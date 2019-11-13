Easily persist and load config data. No dependencies.
Install with npm (requires Node.js >=8):
$ npm install --save data-store
By default a JSON file is created with the name of the store in the
~/.config/data-store/ directory. This is completely customizable via options.
// create a config store ("foo.json") in the current working directory
const store = require('data-store')({ path: process.cwd() + '/foo.json' });
store.set('one', 'two');
console.log(store.data); //=> { one: 'two' }
store.set('x.y.z', 'boom!');
store.set({ c: 'd' });
console.log(store.get('e.f'));
//=> 'g'
console.log(store.get());
//=> { name: 'app', data: { a: 'b', c: 'd', e: { f: 'g' } } }
console.log(store.data);
//=> { a: 'b', c: 'd', e: { f: 'g' } }
You may also access the
Store class if you need to extend or modify the class:
const { Store } = require('data-store');
class MyClass extends Store {
constructor(...args) {
super(...args);
}
}
Initialize a new
Store with the given
name,
options and
default data.
Params
name {String}: Store name to use for the basename of the
.json file.
options {object}: See all available options.
defaults {object}: An object to initialize the store with.
Example
const store = require('data-store')('abc');
//=> '~/data-store/a.json'
const store = require('data-store')('abc', { cwd: 'test/fixtures' });
//=> './test/fixtures/abc.json'
Assign
value to
key and save to the file system. Can be a key-value pair, array of objects, or an object.
Params
key {String}
val {any}: The value to save to
key. Must be a valid JSON type: String, Number, Array or Object.
returns {Object}
Store: for chaining
Example
// key, value
store.set('a', 'b');
//=> {a: 'b'}
// extend the store with an object
store.set({a: 'b'});
//=> {a: 'b'}
Assign
value to
key while retaining prior members of
value if
value is a map. If
value is not a map, overwrites like
.set.
Params
key {String}
val {any}: The value to merge to
key. Must be a valid JSON type: String, Number, Array or Object.
returns {Object}
Store: for chaining
Example
store.set('a', { b: c });
//=> {a: { b: c }}
store.merge('a', { d: e });
//=> {a: { b: c, d: e }}
store.set('a', 'b');
//=> {a: 'b'}
store.merge('a', { c : 'd' });
//=> {a: { c : 'd' }}
Add the given
value to the array at
key. Creates a new array if one doesn't exist, and only adds unique values to the array.
Params
key {String}
val {any}: The value to union to
key. Must be a valid JSON type: String, Number, Array or Object.
returns {Object}
Store: for chaining
Example
store.union('a', 'b');
store.union('a', 'c');
store.union('a', 'd');
store.union('a', 'c');
console.log(store.get('a'));
//=> ['b', 'c', 'd']
Get the stored
value of
key.
Params
key {String}
returns {any}: The value to store for
key.
Example
store.set('a', {b: 'c'});
store.get('a');
//=> {b: 'c'}
store.get();
//=> {a: {b: 'c'}}
Returns
true if the specified
key has a value.
Params
key {String}
returns {Boolean}: Returns true if
key has
Example
store.set('a', 42);
store.set('c', null);
store.has('a'); //=> true
store.has('c'); //=> true
store.has('d'); //=> false
Returns
true if the specified
key exists.
Params
key {String}
returns {Boolean}: Returns true if
key exists
Example
store.set('a', 'b');
store.set('b', false);
store.set('c', null);
store.set('d', true);
store.set('e', undefined);
store.hasOwn('a'); //=> true
store.hasOwn('b'); //=> true
store.hasOwn('c'); //=> true
store.hasOwn('d'); //=> true
store.hasOwn('e'); //=> true
store.hasOwn('foo'); //=> false
Delete one or more properties from the store.
Params
keys {String|Array}: One or more properties to delete.
Example
store.set('foo.bar', 'baz');
console.log(store.data); //=> { foo: { bar: 'baz' } }
store.del('foo.bar');
console.log(store.data); //=> { foo: {} }
store.del('foo');
console.log(store.data); //=> {}
Return a clone of the
store.data object.
returns {Object}
Example
console.log(store.clone());
Clear
store.data to an empty object.
returns {undefined}
Example
store.clear();
Stringify the store. Takes the same arguments as
JSON.stringify.
Params
replacer {Function}: Replacer function.
indent {String}: Indentation to use. Default is 2 spaces.
returns {String}
Example
console.log(store.json(null, 2));
Calls .writeFile() to persist the store to the file system, after an optional debounce period. This method should probably not be called directly as it's used internally by other methods.
returns {undefined}
Example
store.save();
Delete the store from the file system.
returns {undefined}
Example
store.unlink();
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Description
debounce
number
undefined
|Disabled by default. Milliseconds to delay writing the JSON file to the file system. This can make the store more performant by preventing multiple subsequent writes after calling
.set or setting/getting
store.data, but comes with the potential side effect that the config file will be outdated during the timeout. To get around this, use data-store's API to (re-)load the file instead of directly reading the file (using
fs.readFile for example).
indent
number∣null
2
|The indent value to pass to
JSON.stringify() when writing the file to the fs, or when .json() is called
name
string
undefined
|The name to use for the store file stem (
name + '.json' is the store's file name)
home
string
process.env.XDG_CONFIG_HOME or
path.join(os.homedir(), '.config')
|The root home directory to use
base
string
path.join(home, 'data-store')
|The relative sub-folder to join to
home for data-store config files.
path
string
...
|Absolute file path for the data-store JSON file. This is created by joining
base to
name + '.json'. Setting this value directly will override the
name,
home and
base values.
You can set the store path using
options.path:
const os = require('os');
const path = require('path');
const store = new Store({
path: path.join(os.homedir(), '.config/my_app/settings.json')
});
console.log(store.path);
// '~/.config/my_app/settings.json'
Or you can set the path using a combination of path parts. The following is equivalent to the previous example:
const os = require('os');
const store = new Store({
home: os.homedir(),
base: '.config/my_app',
name: 'settings'
});
console.log(store.path);
// '~/.config/my_app/settings.json'
