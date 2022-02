dataflo.ws: dataflow processing for javascript

example

you can see a working example by running

npm install -g dataflo.ws cd $NODE_PATH /dataflo.ws/example/yql/ dataflows daemon yql

abstract

every application is based on series of dataflows. if your dataflow is written in a program code, you have a problem. people don't want to screw up, but they do. dataflo.ws is an abstract async processing framework for describing dataflows in simple configuration.

you can use a dataflow for description of programmatic dataflows. or real life ones.

add DSL by your own taste.

quick start

install dataflows:

npm install -g dataflo.ws

create dataflows project

DFPROJECT=my-project-name mkdir $DFPROJECT cd $DFPROJECT dataflows init

create an dataflows script

dataflows create script my-script-name

create a dataflows task class