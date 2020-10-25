Official Documentation: https://gmousse.gitbooks.io/dataframe-js/

Current Version: 1.4.3

Last Major Update:

Bugfixes and refactor

Change build ecosystem (easier, smaller bundles)

Add tail , head , slice , getRow , setRow , fillMissingValues , dropMissingValues methods

, , , , , , methods sortBy now handles missing values.

now handles missing values. Fix bugs on IE !

Compatibility:

Browsers (IE > 10, Edge, Firefox, Chrome...)

NodeJS 4.x.x, 5.x.x, 6.x.x, 8.x.x

License: MIT

Presentation

DataFrame-js provides an immutable data structure for javascript and datascience, the DataFrame, which allows to work on rows and columns with a sql and functional programming inspired api.

With the DataFrame, you can easily do a ton of complex stuff such as join, groupby, exploration tasks, machine learning...

It's mainly designed to work on server-side (with node) but it also works in the browser (without file system related features).

Example:

import DataFrame from "dataframe-js" ; import { data, columns } from "./titanic_data.js" ; const df = new DataFrame(data, columns); const filteredDf = df .filter( row => row.get( "survived" ) === "yes" ) .select( "class" , "age" , "sex" ); filteredDf.show( 3 );

| class | age | sex | ---------------------------------------- | 1st class | adults | man | | 1st class | adults | man | | 1st class | adults | woman |

Installation

via git: npm install git+https://github.com/Gmousse/dataframe-js.git

via npm: npm install dataframe-js

via yarn: yarn add dataframe-js

For the browser, we have change the script provider (rawgit) because it will close soon, consider to update the url!!!

in the browser (1.4.0):

for production <script src="https://gmousse.github.io/dataframe-js/dist/dataframe.min.js"></script> (~ 80ko)

(~ 80ko) for development <script src="https://gmousse.github.io/dataframe-js/dist/dataframe.js"></script> (~ 300ko)

Usage

