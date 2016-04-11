The Validation(a, b) is a disjunction that's more appropriate for validating inputs, or any use case where you want to aggregate failures. Not only the Validation provides a better terminology for working with such cases ( Failure and Success versus Left and Right ), it also allows one to easily aggregate failures and successes as an Applicative Functor.

Example

var Validation = require ( 'data.validation' ) var Success = Validation.Success var Failure = Validation.Failure function isPasswordLongEnough ( a ) { return a.length > 6 ? Success(a) : Failure([ "Password must have more than 6 characters" ]) } function isPasswordStrongEnough ( a ) { return /[\W]/ .test(a)? Success(a) : Failure([ "Password must contain special characters" ]) } function isPasswordValid ( a ) { return Success( function ( x ) { return function ( y ) { return a }}) .ap(isPasswordLongEnough(a)) .ap(isPasswordStrongEnough(a)) } isPasswordValid( "foo" ) isPasswordValid( "rosesarered" ) isPasswordValid( "rosesarered$andstuff" )

Installing

The easiest way is to grab it from NPM. If you're running in a Browser environment, you can use Browserify

npm install data.validation

Using with CommonJS

If you're not using NPM, Download the latest release, and require the data.validation.umd.js file:

var Validation = require ( 'data.validation' )

Using with AMD

Download the latest release, and require the data.validation.umd.js file:

require ([ 'data.validation' ], function ( Validation ) { ( ... ) })

Using without modules

Download the latest release, and load the data.validation.umd.js file. The properties are exposed in the global folktale.data.validation object:

< script src = "/path/to/data.validation.umd.js" > </ script >

Compiling from source

If you want to compile this library from the source, you'll need Git, Make, Node.js, and run the following commands:

git clone git://github.com/folktale/data.validation.git cd data.validation npm install make bundle

This will generate the dist/data.validation.umd.js file, which you can load in any JavaScript environment.

Documentation

You can read the documentation online or build it yourself:

git clone git://github.com/folktale/data.validation.git cd data.validation npm install make documentation

Then open the file docs/index.html in your browser.

Platform support

This library assumes an ES5 environment, but can be easily supported in ES3 platforms by the use of shims. Just include es5-shim :)

Licence

Copyright (c) 2013 Quildreen Motta.

Released under the MIT licence.