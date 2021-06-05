Wrapper for multiple databases with a JDBC-like connection

Database-js implements a common, promise-based interface for SQL database access. Inspired by Java, it uses connection strings to identify the database driver. Wrappers around native database drivers provide a unified interface to handle databases. Thus, you don't need to modify your code (except the connection string) to change your database! 😉

Database-js has built-in prepared statements, even if the underlying driver does not support them. It is built on Promises, so it works well with ES7 async code.

Contents

Install

npm install database-js

Drivers

See here how to add a new driver.

Usage

var Connection = require ( 'database-js' ).Connection; var conn = new Connection( "sqlite:///path/to/test.sqlite" ); var stmt1 = conn.prepareStatement( "SELECT * FROM city WHERE name = ?" ); stmt1.query( "New York" ) .then( function ( results ) { console .log(results); } ).catch( function ( reason ) { console .log(reason); } ); var stmt2 = conn.prepareStatement( "INSERT INTO city (name, population) VALUES (?, ?)" ); stmt2.execute( "Rio de Janeiro" , 6747815 ) .then( function ( ) { console .log( 'Inserted.' ); } ) .catch( function ( reason ) { console .log( 'Error: ' + reason); } ); var stmt3 = conn.prepareStatement( "UPDATE city SET population = population + ? WHERE name = ?" ); stmt3.execute( 1 , "Rio de Janeiro" ) .then( function ( ) { console .log( 'Updated.' ); } ) .catch( function ( reason ) { console .log( 'Error: ' + reason); } ); conn.close() .then( function ( ) { console .log( 'Closed.' ); } ) .catch( function ( reason ) { console .log( 'Error: ' + reason); } );

Async / await

Because database-js is built on Promises, it works very well with async/await. Compare the following code to the code from above. They accomplish the same thing.

const Connection = require ( 'database-js' ).Connection; ( async ( ) => { let conn; try { conn = new Connection( 'mysql://user:password@localhost/test' ); const stmt1 = conn.prepareStatement( 'SELECT * FROM city WHERE name = ?' ); const results = await stmt1.query( 'New York' ); console .log(results); const stmt2 = conn.prepareStatement( 'INSERT INTO city (name, population) VALUES (?,?)' ); await stmt1.execute( 'Rio de Janeiro' , 6747815 ); const stmt2 = conn.prepareStatement( 'UPDATE city SET population = population + ? WHERE name = ?' ); await stmt1.execute( 1 , 'Rio de Janeiro' ); } catch (reason) { console .log(reason); } finally { try { await conn.close(); } catch (err) { console .log(err); } } })();

Basic API

See the source code for the full API.

class Connection { prepareStatement(sql: string ): PreparedStatement; close(): Promise < void >; isTransactionSupported(): boolean ; inTransaction(): boolean ; beginTransaction(): Promise < boolean >; commit(): Promise < boolean >; rollback(): Promise < boolean >; }

class PreparedStatement { query(...args: any ): Promise < Array < any >>; execute(... args): Promise < any >; }

See also

Wiki for more examples and how to use a connection pool.

codeceptjs-dbhelper - Allows to use database-js inside CodeceptJS tests (as a helper).

License

MIT