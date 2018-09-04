The
Either(a, b) structure represents the logical disjunction between
a and
b. In other words,
Either may contain either a value of type
a or a value
of type
b, at any given time. This particular implementation is biased on the
right value (
b), thus projections will take the right value over the left
one.
A common use of this structure is to represent computations that may fail, when you want to provide additional information on the failure. This can force failures and their handling to be explicit, and avoid the problems associated with throwing exceptions — non locality, abnormal exits, etc.
Furthermore, being a monad,
Either(a, b) can be composed in manners similar
to other monads, by using the generic sequencing and composition operations
provided for the common interface in Fantasy Land.
// Returns the contents of the file at `path`, if it exists.
//
// read : String -> Either(Error, String)
function read(path) {
return exists(path)? Either.Right(fread(path))
: /* otherwise */ Either.Left("Non-existing file: " + path)
}
var intro = read('intro.txt') // => Right(...)
var outro = read('outro.txt') // => Right(...)
var nope = read('nope.txt') // => Left("Non-existing file: nope.txt")
// We can concatenate things without knowing if they exist at all, and
// failures are handled for us
intro.chain(function(a) {
return outro.map(function(b) {
return a + b
})
}).orElse(logFailure)
// => Right(...)
intro.chain(function(a) {
return nope.map(function(b) {
return a + b
})
})
// => Left("Non-existing file: nope.txt")
The easiest way is to grab it from NPM. If you're running in a Browser environment, you can use Browserify
$ npm install data.either
If you're not using NPM, Download the latest release, and require
the
data.either.umd.js file:
var Either = require('data.either')
require(['data.either'], function(Either) {
( ... )
})
Download the latest release, and load the
data.either.umd.js
file. The properties are exposed in the global
folktale.data.Either object:
<script src="/path/to/data.either.umd.js"></script>
If you want to compile this library from the source, you'll need Git, Make, Node.js, and run the following commands:
$ git clone git://github.com/folktale/data.either.git
$ cd data.either
$ npm install
$ make bundle
This will generate the
dist/data.either.umd.js file, which you can load in
any JavaScript environment.
You can read the documentation online or build it yourself:
$ git clone git://github.com/folktale/data.either.git
$ cd data.either
$ npm install
$ make documentation
Then open the file
docs/index.html in your browser.
This library assumes an ES5 environment, but can be easily supported in ES3 platforms by the use of shims. Just include es5-shim :)
Copyright (c) 2013 Quildreen Motta.
Released under the MIT licence.