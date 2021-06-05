openbase logo
dj

database-js

by Michael Anderson
3.0.11 (see all)

Common Database Interface for Node

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.7K

GitHub Stars

50

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

database-js

Build Status npm version Mentioned in Awesome Node.js downloads

Wrapper for multiple databases with a JDBC-like connection

Database-js implements a common, promise-based interface for SQL database access. Inspired by Java, it uses connection strings to identify the database driver. Wrappers around native database drivers provide a unified interface to handle databases. Thus, you don't need to modify your code (except the connection string) to change your database! 😉

Database-js has built-in prepared statements, even if the underlying driver does not support them. It is built on Promises, so it works well with ES7 async code.

Contents

Install

npm install database-js

Drivers

Driver (wrapper)NoteInstallation
ActiveX Data ObjectsWindows onlynpm i database-js-adodb
CSV filesnpm i database-js-csv
Excel filesnpm i database-js-xlsx
Firebasenpm i database-js-firebase
INI filesnpm i database-js-ini
JSON filesnpm i database-js-json
MySQLnpm i database-js-mysql
MS SQL Servernpm i database-js-mssql
PostgreSQLnpm i database-js-postgres
SQLitenpm i database-js-sqlite

See here how to add a new driver.

Usage

var Connection = require('database-js').Connection;

// CONNECTION
var conn =
    new Connection("sqlite:///path/to/test.sqlite");               // SQLite
    // new Connection("mysql://user:password@localhost/test");     // MySQL
    // new Connection("postgres://user:password@localhost/test");  // PostgreSQL
    // 👉 Change the connection string according to the database driver

// QUERY
var stmt1 = conn.prepareStatement("SELECT * FROM city WHERE name = ?");
stmt1.query("New York")
    .then( function (results) {
        console.log(results); // Display the results
    } ).catch( function (reason) {
        console.log(reason); // Some problem while performing the query
    } );

// COMMAND
var stmt2 = conn.prepareStatement("INSERT INTO city (name, population) VALUES (?, ?)");
stmt2.execute("Rio de Janeiro", 6747815)
    .then( function() { console.log( 'Inserted.' ); } )
    .catch( function(reason) { console.log('Error: ' + reason); } );

// ANOTHER COMMAND
var stmt3 = conn.prepareStatement("UPDATE city SET population = population + ? WHERE name = ?");
stmt3.execute(1, "Rio de Janeiro")
    .then( function() { console.log( 'Updated.' ); } )
    .catch( function(reason) { console.log('Error: ' + reason); } );

// CLOSING THE CONNECTION
conn.close()
    .then( function() { console.log('Closed.'); } )
    .catch( function(reason) { console.log('Error: ' + reason); } );

Async / await

Because database-js is built on Promises, it works very well with async/await. Compare the following code to the code from above. They accomplish the same thing.

const Connection = require('database-js').Connection;

(async () => {
    let conn;
    try {
        // CONNECTION
        conn = new Connection('mysql://user:password@localhost/test');

        // QUERY
        const stmt1 = conn.prepareStatement('SELECT * FROM city WHERE name = ?');
        const results = await stmt1.query('New York');
        console.log(results);

        // COMMAND 1
        const stmt2 = conn.prepareStatement('INSERT INTO city (name, population) VALUES (?,?)');
        await stmt1.execute('Rio de Janeiro', 6747815);

        // COMMAND 2
        const stmt2 = conn.prepareStatement('UPDATE city SET population = population + ? WHERE name = ?');
        await stmt1.execute(1, 'Rio de Janeiro');
    } catch (reason) {
        console.log(reason);
    } finally {
        try {
            await conn.close();
        } catch (err) {
            console.log(err);
        }
    }
})();

Basic API

See the source code for the full API.

class Connection {

    /** Creates and prepares a statement with the given SQL. */
    prepareStatement(sql: string): PreparedStatement;

    /** Closes the underlying connection. */
    close(): Promise<void>;

    /** Indicates whether the underlying driver support transactions. */
    isTransactionSupported(): boolean;

    /** Returns true if the underlying driver is in a transaction, false otherwise. */
    inTransaction(): boolean;

    /**
     * Starts a transaction (if supported).
     *
     * Transactions can fail to start if another transaction is already running or
     * if the driver does not support transactions.
     */
    beginTransaction(): Promise<boolean>;

    /**
     * Commits a transaction (if supported).
     *
     * Transactions can fail to commit if no transaction was started, or if the driver
     * does not support transactions.
     */
    commit(): Promise<boolean>;

    /**
     * Cancels a transaction (if supported).
     *
     * Transaction can fail to be rolled back no transaction was started, or if the driver
     * does not support transactions.
     */
    rollback(): Promise<boolean>;
}

class PreparedStatement {
    /**
     * Performs the prepared SQL query with the given arguments.
     * Returns a Promise with an array of rows.
     */
    query(...args: any): Promise<Array<any>>;

    /** Executes the prepared SQL statement with the given arguments. */
    execute(... args): Promise<any>;
}

See also

License

MIT

