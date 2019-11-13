openbase logo
ds

data-store

by Jon Schlinkert
4.0.3 (see all)

Easily get, set and persist config data. Fast. Supports dot-notation in keys. No dependencies.

Overview

Readme

data-store Donate NPM version NPM monthly downloads NPM total downloads Build Status

Easily persist and load config data. No dependencies.

Install

Usage example

Install

Install with npm (requires Node.js >=8):

$ npm install --save data-store

Usage example

By default a JSON file is created with the name of the store in the ~/.config/data-store/ directory. This is completely customizable via options.

// create a config store ("foo.json") in the current working directory
const store = require('data-store')({ path: process.cwd() + '/foo.json' });

store.set('one', 'two'); 
console.log(store.data); //=> { one: 'two' }

store.set('x.y.z', 'boom!');
store.set({ c: 'd' });

console.log(store.get('e.f'));
//=> 'g'

console.log(store.get());
//=> { name: 'app', data: { a: 'b', c: 'd', e: { f: 'g' } } }

console.log(store.data);
//=> { a: 'b', c: 'd', e: { f: 'g' } }

You may also access the Store class if you need to extend or modify the class:

const { Store } = require('data-store');

class MyClass extends Store {
  constructor(...args) {
    super(...args);
  }
}

API

Store

Initialize a new Store with the given name, options and default data.

Params

  • name {String}: Store name to use for the basename of the .json file.
  • options {object}: See all available options.
  • defaults {object}: An object to initialize the store with.

Example

const store = require('data-store')('abc');
//=> '~/data-store/a.json'

const store = require('data-store')('abc', { cwd: 'test/fixtures' });
//=> './test/fixtures/abc.json'

.set

Assign value to key and save to the file system. Can be a key-value pair, array of objects, or an object.

Params

  • key {String}
  • val {any}: The value to save to key. Must be a valid JSON type: String, Number, Array or Object.
  • returns {Object} Store: for chaining

Example

// key, value
store.set('a', 'b');
//=> {a: 'b'}

// extend the store with an object
store.set({a: 'b'});
//=> {a: 'b'}

.merge

Assign value to key while retaining prior members of value if value is a map. If value is not a map, overwrites like .set.

Params

  • key {String}
  • val {any}: The value to merge to key. Must be a valid JSON type: String, Number, Array or Object.
  • returns {Object} Store: for chaining

Example

store.set('a', { b: c });
//=> {a: { b: c }}

store.merge('a', { d: e });
//=> {a: { b: c, d: e }}

store.set('a', 'b');
//=> {a: 'b'}

store.merge('a', { c : 'd' });
//=> {a: { c : 'd' }}

.union

Add the given value to the array at key. Creates a new array if one doesn't exist, and only adds unique values to the array.

Params

  • key {String}
  • val {any}: The value to union to key. Must be a valid JSON type: String, Number, Array or Object.
  • returns {Object} Store: for chaining

Example

store.union('a', 'b');
store.union('a', 'c');
store.union('a', 'd');
store.union('a', 'c');
console.log(store.get('a'));
//=> ['b', 'c', 'd']

.get

Get the stored value of key.

Params

  • key {String}
  • returns {any}: The value to store for key.

Example

store.set('a', {b: 'c'});
store.get('a');
//=> {b: 'c'}

store.get();
//=> {a: {b: 'c'}}

.has

Returns true if the specified key has a value.

Params

  • key {String}
  • returns {Boolean}: Returns true if key has

Example

store.set('a', 42);
store.set('c', null);

store.has('a'); //=> true
store.has('c'); //=> true
store.has('d'); //=> false

.hasOwn

Returns true if the specified key exists.

Params

  • key {String}
  • returns {Boolean}: Returns true if key exists

Example

store.set('a', 'b');
store.set('b', false);
store.set('c', null);
store.set('d', true);
store.set('e', undefined);

store.hasOwn('a'); //=> true
store.hasOwn('b'); //=> true
store.hasOwn('c'); //=> true
store.hasOwn('d'); //=> true
store.hasOwn('e'); //=> true
store.hasOwn('foo'); //=> false

.del

Delete one or more properties from the store.

Params

  • keys {String|Array}: One or more properties to delete.

Example

store.set('foo.bar', 'baz');
console.log(store.data); //=> { foo: { bar: 'baz' } }
store.del('foo.bar');
console.log(store.data); //=> { foo: {} }
store.del('foo');
console.log(store.data); //=> {}

.clone

Return a clone of the store.data object.

  • returns {Object}

Example

console.log(store.clone());

.clear

Clear store.data to an empty object.

  • returns {undefined}

Example

store.clear();

.json

Stringify the store. Takes the same arguments as JSON.stringify.

Params

  • replacer {Function}: Replacer function.
  • indent {String}: Indentation to use. Default is 2 spaces.
  • returns {String}

Example

console.log(store.json(null, 2));

.save

Calls .writeFile() to persist the store to the file system, after an optional debounce period. This method should probably not be called directly as it's used internally by other methods.

  • returns {undefined}

Example

store.save();

Delete the store from the file system.

  • returns {undefined}

Example

store.unlink();

Options

OptionTypeDefaultDescription
debouncenumberundefinedDisabled by default. Milliseconds to delay writing the JSON file to the file system. This can make the store more performant by preventing multiple subsequent writes after calling .set or setting/getting store.data, but comes with the potential side effect that the config file will be outdated during the timeout. To get around this, use data-store's API to (re-)load the file instead of directly reading the file (using fs.readFile for example).
indentnumber∣null2The indent value to pass to JSON.stringify() when writing the file to the fs, or when .json() is called
namestringundefinedThe name to use for the store file stem (name + '.json' is the store's file name)
homestringprocess.env.XDG_CONFIG_HOME or path.join(os.homedir(), '.config')The root home directory to use
basestringpath.join(home, 'data-store')The relative sub-folder to join to home for data-store config files.
pathstring...Absolute file path for the data-store JSON file. This is created by joining base to name + '.json'. Setting this value directly will override the name, home and base values.

Example: setting path options

You can set the store path using options.path:

const os = require('os');
const path = require('path');
const store = new Store({
  path: path.join(os.homedir(), '.config/my_app/settings.json')
});

console.log(store.path);
// '~/.config/my_app/settings.json'

Or you can set the path using a combination of path parts. The following is equivalent to the previous example:

const os = require('os');
const store = new Store({
  home: os.homedir(),
  base: '.config/my_app',
  name: 'settings'
});

console.log(store.path);
// '~/.config/my_app/settings.json'

About

Contributing

Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.

Running Tests

Running and reviewing unit tests is a great way to get familiarized with a library and its API. You can install dependencies and run tests with the following command:

$ npm install && npm test
Building docs

(This project's readme.md is generated by verb, please don't edit the readme directly. Any changes to the readme must be made in the .verb.md readme template.)

To generate the readme, run the following command:

$ npm install -g verbose/verb#dev verb-generate-readme && verb

You might also be interested in these projects:

  • get-value: Use property paths like 'a.b.c' to get a nested value from an object. Even works… more | homepage
  • has-value: Returns true if a value exists, false if empty. Works with deeply nested values using… more | homepage
  • set-value: Create nested values and any intermediaries using dot notation ('a.b.c') paths. | homepage
  • write: Write data to a file, replacing the file if it already exists and creating any… more | homepage

Contributors

CommitsContributor
177jonschlinkert
7derrell
5doowb
3nytamin
2tunnckoCore
1jamen
1ArtskydJ

Author

Jon Schlinkert

License

Copyright © 2019, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT License.

Copyright © 2019, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT License.

