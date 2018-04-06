Datadog Tracer

DEPRECATED: The official library dd-trace-js has now been released.

OpenTracing tracer implementation for Datadog in JavaScript. It is intended for use both on the server and in the browser.

Installation

NodeJS

npm install --save datadog-tracer

Node >= 4 is required.

Browser

The library supports CommonJS and AMD loaders and also exports globally as DatadogTracer .

NOTE: If you want to use binary propagation, make sure to also include the minimal version of protobuf.js before this library.

CDN

< script src = "//cdn.rawgit.com/rochdev/datadog-tracer-js/0.X.X/dist/datadog-tracer.min.js" > </ script >

NOTE: Remember to replace the version tag with the exact release your project depends upon.

Frontend

< script src = "node_modules/datadog-tracer/dist/datadog-tracer.min.js" > </ script >

Usage

See the OpenTracing JavaScript documentation for more information.

Custom tracer options

service : name of the Datadog service

: name of the Datadog service hostname : hostname of the Datadog agent (default: localhost)

: hostname of the Datadog agent (default: localhost) port : port of the Datadog agent (default: 8126)

: port of the Datadog agent (default: 8126) protocol : protocol of the Datadog agent (default: http)

: protocol of the Datadog agent (default: http) endpoint: full URL of the Datadog agent (alternative to hostname+port+protocol)

Example

const express = require ( 'express' ) const Tracer = require ( 'datadog-tracer' ) const app = express() const tracer = new Tracer({ service : 'example' }) tracer.on( 'error' , e => console .log(e)) app.get( '/hello/:name' , (req, res) => { const span = tracer.startSpan( 'say_hello' ) span.addTags({ 'resource' : '/hello/:name' , 'type' : 'web' , 'span.kind' : 'server' , 'http.method' : 'GET' , 'http.url' : req.url, 'http.status_code' : '200' }) span.finish() res.send( `Hello, ${req.params.name} !` ) }) app.listen( 3000 )

See the examples folder for more advanced examples.

API Documentation

See the OpenTracing JavaScript API

