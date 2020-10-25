openbase logo
dj

dataframe-js

by Guillaume Mousnier
1.4.4 (see all)

A javascript library providing a new data structure for datascientists and developpers

Popularity

Downloads/wk

8.1K

GitHub Stars

406

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

dataframe-js

Official Documentation: https://gmousse.gitbooks.io/dataframe-js/

Current Version: 1.4.3

Last Major Update:

  • Bugfixes and refactor
  • Change build ecosystem (easier, smaller bundles)
  • Add tail, head, slice, getRow, setRow, fillMissingValues, dropMissingValues methods
  • sortBy now handles missing values.
  • Fix bugs on IE !

Compatibility:

  • Browsers (IE > 10, Edge, Firefox, Chrome...)
  • NodeJS 4.x.x, 5.x.x, 6.x.x, 8.x.x

License: MIT

Presentation

DataFrame-js provides an immutable data structure for javascript and datascience, the DataFrame, which allows to work on rows and columns with a sql and functional programming inspired api.

With the DataFrame, you can easily do a ton of complex stuff such as join, groupby, exploration tasks, machine learning...

It's mainly designed to work on server-side (with node) but it also works in the browser (without file system related features).

Example:

import DataFrame from "dataframe-js";
import { data, columns } from "./titanic_data.js";
const df = new DataFrame(data, columns);
const filteredDf = df
    .filter(row => row.get("survived") === "yes")
    .select("class", "age", "sex");
filteredDf.show(3);

| class       | age        | sex        |
----------------------------------------
| 1st class   | adults     | man        |
| 1st class   | adults     | man        |
| 1st class   | adults     | woman      |

Installation

via git: npm install git+https://github.com/Gmousse/dataframe-js.git

via npm: npm install dataframe-js

via yarn: yarn add dataframe-js

For the browser, we have change the script provider (rawgit) because it will close soon, consider to update the url!!!

in the browser (1.4.0):

  • for production <script src="https://gmousse.github.io/dataframe-js/dist/dataframe.min.js"></script> (~ 80ko)
  • for development <script src="https://gmousse.github.io/dataframe-js/dist/dataframe.js"></script> (~ 300ko)

Usage

Basic Usage

Advanced Usage

API Reference

Contribution

The code of conduct

How to contribute ?

