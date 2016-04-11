The
Validation(a, b) is a disjunction that's more appropriate for validating
inputs, or any use case where you want to aggregate failures. Not only the
Validation provides a better terminology for working with such cases
(
Failure and
Success versus
Left and
Right), it also allows one to
easily aggregate failures and successes as an Applicative Functor.
var Validation = require('data.validation')
var Success = Validation.Success
var Failure = Validation.Failure
// Functions that need to do validation return one of two cases:
//
// - A Success with the value they want to propagate.
// - Some value representing one or more failures, using a semigroup.
// Lists are the more straight-forward semigroup, so we just use them
// here.
function isPasswordLongEnough(a) {
return a.length > 6? Success(a)
: /* otherwise */ Failure(["Password must have more than 6 characters"])
}
function isPasswordStrongEnough(a) {
return /[\W]/.test(a)? Success(a)
: /* otherwise */ Failure(["Password must contain special characters"])
}
// To aggregate the failures, we start with a Success case containing
// a curried function of arity N (where N is the number of validations),
// and we just use an `.ap`-ply chain to get either the value our Success
// function ultimately returns, or the aggregated failures.
function isPasswordValid(a) {
return Success(function(x){ return function(y){ return a }})
.ap(isPasswordLongEnough(a))
.ap(isPasswordStrongEnough(a))
}
isPasswordValid("foo")
// => Validation.Failure([
// "Password must have more than 6 characters.",
// "Password must contain special characters."
// ])
isPasswordValid("rosesarered")
// => Validation.Failure([
// "Password must contain special characters."
// ])
isPasswordValid("rosesarered$andstuff")
// => Validation.Success("rosesarered$andstuff")
The easiest way is to grab it from NPM. If you're running in a Browser environment, you can use Browserify
$ npm install data.validation
If you're not using NPM, Download the latest release, and require
the
data.validation.umd.js file:
var Validation = require('data.validation')
Download the latest release, and require the
data.validation.umd.js
file:
require(['data.validation'], function(Validation) {
( ... )
})
Download the latest release, and load the
data.validation.umd.js
file. The properties are exposed in the global
folktale.data.validation object:
<script src="/path/to/data.validation.umd.js"></script>
If you want to compile this library from the source, you'll need Git, Make, Node.js, and run the following commands:
$ git clone git://github.com/folktale/data.validation.git
$ cd data.validation
$ npm install
$ make bundle
This will generate the
dist/data.validation.umd.js file, which you can load in
any JavaScript environment.
You can read the documentation online or build it yourself:
$ git clone git://github.com/folktale/data.validation.git
$ cd data.validation
$ npm install
$ make documentation
Then open the file
docs/index.html in your browser.
This library assumes an ES5 environment, but can be easily supported in ES3 platforms by the use of shims. Just include es5-shim :)
Copyright (c) 2013 Quildreen Motta.
Released under the MIT licence.