The simplest way to clean your database.
Say you're doing test cases. How can you clean up your data after each test run? With Database Cleaner you can simply do it with one line of code.
$ npm install database-cleaner
var DatabaseCleaner = require('database-cleaner');
var databaseCleaner = new DatabaseCleaner(type); //type = 'mongodb|redis|couchdb'
databaseCleaner.clean(database, callback);
By default it attempts to load the config/cleaner-config.js file and will fall back to the default config.
Both MySQL and Postgres support truncation and deletion strategies. To specify this strategy specify the configuration as follows:
{
postgresql: {
strategy: 'truncation',
skipTables: []
}
}
Take look at test folder to see how it works.
Look at examples dir.
There is some ways to run tests:
$ mocha test # you need mocha globaly installed. `npm install -g mocha`
$ npm test
For tests you need each database running (mongodb, redis, couchdb, mysql)
Or run once. Ex:
mocha test/redis.test.js
You can also run tests using local mocha. ./node_modules/mocha/bin/mocha
To run mysql tests you need to have a database_cleaner database.
mysql -u root -e 'create database database_cleaner;'
To run postgres tests you need to have a database_cleaner database.
createdb database_cleaner
