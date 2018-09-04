A structure for values that may not be present, or computations that may
fail.
Maybe(a) explicitly models the effects that implicit in
Nullable
types, thus has none of the problems associated with using
null or
undefined — like
NullPointerException or
TypeError.
Furthermore, being a Monad,
Maybe(a) can be composed in manners similar to
other monads, by using the generic sequencing and composition operations
provided for the common interface in
Fantasy Land.
var Maybe = require('data.maybe')
// :: [a], (a -> Bool) -> Maybe(a)
function find(collection, predicate) {
for (var i = 0; i < collection.length; ++i) {
var item = collection[i]
if (predicate(item)) return Maybe.Just(item)
}
return Maybe.Nothing()
}
var numbers = [-2, -1, 0, 1, 2]
var a = find(numbers, function(a){ return a > 5 })
var b = find(numbers, function(a){ return a === 0 })
// Call a function only if both a and b
// have values (sequencing)
a.chain(function(x) {
return b.chain(function(y) {
doSomething(x, y)
})
})
// Transform values only if they're available:
a.map(function(x){ return x + 1 })
// => Maybe.Nothing
b.map(function(x){ return x + 1 })
// => Maybe.Just(1)
// Use a default value if no value is present
a.orElse(function(){ return Maybe.Just(-1) })
// => Maybe.Just(-1)
b.orElse(function(){ return Maybe.Just(-1) })
// => Maybe.Just(0)
The easiest way is to grab it from NPM. If you're running in a Browser environment, you can use Browserify:
$ npm install data.maybe
If you're not using NPM, Download the latest release, and require
the
data.maybe.umd.js file:
var Maybe = require('data.maybe')
Download the latest release, and require the
data.maybe.umd.js
file:
require(['data.maybe'], function(Maybe) {
( ... )
})
Download the latest release, and load the
data.maybe.umd.js
file. The properties are exposed in the global
folktale.data.Maybe object:
<script src="/path/to/data.maybe.umd.js"></script>
If you want to compile this library from the source, you'll need Git, Make, Node.js, and run the following commands:
$ git clone git://github.com/folktale/data.maybe.git
$ cd data.maybe
$ npm install
$ make bundle
This will generate the
dist/data.maybe.umd.js file, which you can load in
any JavaScript environment.
You can read the documentation online or build it yourself:
$ git clone git://github.com/folktale/data.maybe.git
$ cd data.maybe
$ npm install
$ make documentation
Then open the file
docs/index.html in your browser.
This library assumes an ES5 environment, but can be easily supported in ES3 platforms by the use of shims. Just include es5-shim :)
Copyright (c) 2013 Quildreen Motta.
Released under the MIT licence.