Buffered metrics reporting via the Datadog HTTP API.
Datadog-metrics lets you collect application metrics through Datadog's HTTP API. Using the HTTP API has the benefit that you don't need to install the Datadog Agent (StatsD). Just get an API key, install the module and you're ready to go.
The downside of using the HTTP API is that it can negatively affect your app's performance. Datadog-metrics solves this issue by buffering metrics locally and periodically flushing them to Datadog.
npm install datadog-metrics --save
Save the following into a file named
example_app.js:
var metrics = require('datadog-metrics');
metrics.init({ host: 'myhost', prefix: 'myapp.' });
function collectMemoryStats() {
var memUsage = process.memoryUsage();
metrics.gauge('memory.rss', memUsage.rss);
metrics.gauge('memory.heapTotal', memUsage.heapTotal);
metrics.gauge('memory.heapUsed', memUsage.heapUsed);
};
setInterval(collectMemoryStats, 5000);
Run it:
DATADOG_API_KEY=YOUR_KEY DEBUG=metrics node example_app.js
There's also a longer tutorial that walks you through setting up a monitoring dashboard on Datadog using datadog-metrics.
Make sure the
DATADOG_API_KEY environment variable is set to your Datadog
API key. You can find the API key under Integrations > APIs. You only need to provide the API key, not the APP key. However, you can provide an APP key if you want by setting the
DATADOG_APP_KEY environment variable.
There are three ways to use this module to instrument an application. They differ in the level of control that they provide.
Just require datadog-metrics and you're ready to go. After that you can call
gauge,
increment and
histogram to start reporting metrics.
var metrics = require('datadog-metrics');
metrics.gauge('mygauge', 42);
If you want more control you can configure the module with a call to
init.
Make sure you call this before you use the
gauge,
increment and
histogram
functions. See the documentation for
init below to learn more.
var metrics = require('datadog-metrics');
metrics.init({ host: 'myhost', prefix: 'myapp.' });
metrics.gauge('mygauge', 42);
If you need even more control you can create one or more
BufferedMetricsLogger instances and manage them yourself:
var metrics = require('datadog-metrics');
var metricsLogger = new metrics.BufferedMetricsLogger({
apiHost: 'app.datadoghq.eu',
apiKey: 'TESTKEY',
host: 'myhost',
prefix: 'myapp.',
flushIntervalSeconds: 15,
defaultTags: ['env:staging', 'region:us-east-1']
});
metricsLogger.gauge('mygauge', 42);
metrics.init(options)
Where
options is an object and can contain the following:
host: Sets the hostname reported with each metric. (optional)
prefix: Sets a default prefix for all metrics. (optional)
flushIntervalSeconds: How often to send metrics to Datadog. (optional)
flush() manually.
apiHost: Sets the Datadog API host. (optional)
app.datadoghq.com.
apiKey: Sets the Datadog API key. (optional)
DATADOG_API_KEY by default.
appKey: Sets the Datadog APP key. (optional)
DATADOG_APP_KEY by default.
defaultTags: Default tags used for all metric reporting. (optional)
Example:
metrics.init({ host: 'myhost', prefix: 'myapp.' });
metrics.gauge(key, value[, tags[, timestamp]])
Record the current value of a metric. They most recent value in
a given flush interval will be recorded. Optionally, specify a set of
tags to associate with the metric. This should be used for sum values
such as total hard disk space, process uptime, total number of active
users, or number of rows in a database table. The optional timestamp
is in milliseconds since 1 Jan 1970 00:00:00 UTC, e.g. from
Date.now().
Example:
metrics.gauge('test.mem_free', 23);
metrics.increment(key[, value[, tags[, timestamp]]])
Increment the counter by the given value (or
1 by default). Optionally,
specify a list of tags to associate with the metric. This is useful for
counting things such as incrementing a counter each time a page is requested.
The optional timestamp is in milliseconds since 1 Jan 1970 00:00:00 UTC,
e.g. from
Date.now().
Example:
metrics.increment('test.requests_served');
metrics.increment('test.awesomeness_factor', 10);
metrics.histogram(key, value[, tags[, timestamp]])
Sample a histogram value. Histograms will produce metrics that
describe the distribution of the recorded values, namely the minimum,
maximum, average, count and the 75th, 85th, 95th and 99th percentiles.
Optionally, specify a list of tags to associate with the metric.
The optional timestamp is in milliseconds since 1 Jan 1970 00:00:00 UTC,
e.g. from
Date.now().
Example:
metrics.histogram('test.service_time', 0.248);
metrics.flush([onSuccess[, onError]])
Calling
flush sends any buffered metrics to Datadog. Unless you set
flushIntervalSeconds to 0 it won't be necessary to call this function.
It can be useful to trigger a manual flush by calling if you want to make sure pending metrics have been sent before you quit the application process, for example.
Datadog-metrics uses the debug
library for logging at runtime. You can enable debug logging by setting
the
DEBUG environment variable when you run your app.
Example:
DEBUG=metrics node app.js
npm test
counter to
count as
counter is deprecated by Datadog (Thanks to @dustingibbs)
metrics.flush() (Thanks @akrylysov!)
setDefaultXYZ() and added
init()
increment to be called with a default value of 1
counter to
increment
This module is heavily inspired by the Python dogapi module.
Daniel Bader – @dbader_org – mail@dbader.org
Distributed under the MIT license. See
LICENSE for more information.