
dk.isclose(0, Math.pow(10, -15)); //returns true
dk.isclose(0, Math.pow(10, -5)); //returns false
//SUM AN ARRAY OF NUMBERS
//uses Kahan summation
dk.sum([1, 2, 3]); //returns 6
//PRODUCT OF AN ARRAY OF NUMBERS
//implementation from 'Accurate Floating Point Product' - Stef Graillat
dk.prod([1, 2, 3]); //returns 6
//MAX AND MIN OF AN ARRAY
var x = [1, 2, 3];
dk.min(x); //returns 1
dk.max(x); //returns 3
var dk = require('datakitjs');
//GET AN ARRAY OF EXPONENTIALLY DISTRIBUTED VALUES
dk.exp(3, 1); //returns [0.3584189321510761, 1.0466439500242446, 0.08887770301056963]
//GET AN ARRAY OF NORMALLY DISTRIBUTED VALUES
dk.norm(3, 0, 1); //returns [-1.709768103193772, 0.23530041388459744, 0.4431320382580479]
//GET AN ARRAY OF UNIFORMLY DISTRIBUTED VALUES
dk.uni(3); //returns [0.30658303829841316, 0.1601463456172496, 0.8538850131444633]
Just run
npm test to run the tests.
Additional methods for random number generation, data filtration, convenience functions, and common statistical analyses are welcome additions. Just add tests following the structure in
spec/test/testSpec.js.
The MIT License (MIT)
Copyright (c) 2015 Nathan Epstein
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.