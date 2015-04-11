Provides Javascript a simple CRUD API to the Ruby on Rails backend.
User = new Databound('/users')
User.where({ name: 'John' }).then(function(users) {
alert('Users called John');
});
User.find(15).then(function(user) {
alert('User no. 15: ' + user.name);
});
User.create({ name: 'Peter' }).then(function(user) {
alert('I am ' + user.name + ' from database');
});
Works with:
Depends on:
jQuery is used for making requests and promises. You can use your own library instead. Read API docs on how to override those.
1 - Gemfile
gem 'databound', '3.1.3'
2.1 - With asset pipeline (sprockets)
Run generator to add Databound to application.js
rails g databound:install
2.2 - Without asset pipeline
Download the databound-standalone.js and load it up
<script src='assets/databound-standalone.js'></script>
2.3 - With require.js
Download Javascript part with npm or bower
npm install databound
OR
bower install databound
Require it Javascript with:
var Databound = require('databound');
3 - Add a route to config/routes.rb
Rails.application.routes.draw do
databound :users, columns: [:name, :city]
end
4 - (optional) Controller is autogenerated from route
But if you already have a controller, you can include Databound and specify the model yourself.
class UsersController < ApplicationController
databound do
model :user
columns :name, :city
end
end
5 - Install dependencies (skip if with
require.js)
Easiest way is to use the official Ruby gems or include them from CDNs.
Lo-Dash - lodash-rails gem or CDN.
jQuery (already installed by default on Rails) - jquery-rails gem or CDN
6 - Use it in the Javascript
var User = new Databound('/users');
Which parts can Javascript modify?
Specify
columns.
By default - no columns are modifiable.
How to secure the relation values?
You can use
dsl(:your_column, :expected_value) to only allow certain dsl values and convert them to relation ids in the backend.
How to protect the scope of the records?
If you need a reference to the record being modified, use
permit. It will give you a parsed record.
It also works with 3rd party libraries.
class ProjectsController < ApplicationController
databound do
model :project
columns :name, :city
# CanCanCan gem
permit(:create) do
authorize! :create, current_user
end
# Pundit
permit(:update) do
authorize current_user
end
# Plain Ruby
permit(:destroy) do
current_user.god?
end
end
end
Which parts can Javascript show?
Use Active Model Serializers to serialize the record.
If you don't want to use that, you can overwrite
as_json method on the model.
Next release
3.1.3 - 2015-04-10
3.1.2. Do it @remigijusj
bind_values way.
3.1.2 - 2015-04-10
AdequateRecord update - AREL query API changed. Thanks to @remigijusj who patched it (https://github.com/Nedomas/databound-rails/issues/2).
3.1.1 - 2015-02-10
where bug which did to take into account the
extra_where_scopes.
3.1.0 - 2015-01-10
.all method.
3.0.3 - 2015-01-09
databound and
eager_load
3.0.2 - 2015-01-08
read action of
permit returning
false now returns empty scoped records
3.0.1 - 2015-01-08
3.0.0 - 2015-01-08
class ProjectsController < ApplicationController
databound do
model :project
columns :name, :city
end
end
2.0.1 - 2015-01-03
permitted_columns in
routes.rb. No columns are modifiable by default.
1.1.0 - 2015-01-03
permit_update_destroy? on a controller to manage the scope of the records that can be modified from the Javascript.
1.0.0 - 2015-01-03
id instead of
{ id: someid }.
extra_find_scopes renamed to
extra_where_scopes