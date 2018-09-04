The Task(a, b) structure represents values that depend on time. This allows one to model time-based effects explicitly, such that one can have full knowledge of when they're dealing with delayed computations, latency, or anything that can not be computed immediately.

A common use for this monad is to replace the usual Continuation-Passing Style form of programming, in order to be able to compose and sequence time-dependent effects using the generic and powerful monadic operations.

Example

var Task = require ( 'data.task' ) var fs = require ( 'fs' ) function read ( path ) { return new Task( function ( reject, resolve ) { fs.readFile(path, function ( error, data ) { if (error) reject(error) else resolve(data) }) }) } function decode ( task ) { return task.map( function ( buffer ) { return buffer.toString( 'utf-8' ) }) } var intro = decode(read( 'intro.txt' )) var outro = decode(read( 'outro.txt' )) var concatenated = intro.chain( function ( a ) { return outro.map( function ( b ) { return a + b }) }) concatenated.fork( function ( error ) { throw error } , function ( data ) { console .log(data) } )

Installing

The easiest way is to grab it from NPM. If you're running in a Browser environment, you can use Browserify

npm install data.task

Using with CommonJS

If you're not using NPM, Download the latest release, and require the data.task.umd.js file:

var Task = require ( 'data.task' )

Using with AMD

Download the latest release, and require the data.task.umd.js file:

require ([ 'data.task' ], function ( Task ) { ( ... ) })

Using without modules

Download the latest release, and load the data.task.umd.js file. The properties are exposed in the global Task object:

< script src = "/path/to/data.task.umd.js" > </ script >

Compiling from source

If you want to compile this library from the source, you'll need Git, Make, Node.js, and run the following commands:

git clone git://github.com/folktale/data.task.git cd data.task npm install make bundle

This will generate the dist/data.task.umd.js file, which you can load in any JavaScript environment.

Documentation

You can read the documentation online or build it yourself:

git clone git://github.com/folktale/data.task.git cd data.task npm install make documentation

Platform support

This library assumes an ES5 environment, but can be easily supported in ES3 platforms by the use of shims. Just include es5-shim :)

Licence

Copyright (c) 2013-2015 Quildreen Motta.

Released under the MIT licence.