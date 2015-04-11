Provides Javascript a simple CRUD API to the Ruby on Rails backend.

Backend gem repo github.com/Nedomas/databound-rails.

Usage

User = new Databound( '/users' ) User.where({ name : 'John' }).then( function ( users ) { alert( 'Users called John' ); }); User.find( 15 ).then( function ( user ) { alert( 'User no. 15: ' + user.name); }); User.create({ name : 'Peter' }).then( function ( user ) { alert( 'I am ' + user.name + ' from database' ); });

More API docs

Version support and dependencies

Works with:

Ruby on Rails 3+

Ruby 2.0+

It can work with Angular as a better ngResource alternative

as a better alternative Rails API

ActiveRecord or Mongoid

Active Model Serializers

Chrome any, Firefox any, Opera any, IE 8+

Depends on:

Lodash (should work with any version)

jQuery 1.5+

jQuery is used for making requests and promises. You can use your own library instead. Read API docs on how to override those.

Installation

1 - Gemfile

gem 'databound' , '3.1.3'

2.1 - With asset pipeline (sprockets)

Run generator to add Databound to application.js

rails g databound:install

2.2 - Without asset pipeline

Download the databound-standalone.js and load it up

< script src = 'assets/databound-standalone.js' > </ script >

2.3 - With require.js

Download Javascript part with npm or bower

npm install databound

OR

bower install databound

Require it Javascript with:

var Databound = require ( 'databound' );

3 - Add a route to config/routes.rb

Rails.application.routes.draw do databound :users , columns: [ :name , :city ] end

4 - (optional) Controller is autogenerated from route

But if you already have a controller, you can include Databound and specify the model yourself.

class UsersController < ApplicationController databound do model :user columns :name , :city end end

5 - Install dependencies (skip if with require.js )

Easiest way is to use the official Ruby gems or include them from CDNs.

Lo-Dash - lodash-rails gem or CDN.

jQuery (already installed by default on Rails) - jquery-rails gem or CDN

6 - Use it in the Javascript

var User = new Databound( '/users' );

Security

Which parts can Javascript modify?

Specify columns .

By default - no columns are modifiable.

How to secure the relation values?

You can use dsl(:your_column, :expected_value) to only allow certain dsl values and convert them to relation ids in the backend.

How to protect the scope of the records?

If you need a reference to the record being modified, use permit . It will give you a parsed record.

It also works with 3rd party libraries.

class ProjectsController < ApplicationController databound do model :project columns :name , :city permit( :create ) do authorize! :create , current_user end permit( :update ) do authorize current_user end permit( :destroy ) do current_user.god? end end end

Which parts can Javascript show?

Use Active Model Serializers to serialize the record.

If you don't want to use that, you can overwrite as_json method on the model.

Contributing ❤️

Fork it Create your feature branch (git checkout -b my-new-feature) Commit your changes (git commit -am 'Add some feature') Push to the branch (git push origin my-new-feature) Create a new Pull Request Get ice cream 🍨

Changelog

Next release

Associations.

Your contribution here.

3.1.3 - 2015-04-10

Fix Postgresql bug introduced with 3.1.2 . Do it @remigijusj bind_values way.

3.1.2 - 2015-04-10

Fix bug introduced with Rails 4.2 AdequateRecord update - AREL query API changed. Thanks to @remigijusj who patched it (https://github.com/Nedomas/databound-rails/issues/2).

3.1.1 - 2015-02-10

Fix where bug which did to take into account the extra_where_scopes .

3.1.0 - 2015-01-10

Friendly error messages in development environment.

.all method.

3.0.3 - 2015-01-09

Fix bootup of a default Rails stack in production with databound and eager_load

3.0.2 - 2015-01-08

read action of permit returning false now returns empty scoped records

3.0.1 - 2015-01-08

Minor bugfix

3.0.0 - 2015-01-08

Simplify configuration setup and improve performance.

Thanks to @Austio for docs on 3rd party authentication libraries.

class ProjectsController < ApplicationController databound do model :project columns :name , :city end end

2.0.1 - 2015-01-03

Add support for specifying permitted_columns in routes.rb . No columns are modifiable by default.

1.1.0 - 2015-01-03

You can specify permit_update_destroy? on a controller to manage the scope of the records that can be modified from the Javascript.

1.0.0 - 2015-01-03