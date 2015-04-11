openbase logo
Provides Javascript a simple API to the Ruby on Rails CRUD.

Readme

Gem Bower npm Code Climate Build Status

Databound

Provides Javascript a simple CRUD API to the Ruby on Rails backend.

Check out live examples on the Databound website databound.me.

Backend gem repo github.com/Nedomas/databound-rails.

Usage

  User = new Databound('/users')

  User.where({ name: 'John' }).then(function(users) {
    alert('Users called John');
  });

  User.find(15).then(function(user) {
    alert('User no. 15: ' + user.name);
  });

  User.create({ name: 'Peter' }).then(function(user) {
    alert('I am ' + user.name + ' from database');
  });

More API docs

Version support and dependencies

Works with:

  • Ruby on Rails 3+
  • Ruby 2.0+
  • It can work with Angular as a better ngResource alternative
  • Rails API
  • ActiveRecord or Mongoid
  • Active Model Serializers
  • Chrome any, Firefox any, Opera any, IE 8+

Depends on:

  • Lodash (should work with any version)
  • jQuery 1.5+

jQuery is used for making requests and promises. You can use your own library instead. Read API docs on how to override those.

Installation

1 - Gemfile

gem 'databound', '3.1.3'

2.1 - With asset pipeline (sprockets)

Run generator to add Databound to application.js

rails g databound:install

2.2 - Without asset pipeline

Download the databound-standalone.js and load it up

<script src='assets/databound-standalone.js'></script>

2.3 - With require.js

Download Javascript part with npm or bower

npm install databound

OR

bower install databound

Require it Javascript with:

var Databound = require('databound');

3 - Add a route to config/routes.rb

Rails.application.routes.draw do
  databound :users, columns: [:name, :city]
end

4 - (optional) Controller is autogenerated from route

But if you already have a controller, you can include Databound and specify the model yourself.

class UsersController < ApplicationController
  databound do
    model :user
    columns :name, :city
  end
end

5 - Install dependencies (skip if with require.js)

Easiest way is to use the official Ruby gems or include them from CDNs.

Lo-Dash - lodash-rails gem or CDN.

jQuery (already installed by default on Rails) - jquery-rails gem or CDN

6 - Use it in the Javascript

var User = new Databound('/users');

Security

Which parts can Javascript modify?

Specify columns.

By default - no columns are modifiable.

How to secure the relation values?

You can use dsl(:your_column, :expected_value) to only allow certain dsl values and convert them to relation ids in the backend.

How to protect the scope of the records?

If you need a reference to the record being modified, use permit. It will give you a parsed record.

It also works with 3rd party libraries.

class ProjectsController < ApplicationController
  databound do
    model :project
    columns :name, :city

    # CanCanCan gem
    permit(:create) do
      authorize! :create, current_user
    end

    # Pundit
    permit(:update) do
      authorize current_user
    end

    # Plain Ruby
    permit(:destroy) do
      current_user.god?
    end
  end
end

Which parts can Javascript show?

Use Active Model Serializers to serialize the record.

If you don't want to use that, you can overwrite as_json method on the model.

Contributing ❤️

  1. Fork it
  2. Create your feature branch (git checkout -b my-new-feature)
  3. Commit your changes (git commit -am 'Add some feature')
  4. Push to the branch (git push origin my-new-feature)
  5. Create a new Pull Request
  6. Get ice cream 🍨

Changelog

Next release

  • Associations.
  • Your contribution here.

3.1.3 - 2015-04-10

  • Fix Postgresql bug introduced with 3.1.2. Do it @remigijusj bind_values way.

3.1.2 - 2015-04-10

3.1.1 - 2015-02-10

  • Fix where bug which did to take into account the extra_where_scopes.

3.1.0 - 2015-01-10

  • Friendly error messages in development environment.
  • .all method.

3.0.3 - 2015-01-09

  • Fix bootup of a default Rails stack in production with databound and eager_load

3.0.2 - 2015-01-08

  • read action of permit returning false now returns empty scoped records

3.0.1 - 2015-01-08

  • Minor bugfix

3.0.0 - 2015-01-08

  • Simplify configuration setup and improve performance.
  • Thanks to @Austio for docs on 3rd party authentication libraries.
class ProjectsController < ApplicationController
  databound do
    model :project
    columns :name, :city
  end
end

2.0.1 - 2015-01-03

  • Add support for specifying permitted_columns in routes.rb. No columns are modifiable by default.

1.1.0 - 2015-01-03

  • You can specify permit_update_destroy? on a controller to manage the scope of the records that can be modified from the Javascript.

1.0.0 - 2015-01-03

  • Destroy now accepts id instead of { id: someid }.
  • extra_find_scopes renamed to extra_where_scopes

Used and sponsored by

closeheat SameSystem picnic-right

