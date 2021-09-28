openbase logo
data-point

by ViacomInc
3.5.0

JavaScript Utility for collecting, processing and transforming data

npm
GitHub
Readme

DataPoint

Build Status codecov Coverage Status All Contributors

JavaScript Utility for collecting, processing and transforming data.

Packages

Contributing

Please read CONTRIBUTING.md for details on our code of conduct, and the process for submitting pull requests to us.

License

This project is licensed under the Apache License Version 2.0 - see the LICENSE file for details marked

Contributors

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):


acatl pacheco
💻 📖 ⚠️ 👀 💡 🐛
Matthew Armstrong
💻 📖 ⚠️ 👀 💡 🐛
Wendell Adriel
📖 🔧
Paul Molluzzo
💻 📖 ⚠️ 👀 💡
Oscar Valdez
📖
Abe Peterkin
📖
Victor Singh
💻 📖 ⚠️ 🐛

Vision87
💬 💻

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

