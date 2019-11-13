Easily persist and load config data. No dependencies.

Install

Install with npm (requires Node.js >=8):

$ npm install --save data-store

Usage example

By default a JSON file is created with the name of the store in the ~/.config/data-store/ directory. This is completely customizable via options.

const store = require ( 'data-store' )({ path : process.cwd() + '/foo.json' }); store.set( 'one' , 'two' ); console .log(store.data); store.set( 'x.y.z' , 'boom!' ); store.set({ c : 'd' }); console .log(store.get( 'e.f' )); console .log(store.get()); console .log(store.data);

You may also access the Store class if you need to extend or modify the class:

const { Store } = require ( 'data-store' ); class MyClass extends Store { constructor (...args) { super (...args); } }

API

Initialize a new Store with the given name , options and default data.

Params

name {String} : Store name to use for the basename of the .json file.

: Store name to use for the basename of the file. options {object} : See all available options.

: See all available options. defaults {object}: An object to initialize the store with.

Example

const store = require ( 'data-store' )( 'abc' ); const store = require ( 'data-store' )( 'abc' , { cwd : 'test/fixtures' });

Assign value to key and save to the file system. Can be a key-value pair, array of objects, or an object.

Params

key {String}

val {any} : The value to save to key . Must be a valid JSON type: String, Number, Array or Object.

: The value to save to . Must be a valid JSON type: String, Number, Array or Object. returns {Object} Store : for chaining

Example

store.set( 'a' , 'b' ); store.set({ a : 'b' });

Assign value to key while retaining prior members of value if value is a map. If value is not a map, overwrites like .set .

Params

key {String}

val {any} : The value to merge to key . Must be a valid JSON type: String, Number, Array or Object.

: The value to merge to . Must be a valid JSON type: String, Number, Array or Object. returns {Object} Store : for chaining

Example

store.set( 'a' , { b : c }); store.merge( 'a' , { d : e }); store.set( 'a' , 'b' ); store.merge( 'a' , { c : 'd' });

Add the given value to the array at key . Creates a new array if one doesn't exist, and only adds unique values to the array.

Params

key {String}

val {any} : The value to union to key . Must be a valid JSON type: String, Number, Array or Object.

: The value to union to . Must be a valid JSON type: String, Number, Array or Object. returns {Object} Store : for chaining

Example

store.union( 'a' , 'b' ); store.union( 'a' , 'c' ); store.union( 'a' , 'd' ); store.union( 'a' , 'c' ); console .log(store.get( 'a' ));

Get the stored value of key .

Params

key {String}

returns {any}: The value to store for key .

Example

store.set( 'a' , { b : 'c' }); store.get( 'a' ); store.get();

Returns true if the specified key has a value.

Params

key {String}

returns {Boolean}: Returns true if key has

Example

store.set( 'a' , 42 ); store.set( 'c' , null ); store.has( 'a' ); store.has( 'c' ); store.has( 'd' );

Returns true if the specified key exists.

Params

key {String}

returns {Boolean}: Returns true if key exists

Example

store.set( 'a' , 'b' ); store.set( 'b' , false ); store.set( 'c' , null ); store.set( 'd' , true ); store.set( 'e' , undefined ); store.hasOwn( 'a' ); store.hasOwn( 'b' ); store.hasOwn( 'c' ); store.hasOwn( 'd' ); store.hasOwn( 'e' ); store.hasOwn( 'foo' );

Delete one or more properties from the store.

Params

keys {String|Array}: One or more properties to delete.

Example

store.set( 'foo.bar' , 'baz' ); console .log(store.data); store.del( 'foo.bar' ); console .log(store.data); store.del( 'foo' ); console .log(store.data);

Return a clone of the store.data object.

returns {Object}

Example

console .log(store.clone());

Clear store.data to an empty object.

returns {undefined}

Example

store.clear();

Stringify the store. Takes the same arguments as JSON.stringify .

Params

replacer {Function} : Replacer function.

: Replacer function. indent {String} : Indentation to use. Default is 2 spaces.

: Indentation to use. Default is 2 spaces. returns {String}

Example

console .log(store.json( null , 2 ));

Calls .writeFile() to persist the store to the file system, after an optional debounce period. This method should probably not be called directly as it's used internally by other methods.

returns {undefined}

Example

store.save();

Delete the store from the file system.

returns {undefined}

Example

store.unlink();

Options

Option Type Default Description debounce number undefined Disabled by default. Milliseconds to delay writing the JSON file to the file system. This can make the store more performant by preventing multiple subsequent writes after calling .set or setting/getting store.data , but comes with the potential side effect that the config file will be outdated during the timeout. To get around this, use data-store's API to (re-)load the file instead of directly reading the file (using fs.readFile for example). indent number∣null 2 The indent value to pass to JSON.stringify() when writing the file to the fs, or when .json() is called name string undefined The name to use for the store file stem ( name + '.json' is the store's file name) home string process.env.XDG_CONFIG_HOME or path.join(os.homedir(), '.config') The root home directory to use base string path.join(home, 'data-store') The relative sub-folder to join to home for data-store config files. path string ... Absolute file path for the data-store JSON file. This is created by joining base to name + '.json' . Setting this value directly will override the name , home and base values.

Example: setting path options

You can set the store path using options.path :

const os = require ( 'os' ); const path = require ( 'path' ); const store = new Store({ path : path.join(os.homedir(), '.config/my_app/settings.json' ) }); console .log(store.path);

Or you can set the path using a combination of path parts. The following is equivalent to the previous example:

const os = require ( 'os' ); const store = new Store({ home : os.homedir(), base : '.config/my_app' , name : 'settings' }); console .log(store.path);

About

Author

Jon Schlinkert

License

Copyright © 2019, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT License.

