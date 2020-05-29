openbase logo
by scaleapi
1.1.4 (see all)

Extends next.js <Link> to allow invoking getInitialProps when prefetching a page

npm
GitHub
CDN

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

13

GitHub Stars

131

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

data-prefetch-link

Extends <Link> to allow invoking getInitialProps when prefetching a page. That way, if you use a caching layer in getInitialProps, the page data will be already cached when you click the link, thus producing the same instantaneous navigation that is possible with prefetched static pages.

This approach is explained in more detail in our blog post: Increasing the Performance of Dynamic Next.js Websites.

Installation

npm i --save data-prefetch-link

Usage

This component extends Next.js <Link>, so you can use the same parameters and expect the same behavior. Additionally, you can pass the prop withData, which will make it run getInitialProps when prefetching (this only works when prefetch is also used). So a usage with data prefetching would look like this:

import Link from 'data-prefetch-link'

<Link prefetch withData href="…"><a>Some dynamic page</a></Link>

When getInitialProps is invoked by this component, the context will receive an isVirtualCall flag set to true, which can be used to skip fetching resources that will not be cached, so these calls are not made unnecessarily.

Note

Prefetching data should be used strategically, rather than habitually.

A good use case might be high-level pages in the header navigation, in which there are typically only a handful. Or when you'd expect a link to get clicked on.

You probably wouldn't want to use it on large lists of links (e.g. grid with infinite scroll) as this would negatively affect performance — for both your users and the web server that's handling the requests.

Licence

MIT

