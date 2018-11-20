Node.js Database Cleaner

The simplest way to clean your database.

Say you're doing test cases. How can you clean up your data after each test run? With Database Cleaner you can simply do it with one line of code.

Supported Databases

MongoDB

Redis

CouchDB

MySQL

Postgres

Elasticsearch

Dependencies

Runtime

Node 0.8.x+

node-mongodb-native (a.k.a mongodb)

redis

cradle for couchdb (http://cloudhead.io/cradle)

mysql server

postgres server

elasticsearch

mocha

should

hredis

redis

cradle

mysql

pg

elasticsearch

Installation

npm install database-cleaner

Usage

var DatabaseCleaner = require ( 'database-cleaner' ); var databaseCleaner = new DatabaseCleaner(type); databaseCleaner.clean(database, callback);

Config

By default it attempts to load the config/cleaner-config.js file and will fall back to the default config.

Both MySQL and Postgres support truncation and deletion strategies. To specify this strategy specify the configuration as follows:

{ postgresql : { strategy : 'truncation' , skipTables : [] } }

Examples

Take look at test folder to see how it works.

Look at examples dir.

Running tests

There is some ways to run tests:

mocha test npm test

For tests you need each database running (mongodb, redis, couchdb, mysql) Or run once. Ex: mocha test/redis.test.js

You can also run tests using local mocha. ./node_modules/mocha/bin/mocha

MySQL

To run mysql tests you need to have a database_cleaner database.

mysql -u root -e 'create database database_cleaner;'

Postgres

To run postgres tests you need to have a database_cleaner database.

createdb database_cleaner

Author

Emerson Macedo (http://codificando.com/ and http://nodecasts.org)

(The MIT License)

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.