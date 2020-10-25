Official Documentation: https://gmousse.gitbooks.io/dataframe-js/
Current Version: 1.4.3
Last Major Update:
sortBy now handles missing values.
License: MIT
DataFrame-js provides an immutable data structure for javascript and datascience, the DataFrame, which allows to work on rows and columns with a sql and functional programming inspired api.
With the DataFrame, you can easily do a ton of complex stuff such as join, groupby, exploration tasks, machine learning...
It's mainly designed to work on server-side (with node) but it also works in the browser (without file system related features).
Example:
import DataFrame from "dataframe-js";
import { data, columns } from "./titanic_data.js";
const df = new DataFrame(data, columns);
const filteredDf = df
.filter(row => row.get("survived") === "yes")
.select("class", "age", "sex");
filteredDf.show(3);
| class | age | sex |
----------------------------------------
| 1st class | adults | man |
| 1st class | adults | man |
| 1st class | adults | woman |
via git:
npm install git+https://github.com/Gmousse/dataframe-js.git
via npm:
npm install dataframe-js
via yarn:
yarn add dataframe-js
For the browser, we have change the script provider (rawgit) because it will close soon, consider to update the url!!!
in the browser (1.4.0):
<script src="https://gmousse.github.io/dataframe-js/dist/dataframe.min.js"></script> (~ 80ko)
<script src="https://gmousse.github.io/dataframe-js/dist/dataframe.js"></script> (~ 300ko)